Rock Hill’s Post 34 finds ‘redemption’ in American Legion state tourney opener

The lineup card was posted in the home dugout Saturday at Rock Hill Post 34’s opening game in the American Legion baseball state tournament. Head coach Jeremy McCoy had one word written by it: “Redemption.”
McCoy was referring to his team’s 0-2 performance in last year’s state tournament, which included a 10-error game in an 11-6 lost to Camden in its opener.
Post 34 couldn’t have responded better against Horry Post 111. Rock Hill jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first, pounded out 16 hits and committed one error in a 13-2 victory that was called after seven innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
“We made maybe six errors all last season and then came out and committed 10 errors in that game,” McCoy said. “We wanted to come out today and make up for that.”
Rock Hill will face the winner of the game between Sumter and Gaffney today at 4 p.m. Horry will take on the loser at noon today in an elimination game.
Play to win
Post 34 starting pitcher Wesley Sweatt walked Horry leadoff hitter Reid Hardwick to start the game. However, Rock Hill rolled a 6-4-3 double play and Sweatt got out of the inning facing just three batters.
Post 34 got three runs in the bottom of the inning on just one hit as Horry starter Caleb Lindaberry struggled. After retiring leadoff hitter Daniel Lipe, the right-handed Lindaberry hit Andrew Shipman and Brandon Banks before retiring Cameron Smith for the second out.
Jordan Starkes singled home Shipman to make it 1-0 and send Banks to third. Starkes took off for second on the next pitch, but Post 111 catcher Holden Nobles tried to throw in behind Banks at third. The ball went into left field, allowing Banks to score and Starkes to reach third.
Starkes scored on a wild pitch on the next pitch to make it 3-0.
“It was huge for us to get out front like that,” said McCoy, whose team improved to 18-1 on the season. Even when they scored two runs (in the fourth to make it 7-2), we came back with three runs. Our goal is to win every inning.”
Horry, which fell to 17-9, got out of the second without allowing a run, but lost Lindaberry for the day when he threw up on the mound. In losing him, Horry was without its starting pitcher and cleanup hitter. Hardwick was lost at least for the day when he slid into second trying to break up the double play, meaning Post 111’s leadoff hitter and shortstop was lost as well.
“We were trying to hydrate properly because we knew it was going to be hot,” said Horry head coach Tim Whitticker. “Caleb just got sick out there.
“Reid just said that his leg hurt,” Whitticker said. “There’s no doubt that we lost two of our best hitters and that hurt us.”
Rock Hill got the bats going in the third inning, picking up four hits in both the third and four innings. It scored four in the third to go up 7-0 and three in the fourth to make it 10-2.
Post 34 added one in the fifth and two in the sixth to put itself in position for mercy-rule win.
Shipman had three hits, scored two runs and drove in two runs to lead Rock Hill. Starkes had two hits, three runs and an RBI, Coby Boan had two hits, two runs and an RBI, Davis Goodyear had two hits, two runs and two RBI, Brock Rodgers had two hits, two RBI and a run and Lipe had two hits and an RBI.
“We knew they were a good hitting team, and they showed that today,” Whitticker said.
Horry had just four hits with Caleb Nobles and Todd McClullan both hitting doubles.
Rock Hill used three pitchers, each working 2 1/3 innings. Dallas Honeycutt closed the game, allowing just one hit to get the win.
About the only bad news of the day for Post 34 was Sweatt will have to sit out an extra day after the official scorer had him for 46 pitches, while Rock Hill thought he had thrown just 45. According to pitch count rules, that one pitch means he has to rest for two days.
“We’re trying to work with the pitch count so we can use our pitchers multiple times,” McCoy said.
