Northwestern early signing day includes five Trojan baseball standouts

More Videos 1:13 Watch: Northwestern’s John Gilreath explains decision to enroll mid-year with Gamecocks Pause 1:36 Watch: South Pointe coach Strait Herron previews next playoff opponent 1:40 Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans 2:14 Thousands of teen 'CEOs' converge in Rock Hill for lesson on local STEM careers 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 0:45 Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:19 Watch: York’s Bobby Carroll previews tough 2nd round playoff game 1:39 Rock Hill mayor: beloved humanitarian left 'tremendous legacy' for others to model Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch: Northwestern’s John Gilreath explains decision to enroll mid-year with Gamecocks Northwestern senior John Gilreath signed to play baseball with South Carolina on Nov. 8, 2017, and will enroll early at the college in January. Gilreath explains his decision, which will see him miss his senior high school season. Northwestern senior John Gilreath signed to play baseball with South Carolina on Nov. 8, 2017, and will enroll early at the college in January. Gilreath explains his decision, which will see him miss his senior high school season. Bret McCormick bmccormick@heraldonline.com

Northwestern senior John Gilreath signed to play baseball with South Carolina on Nov. 8, 2017, and will enroll early at the college in January. Gilreath explains his decision, which will see him miss his senior high school season. Bret McCormick bmccormick@heraldonline.com