High School Sports

High school roundup: Fort Mill edges York 27-24 in girls’ basketball

By Sam Copeland

scopeland@heraldonline.com

December 01, 2017 09:02 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Fort Mill 27, York 24

Fort Mill edged York 27-24 in a non-region game at York Friday night.

Wallace Cortazar led Fort Mill with 14 points and K. K. Patterson added six as Fort Mill improved to 4-1 on the year.

Nation Ford 44, Gaffney 42

Nation Ford edged Gaffney 44-42 in a non-region game at Gaffney Friday night.

Ellona Mouds made a pair of free throws with 3.2 seconds left to give Nation Ford the win.

Kelci Adams led Nation Ford with 11 points, while Moulds added 10 to the attack.

Rock Hill 63, South Pointe 43

Rock Hill raced to a 34-15 lead at halftime and topped South Pointe 63-43 in a non-region game at Rock Hill Friday night.

Makenna Thompson led Rock Hill with 20 points. RiKoya Anderson added 17, while Tee Ballard scored 10.

Jo Roberson paced South Pointe with 16. Trinity Adams joined her in double figures with 10.

Northwestern 56, Lewisville 26

Northwestern took a 28-12 lead at intermission and defeated Lewisville 56-26 in a non-region game at Lewisville Friday night.

Carli Mundle led Northwestern with 18 points as the Trojans improved to 2-1 on the year.

Amber Bass topped Lewisville with 13 points and nine rebounds. Lewisville is 1-3 on the year.

York Prep 54, Chester 42

York Preparatory Academy topped Chester 54-42 in a non-region game in Rock Hill Friday night.

Late Wednesday

Rock Hill 66, Chester 23

Rock Hill built a 25-13 lead at halftime and defeated Chester 66-23 in a non-region game at Chester Wednesday night.

Rikoya Anderson led Rock Hill with 17 points. Rana Davis-Robinson and Abriana Green joined her double figures with 14 and 11 respectively.

Rock Hill improved to 2-0, while Chester fell to 0-2.

Lancaster 53, Northwestern 40

Lancaster broke open a close game in the third period and went on to defeat Northwestern 53-40 in a non-region game at Northwestern Wednesday night.

Boys’ basketball

Nation Ford 88, Gaffney 71

Nation Ford took a 22-13 lead after one quarter and never looked back as the Falcons defeated Gaffney 88-71 in a non-region game at Gaffney Friday night.

Nation Ford is 4-0 on the year.

Fort Mill 50, York 41

Fort Mill topped York 50-41 in a non-region game at York Friday night.

Fort Mill improved to 2-2 with the win.

Northwestern 59, Lewisville 49

Northwestern defeated Lewisville 59-49 in a non-region game at Lewisville Friday night.

Chester 84, York Prep 79

Chester outscored York Preparatory Academy 84-79 in a non-region game at York Prep Friday night.

Great Falls 60, C.A. Johnson 38

Great Falls routed C.A. Johnson 60-38 in a non-region game at C.A. Johnson in Columbia Friday night.

Late Wednesday

Chester 75, Rock Hill 59

Chester established a 30-22 lead at intermission and toppled Rock Hill 75-59 in a non-region game at Chester Wednesday night.

Malik Logan and Book Steele led Rock Hill with 14 points each.

Northwestern 72, Lancaster 61

Northwestern defeated Lancaster 72-61 in a non-region contest at Northwestern Wednesday night.

FOOTBALL

4 Lewisville Lions earn All-State honors

The 2017 All-State football teams have been released and Region 2A was well represented.

Lamar placed eight players on the select list with Lewisville getting four on the elite team. McBee and Timmonsville landed three players each.

Lewisville was represented by running back Quinten Sanders, defensive lineman Josh Belk, and linebackers Mikial Fourney and Jalen McFadden.

The list of players from Region 2:

Lamar - Jacquez Lucas RB, Tyrik Herrion RB, Rashad Coleman QB, David Cribb LB, Jablonski Green LB, Chandler Johnson OL, Shane Ammerson OL, Jacob Grant K.

Timmonsville - Jamar Morris QB, Chris Taylor WR, Tyquan Eaddy RB.

Lewisville - Josh Belk DL, Jalen McFadden LB, Mikial Fourney OLB, Quinten Sanders RB.

McBee -Tyrese Wright LB, Shane Hammon Athlete, Davion Hollowman TE.

