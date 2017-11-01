High School Sports

Four locals picked for North-South girls’ golf and tennis all-star events

By Staff reports

November 01, 2017 11:04 AM

Four locals are playing in the North-South girls’ tennis and golf all-star events in the next few weeks.

York girls’ golf coach Dillon Barrett is coaching the North squad in the two-day tournament against the South on Nov. 10 and 11 at Stoney Point in Greenwood. And he’ll be coaching two of his players in the event, with Sarah Smith, who finished tied for 16th at the 4A state championship in October, and Amiyah Starnes named to the North squad.

Clover’s Alyssa Campbell, who tied for sixth place at the 5A state tournament two weeks ago, also made the team.

And Fort Mill’s Elizabeth Fitzgerald will cap off her prep tennis career by competing for the North squad Nov. 18 in Myrtle Beach against the South all-stars.

