Jackets, Falcons crown state swim champs

While they didn’t bring home the prize they wanted, the Fort Mill High swim team had several state champions crowned Friday night at the 5A state swim meet and came away with a top three finish in the state.
Of the 5A York-County based schools, Fort Mill came with the most representatives bringing around 30 swimmers to the meet, including alternates. Nation Ford and Clover each had around 20 swimmers with Rock Hill and Northwestern also represented.
The Jackets knew it would be tough having to face the Riverside Warriors, who in recent years have had the Jackets number when it came to the final and most important swim meet of the season.
Off the block, Fort Mill wasted no time in going for a state title as their girls’ 200-yard medley relay team, featuring Erynn Black, Sara Greene, Shelbey Fuller and Aubrey Chandler, won the state title in 1:47.00. The Fort Mill girls’ also claimed the 200-yard free relay state title in 1:37.83 with that team being comprised of Greene, Black, Chandler and Skylar Bernesser.
How the team won the state title
Wando took home the boys and girls state titles with Riverside boys and girls finishing second and Fort Mill boys and girls finishing third. Wando and Riverside had multiple top five and top ten finishes throughout the events, even finishing in second and third places in the events that Fort Mill won giving them additional points.
Individual standouts
Fort Mill’s Ben Fenwick won the boys’ 200-yard freestyle in 1:40.29 and the 100-yard freestyle in 46.51. Fenwick said it really wasn’t hard to get his energy back up after winning one event before competing in another.
“I think the team atmosphere helps,” he said.
Fort Mill’s Chandler won the girls’ 50-yard freestyle in 24.37 and was part of the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard free relay winning teams. She said it was about mind over matter in regards to racing such a long race before jumping back in the water for a sprint.
“You have to tell yourself you aren’t tired,” she said.
The Jackets’ Black won the girls’ 100-yard backstroke in 56.44. Black also was part of state championships as part of the two relay teams with Chandler.
“I was excited for my (individual) race,” she said. “After the 200-free relay, I had to pace my start.”
The only other local state champion was Nation Ford’s Ryan Williams, who won the boys’ 200-yard individual medley in 1:53.34 and the 500-yard freestyle in 4:33.70, some five seconds ahead of second place. Williams will attend Auburn University to swim next year.
“I have been training for the IM (individual medley) and distance,” Williams said. “What I have been doing at Swim MAC has helped me a lot. Since it was my senior year, I wanted to go out winning.”
Biggest surprise individual performance
One of the bigger surprise performers was Clover’s Audrey Hines, who dropped 3.15 seconds off her time to finish fourth in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle coming in at 1:55.19. Clover’s Amina Jacic also dropped 4.17 seconds in the same event finishing sixth at 1:59.03. In the girls’ 200-yard individual medley, Black from Fort Mill dropped 5.14 seconds to finish in fourth at 2:07.89.
Although a favorite in the 500-yard freestyle, Nation Ford’s Williams managed to still drop nearly seven seconds off his winning time.
Fort Mill head coach Cindy Van Buskirk said she was happy with her team’s showing.
“I saw Wando and Riverside coming,” she said. “I am thrilled with how our swimmers performed.”
Nation Ford head coach Lori Glasco had the only other local state champion in Williams and said she was happy with the Falcons’ boys team finishing fourth overall.
“I am so proud,” she said. “They worked so hard.”
2017 5A state swim championships
Boys team scores:
1. Wando 465, 2. Riverside 361, 3. Fort Mill 303, 4. Nation Ford 223, 5. River Bluff 171, 21. Clover 43, 24. Rock Hill 38, 27. Northwestern 16.
Girls team scores:
1. Wando 397, 2. Riverside 349.5, 3. Fort Mill 305, 4. Dorman 255.5, 5. Spartanburg 204, 8. Clover 172, 11. Nation Ford 105, 26. Rock Hill 18, 28. Northwestern 1.
Local individual results:
200-yard girls medley relay: 1) Fort Mill 1:47.00; 8) Nation Ford 1:53.87; 18) Clover 2:04.41.
200-yard boys medley relay: 2) Nation Ford 1:36.91; 3) Fort Mill 1:37.11.
200-yard girls freestyle: 4) Audrey Hines (C) 1:55.19; 6) Amina Jacic (C) 1:59.03; 11) Elizabeth Scales (FM) 2:00.82; 18) Emily Madden (NF) 2:02.64; 19) Kylie Namowicz (FM) 2:02.87; 21) Anna Constantine (FM) 2:03.75.
200-yard boys freestyle: 1) Ben Fenwick (FM) 1:40.29; 5) Owen Corkery (FM) 1:46.62; 8) Austin Lockhart (FM) 1:48.17; 27) Will Fey (FM) 1:55.40.
