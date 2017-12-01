Lancaster High’s Zaria Woods signs with Francis Marion women’s basketball

High School Sports

Francis Marion University women’s basketball coach Jeri Porter has announced the signing of 5-10 post player Zaria Woods of Lancaster to a national letter of intent during the recent early signing period.

Woods is a senior at Lancaster High School, where she has played under the direction of coaches Ronnie Robinson and Sheila Garris. An all-region selection and a second- team all-area pick by the Rock Hill Herald during the 2016-17 season, Woods averaged 14.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, while recording three 20-point contests.

She was also a member of Lancaster’s 2015 AAA state championship squad that went 27-0.

In addition to basketball, Woods competed in volleyball during her high school career.

“Zaria is a true back-to-the-basket post player that is also able to face-up as well,” Porter said. “She is strong, moves well, and is very athletic, while possessing a high basketball IQ and the ability to pass the ball well and score around the basket. She is also a great student and will be a good addition to our program both on and off the court.”

Currently, there are four seniors on the 3-2 Francis Marion women’s basketball squad. The Patriots will open Peach Belt Conference play on Saturday at the University of North Georgia with tip-off set for 1:30 p.m.

