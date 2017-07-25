Rock Hill Post 34 only Legion baseball state championship team still undefeated

Rock Hill Post 34 won its third straight game at the American Legion baseball state championship in Sumter on Monday night, leaving the team as the tournament’s only unbeaten club.
Rob Hughes pitched 8.1 innings, striking out five, as Post 34 dropped Florence Post 1, the other previously unbeaten team, 6-0. Rock Hill took advantage of a number of Florence fielding errors to produce offense.
Jeremy McCoy’s team has not lost a game in the postseason, winning six straight in the first two rounds and now three consecutive at the state tournament. Rock Hill went 0-2 in Sumter last summer.
Post 34 faces Inman Tuesday (July 25) at 1:30 p.m. The other two remaining teams in the tournament, Chapin-Newberry and Florence, play at 4:30.
