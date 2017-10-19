High school roundup: Rock Hill moves to 2nd Round of 5A volleyball playoffs

Rock Hill defeated visiting Wade Hampton of Greenville 3-0 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Wednesday night. Rock Hill, the second seed from Region 4-5A, won by scores of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-23.
The Bearcats will face the winner of the match between Dorman and Westside on Tuesday.
Mauldin 3, Clover 0
Mauldin topped Clover 3-0 in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs Wednesday at Mauldin.
Mauldin won by scores of 25-16, 25-19 and 25-17 to move to the second round. The loss ends Clover season.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Fort Mill 5, Greenwood 2
Fort Mill won four singles matches and one doubles match to defeat Greenwood 5-2 in the first round of the Class 5-A playoffs Wednesday at Fort Mill.
Fort Mill, the top seed from Region 4, will host the winner of the Boiling Springs-Woodmont match on Monday.
Nation Ford 5, Hillcrest 1
Nation Ford toppled Hillcrest 5-1 in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs Wednesday at Nation Ford.
Nation Ford, the second seeded team from Region 4, will play at Spartanburg in the second round Monday.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Fort Mill, Northwestern state qualifiers
Fort Mill and Northwestern both finished in the top eight at the Class 5A Upper State girls’ golf tournament Tuesday at the Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg.
Fort Mill, led by Lillie Smith’s 83, turned in a team score of 379 to finish fifth. Northwestern’s score of 384 was good for sixth. Both teams will play for the state title next week at the Lexington Country Club.
Kayleigh Reinke led Northwestern with a career-best 77. Shae Payne (90), Faith Novak (107) and Logan Hamel (110) completed the Northwestern scoring.
Alyssa Campbell of Clover and Zoe Bowers of Nation Ford both qualified as individuals for the state tournament. Campbell fired a 73 to finish second in the individual competition. Bowers carded an 80.
York qualifies for state tourney
York carded a team score of 399 to finish sixth in the Class 4A Upper State girls’ golf tournament Monday at Southern Oaks Golf Club.
The Cougars earned a spot in next week’s state tournament.
Sarah Smith led York with a score of 84, good for 10th place overall. Teammate Amiyah Starnes turned in an 85. Holley Mitchell and Taylor Mitchell completed the York scoring with rounds of 113 and 117, respectively.
Lancaster’s Baylee Evans moved to the next round as an individual. She fired a 75 to win the Upper State individual title.
GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY
Lewisville wins Region 2-A crown
Lewisville won the Region 2-A girls’ cross country title Tuesday at McBee. Megan Flynn of Lewisville was the top finisher with a time of 19:50.07.
Team scores
Lewisville 35, Governor’s School 40, Great Falls 48
Top 15 individuals
1 Megan Flynn (L) 19:50.07, 2. Skyler White (GF) 22:02.36, 3. Kayla Coleman (GF) 22:24.03, 4. Caitlin McDade (GS) 22:37.45, 5. Isabel Finnegan (GS) 23:38.29, 6. Ashley Flynn (L) 24:41.03, 7. Alyssa Kee (L) 24:52.99, 8. Sienna Brent (GS) 26:12.73, 9. Emory Beer (L) Lewisville 26:43.04,10. Bella Valadez (GS) 26:58.05, 11. Dreona Stinson (GF) 27:19.43, 12. Kortney Kennington (L) 27:48.10, 13. Paige Cook (M) McBee 27:51.21, 14. Mandy Schreiner (GS) 27:51.97, 15. Haven Threatt (GF) 28:57.51.
BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY
Great Falls runner in Region 2-A
Governor’s School won the Region 2-A boys’ cross country title at McBee on Tuesday. Great Falls was second and Lewisville third.
Team scores
Governors’ School 20, Great Falls 70, Lewisville 71, McBee 76
Top 15 individuals
1. Brendan McManamon (GS) 15:58.41, 2. Austin Geer (GS) 17:24.00, 3. Landon Digh (GF) Great Falls 17:33.49, 4. Michael Bertram (GS) 17:48.95, 5. Danny Mckenzie (M) 18:03.77, 6. Richard Sandvoss (GS) 18:08.47, 7. Kollin Campbell (GS) 18:37.05, 8. Bruce Guin (L) 19:09.10, 9. Zack Wright (M) 19:25.13, 10. Noah Klimkowski (GS) 19:29.43, 11. Christopher Munn (GF) 19:33.33, 12. Zack Santner (L) 19:46.89, 13. Bill Porter (M) 19:59.96, 14. Landon Nelson (GS) 20:35.99, 15. Hector Sandoval (L) 20:51.52.
Comments