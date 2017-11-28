Can Nation Ford basketball translate roster potential from paper to reality?

If Nation Ford can pull off a Disney-like feat, the Falcons could have the best boys’ basketball season in school history.

The Falcons’ roster glitters. There is size, plenty of size, a handful of college recruits, experience and depth. If coach Jared Adamson’s team can make its roster potential jump off the paper and come to life, the Falcons could have a special season.

“The sky is the limit. On paper we look good,” said Adamson. “It’s just a matter of getting everybody on the bus and getting everybody in the right seat. We’re gonna score, we’ve got multiple weapons, it’s just can we get stops when we need to?”

Coaches across the state recognize the potential too. The Falcons were ranked seventh in the state’s 5A preseason poll. Reigning Region 4-5A player of the year Zeb Graham returns after averaging 17 points per game and making All-State last season, and is joined in the backcourt by 6-foot-4 Indian Land transfer Shaman Alston. Graham, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior, has offers from Presbyterian and Hampton, and interest from a slew of schools including Winthrop, Charlotte, UNC Wilmington, College of Charleston and even Yale.

“He’s ultra-quick with the basketball,” said Adamson. “He’s a great offensive player, he can flat out score the ball. He makes coaching easy.”

Alston has an offer from Wingate, but more should be on the way soon for the naturally long point guard. Springy 6-foot-7 Khydarius Smith was also offered by Hampton and if he can add to his offensive arsenal, more colleges will notice. Eric Moulds, son of the former NFL wide receiver of the same name, Cade Catham, Malik Bryant and Ben Tuipulotu should also contribute heavily. Tuipulotu, the 6-foot-4 BYU football commit who didn’t play last season because of an ACL tear, was particularly missed because of his combination of athleticism and intangibles.

Then there is 6-foot-10 Landon Murray and 6-foot-9 Travell Crosby, a pair of post players that consume real estate in the lane. If they develop offensively, Nation Ford will only benefit.

In all, Adamson has 15 players, many of who will see regular minutes.

“We’ve got depth galore,” he said. “Practices are competitive and it’s gonna be whoever produces in practice is gonna earn those minutes. We’re real excited about the group of guys we’ve got, guys that work hard and bought in.”

What could get in the way of this future success story? Well, plenty.

“Guys have got to check their ego at the door,” said Adamson. “We’ve done that so far. We’ve still got room to grow.”

Defense will be critical too, especially for a team that can score and could focus solely on that. Smith knew the exact thing the Falcons need to work on defensively.

“Talking,” said the talented shot-blocker. “Every day we’re working on communicating and talking to each other, letting each other know where the players are and what’s going on.”

Communication will be critical for a team that wants to beat Fort Mill twice, and win Region 4-5A and a 5A state title. Those are big goals; keep in mind that the Falcons have never been preseason ranked and only have three playoff wins in program history.

A challenging non-region schedule includes Boiling Springs and Gaffney (twice each), defending state champs Dorman, where Adamson used to be an assistant coach, and a game against private school power Cardinal Newman at the Spectrum Center in downtown Charlotte.

Is the Disney animation act already underway? The Falcons won a pair of games in Marvin Ridge’s tip-off tournament last week by 20 and 41 points.

“We’ve got a good array of everything,” said Graham. “It looks good on paper but we’ve got to get it right as a team.”

2017-18 players to watch

Starting five

Zeb Graham, Nation Ford - arguably the smoothest scorer in the area, the junior’s ability/academics combo will make him a highly sought after college recruit.

D.J. Burns, York Prep - 6-foot-9 junior post man is highly skilled and highly coveted by major Division I basketball programs.

Deuce Dean, York Prep - transfer from Dutch Fork is a 6-foot-4 junior point guard with college offers from Kansas State, Virginia Tech and Colorado State, among others.

Mikial Fourney, Lewisville - rangy 6-foot-3 player will be a key man for the Lions’ hopes of returning to the 1A state title game.

Malcolm Kennedy, York - Kennedy can fill it up, especially from beyond the arc, and will be relied on in a young Cougars team.

Keep an eye on these

Kelton Talford (Great Falls), Jerrick Palmer (Indian Land), Shaman Alston and Khydarius Smith (Nation Ford), Zay Martin (Northwestern), Saiveon Williams (Rock Hill), Jaron Williams (York Prep).