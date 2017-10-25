Lewisville sweeps High Point Academy, 3-0, to advance in Class A volleyball playoffs

The Lewisville Lions needed less than an hour to defeat High Point Academy 3-0 Wednesday night in the third round of the Class A volleyball playoffs in Richburg.
The Lions used a solid defense, strong play at the net, good offensive teamwork and excellent serving to record the one-sided victory.
Lewisville broke a 13-13 tie in the first set to pull away and win 25-14. A kill by Allie Keels broke the tie and was the first of seven straight points for the Lions as they cruised to the opening-set win.
Lewisville broke open the second set right from the start. A block by Amber Bass broke a 1-1 tie, and the Lions outscored High Point 8-1 to take a 10-2 lead. Six of the points came while Keels was serving, and Bass added a kill in the corner to finish the rally.
Aly Butler’s kill gave Lewisville a 16-7 cushion, and Lauren Crocker’s kill later in the set put the Lions in front 20-8. They coasted home from there for a 25-11 win and a 2-0 lead.
The third set was more of the same. High Point took a quick 3-1 lead, but Lewisville rebounded in a hurry. The Lions tied it at 3-3, and Bass put the Lions in front 4-3 with another kill off an assist from Keels.
When Abby Dixon scored on a kill Lewisville was in front 9-8, and the Lions never trailed again. Along the way they outscored High Point 7-1, and when Bass capped the scoring spree with another kill, Lewisville led 20-13. They won the third set 25-13.
“We played outstanding tonight,” said Lewisville head coach Josh Renaud. “We did a great job on defense. Every player that was on the floor for us turned in an outstanding effort on defense.”
Lewisville kept many points alive with extra effort.
“We stepped it up a notch on offense tonight,” Renaud said. “We took advantage of some of their errors, but we did an outstanding job of setting our players up for some excellent shots. We had great teamwork on offense.”
Bass and Dixon finished with 14 kills between them, and Keels was outstanding as the floor general.
Lewisville, which received a first-round bye, now has a pair of wins in the Class A playoffs. The Lions will take their 10-3 record against Dixie in the Upper State finals at 6 p.m. Monday in Due West.
