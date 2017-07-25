Rock Hill Post 34 starting pitcher Rob Hughes helped his team shut out Florence.
Rock Hill Post 34 starting pitcher Rob Hughes helped his team shut out Florence. RICK CARPENTER/THE SUMTER ITEM
Rock Hill Post 34 starting pitcher Rob Hughes helped his team shut out Florence. RICK CARPENTER/THE SUMTER ITEM

High School Sports

Rock Hill Post 34 only Legion baseball state championship team still undefeated

Staff reports

July 25, 2017 6:54 AM

Rock Hill Post 34 won its third straight game at the American Legion baseball state championship in Sumter on Monday night, leaving the team as the tournament’s only unbeaten club.

Rob Hughes pitched 8.1 innings, striking out five, as Post 34 dropped Florence Post 1, the other previously unbeaten team, 6-0. Rock Hill took advantage of a number of Florence fielding errors to produce offense.

Jeremy McCoy’s team has not lost a game in the postseason, winning six straight in the first two rounds and now three consecutive at the state tournament. Rock Hill went 0-2 in Sumter last summer.

Post 34 faces Inman Tuesday (July 25) at 1:30 p.m. The other two remaining teams in the tournament, Chapin-Newberry and Florence, play at 4:30.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books

Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books 4:57

Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books
Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football team captain and his late mother 1:12

Rock Hill's Chris Bouyer talks about being an ETSU football team captain and his late mother
South Pointe's Steven Gilmore Jr. talks about the four schools left in his recruitment 1:20

South Pointe's Steven Gilmore Jr. talks about the four schools left in his recruitment

View More Video