200-yard girls individual medley: 4) Erynn Black (FM) 2:07.89; 17) Emily Lehman (NF) 2:15.64; 26) Brighid Biehl (FM) 2:21.00.
200-yard boys individual medley: 1) Ryan Williams (NF) 1:53.34; 3) Tanner Debus (NF) 1:57.93; 18) Caleb Martin (NW) 2:04.85; 19) Lucas Grigat (NF) 2:07.05; 20) Noah Dunn (FM) 2:08.29; 22) James Martin (NF) 2:09.38; 23) Mason Martin (NW) 2:09.92.
50-yard girls freestyle: 1) Aubrey Chandler (FM) 24.37; 6) Skylar Bernesser (FM) 24.98; 9) Lanie Jo Knight (RH) 25.17; 23) Tori Morgan (NF) 26.09; 28) Kyndall Brown (FM) 26.51; 29) Bella Huston (C) 26.70.
50-yard boys freestyle: 2) Isaiah Fitzgerald (NF) 21.56; 3) CJ Davis (RH) 21.68; 16) Joe Orehek (FM) 22.78; 20) Adam Springs (FM) 22.97; 21) Davis Rodriguez (NF) 23.03; 33) Drew Dutton (RH) 25.07.
100-yard girls butterfly: 3) Anna Ashley (C) 57.46; 10) Sara Greene (FM) 59.29; 17) Emily Lehman (NF) 1:00.93; 18) Shelbey Fuller (FM) 1:01.11; 33) Brighid Biehl (FM) 1:05.71.
100-yard boys butterfly: 3) Garrett McCord (C) 52.70; 8) Tyler Blackwell (FM) 54.36; 17) Alan Gavilan (FM) 56.34; 22) Isaiah Morton (C) 57.02; 30) James Martin (NF) 1:01.13.
100-yard girls freestyle: 2) Aubrey Chandler (FM) 52.64; 17) Lanie Jo Knight (RH) 55.86; 21) Tori Morgan (NF) 56.42; 25) Emily Madsen (NF) 57.03; 30) Kyndall Brown (FM) 58.54.
100-yard boys freestyle: 1) Ben Fenwick (FM) 46.51; 4) Isaiah Fitzgerald (NF) 47.46; 5) CJ Davis (RH) 47.97; 11) Austin Lockhart (FM) 49.53; 14) Joe Orehek (FM) 50.24.
500-yard girls freestyle: 5) Audrey Hines (C) 5:15.07; 7) Smiley Lavery (NF) 5:15.65; 18) Amina Jacic (C) 5:26.35; 22) Elizabeth Scales (FM) 5:34.62; 24) Kylie Namowicz (FM) 5:36.68; 28) Megan Cessna (FM) 5:41.12; 29) Tori Schoonmaker (C) 5:43.69.
500-yard boys freestyle: 1) Ryan Williams (NF) 4:33.70; 16) George Bujoreanu (NF) 5:01.88; 25) Drew Fey (FM) 5:15.64; 26) Stratton Byers (FM) 5:17.56.
200-yard girls free relay: 1) Fort Mill 1:37.83; 5) Clover 1:42.41; 6) Nation Ford 1:43.28
200-yard boys free relay: 2) Nation Ford 1:27.64; 4) Fort Mill 1:30.10.
100-yard girls backstroke: 1) Erynn Black (FM) 56.44; 3) Anna Ashley (C) 57.61; 10) Anna Constantine (FM) 1:00.72; 20) Emma Harper (NW) 1:02.63; 29) Megan Cessna (FM) 1:05.18.
100-yard boys backstroke: 2) Owen Corkery (FM) 51.81; 10) Garrett McCord (C) 56.11; 12) Tyler Blackwell (FM) 56.26; 17) Stratton Byers (FM) 58.29; 24) Xander ElHamahmy (FM) 1:00.52.
100-yard girls breaststroke: 5) Sara Greene (FM) 1:07.13; 11) Skylar Bernesser (FM) 1:08.76; 15) Smiley Lavery (NF) 1:10.64; 16) Shelbey Fuller (FM) 1:10.86; 24) April Beck (NF) 1:14.17; 29) Tori Schoonmaker (C) 1:17.62.
100-yard boys breaststroke: 3) Andrew Lockhart (FM) 1:00.16; 4) Tanner Debus (NF) 1:00.33; 11) Caleb Martin (NW) 1:03.07; 15) Noah Dunn (FM) 1:04.86; 16) Lucas Grigat (NF) 1:04.89; 22) George Bujoreanu (NF) 1:05.82; 23) Mason Martin (NW) 1:06.01; 26) Kian Constantine (FM) 1:06.94.
400-yard girls free relay: 6) Clover 3:45.08; 9) Fort Mill 3:48.10; 17) Nation Ford 3:57.70.
400-yard boys free relay: 3) Fort Mill 3:12.18; 18) Clover 3:39.35.
