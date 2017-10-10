Rock Hill edges Fort Mill in Region 4-5A volleyball showdown

VOLLEYBALL
Rock Hill 3, Fort Mill 2
Rock Hill edged Fort Mill 3-2 in a Region 4-5A match at Rock Hill Tuesday night.
Fort Mill won the opening set 29-27, but Rock Hill tied it with a 25-16 decision. Fort Mill regained the lead with a 25-21 victory in the next set, but Rock Hill batttled back to tie it with a 25-11 win.
Rock Hill won the fifth and deciding set 15-11 to improve to 6-1 in the region. Fort Mill is 4-3 in region play.
Nation Ford 3, Providence Day 1
Nation Ford defeated Providence Day 3-1 in a non-region match Monday night.
Nation Ford won the first set 25-18, but Providence Day tied it with a 25-21 victory. Nation Ford won the final two sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-19.
Nation Ford is now 22-10 overall on the year.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Rock Hill 5, Clover 1
Rock Hill defeated Clover 5-1 in a Region 4-5A match at Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon.
Rock Hill finished 4-4 in region play.
CROSS COUNTRY
York to host York County Cross Country Meet
The York Cougars will host the annual York County Cross Country Meet on Saturday.
The mixed JV race starts at 9:30 a.m. with the varsity girls set for 10:15 a.m. The varsity boys will begin at 11 a.m.
Prior to those three events there will be a Bob Jenkins Memorial Run, set to start at 8 a.m.
Indian Land competes in Wendy’s Invitational
The Indian Land Warriors boys’ and girls’ cross country teams ran in the Wendy’s Invitational this past weekend.
The boys team placed 28th out of 34 teams.
Leading the Warriors was sophomore Austin Reeves with a personal best time of 18:30. Kelton Bloxham (19:49), Graham Mclaughlin (19:58), Maddox Yegge (19:58) and Jared Diemer (20:41) also competed in the open race.
In the freshman/sophomore junior varsity race, sophomore Michael Rosacco led Indian Land with a time of 20:35. Nathan Powell (20:37), Tanner McLaughlin (21:29), and Garrin Waiksins (23:51) also competed for the team.
In the junior/senior junior varsity race, leading the Warriors was senior Hayden Stansbury with a season best time of 20:06. Landon Blacknall (21:02), Isiah Phifer (21:59), and Xander Letteer (25:15) also competed for the team.
The girl’s team placed 12th out of 29 teams.
Leading the Warriors was sophomore Kaitlyn Rodman with a time of 20:03 which was 15th overall. Hannah Sawyer finished 22nd, with a time of 20:13. Lauren Sizemore (21:44), Baileigh Sizemore (22:20), and Sara Valle (23:30) also competed in the open race.
In the girls junior varsity race, leading the Warriors was Jada Burnette who finished with a season best time of 23:14. Jolie Garmon (26:53), Julia Brown (27:31), Grace Yegge (27:48), Leyah Nevo (28:35), and Caroline Romack (30:43) also competed for the team.
