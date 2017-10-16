Fort Mill sweeps county cross country championships

Fort Mill won the boys and girls’ Bob Jenkins York County cross country championships on Saturday at York.
Three top-10 finishes were enough for the Yellow Jacket girls and boys to sweep the race, named in honor of former local running coach Bob Jenkins.
Nation Ford’s Katie Pou continued her excellent October, winning the girls’ individual championship by nearly 2 full minutes (18:36). The freshman standout also won the Wendy’s Invitational two weeks ago, topping the Open division by nearly 30 seconds.
Fort Mill’s Sydney George (20:22) and Abby Dawson (20:26) finished second and third to lead the Yellow Jackets, while Rock Hill’s Lanie Jo Knight and Morgan Werner rounded out the top-five. Werner also finished in the top-10 of the Wendy’s Invitational Open division Oct. 7.
Will White won the boys’ race (17:09), beating Rock Hill’s Isaiah Barnes by about 13 seconds. Nation Ford’s Thomas Windell finished third, edging Fort Mill’s Ethan Smith. Northwestern senior Jalen Shropshire came in fifth.
Region 3-4A (York, Lancaster and South Pointe) and Region 4-5A (Clover, Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Northwestern and Nation Ford) hold region championship meets this week.
Bob Jenkins York County cross country championship results
Team standings
Girls
1. Fort Mill, 36; 2. Northwestern, 78; 3. Nation Ford, 84; 4. Rock Hill, 101; 5. Clover, 102; 6. York, 136; 7. South Pointe, 164.
Boys
1. Fort Mill, 47; 2. Northwestern, 60; 3. Rock Hill, 76; 4. Nation Ford, 92; 5. Clover, 122; 6. York, 150; 7. South Pointe, 184.
Girls’ top-15
1. Katie Pou, NF 18:36.78
2. Sydney George, FM 20:22.21
3. Abby Dawson, FM 20:26.29
4. Lanie Jo Knight, RH 20:34.16
5. Morgan Werner, RH 20:46.45
6. Delanie Mellon, NW 21:30.85
7. Chloe Mumaw, Y 21:46.33
8. Molly Passmore, FM 21:50.53
9. Piper Grant, NW 21:52.44
10. Cate Tedford, NF 22:02.98
11. Mary Drolet, FM 22:04.71
12. Regan Hodge, FM 22:15.25
13. Camryn Guest, NW 22:19.75
14. Addy Rogers, NF 22:22.98
15. Genesis Simpson, FM 22.39.14
Boys’ top-15
1. Will White, Cl 17:09.50
2. Isaiah Barnes, RH 17:22.79
3. Thomas Windell, NF 17:31.62
4. Ethan Smith, FM 17:33.33
5. Jalen Shropshire, NW 17:39.61
6. Mason Thomas, NW 17:47.65
7. Johnathan White, RH 17:51.52
8. Dane Dobleske, FM 17:52.72
9. Aidan McNeill, FM 17:54.34
10. Bailey Nichols, NW 17:55.21
11. Joe Goldstein, RH 17:59.88
12. Dalton Jones, FM 18:01.14
13. Anthony Fattaroli, NF 18:01.61
14. Jacob Dawson, FM 18:06.10
15. Thomas Long, FM 19:09.91
