High School Sports

What’s the best high school sports team name in South Carolina? You decide

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

July 27, 2017 11:21 AM

It’s a simple but worthy question to ponder: which high school in South Carolina has the coolest sports team name?

It’s an important debate and one borrowed from Travis Jenkins, of the Chester News and Reporter. He wrote this column for Pigskin and Pigskins that would be a good baseline for the medical community in determining whether people have a sense of humor, or not.

But this is a topic no one person should adjudicate. Let’s put it to the public.

Vote below (or type in your write-in vote if you don’t see your pick):

