HS roundup: Blake returns to lead South Pointe girls over Nation Ford

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

South Pointe 51, Nation Ford 48

Jamia Blake’s return from a head injury helped South Pointe knock off previously unbeaten Nation Ford 51-48 in a non-region game Monday night at South Pointe.

Blake scored 18 points and Scarlett Gilmore and Trinity Adams hit key free throws in the last minute to get South Pointe (7-4) the win.

The Falcons entered Monday night’s game 7-0, having just beaten South Pointe by 19 points three days earlier. But while South Pointe’s standout sophomore, Blake, missed the Friday game, she played Monday and was a major influence, whether defensively, handling the ball or scoring inside.

Nation Ford led 8-0 after just two minutes, forcing an early timeout from exasperated Stallions’ coach Stephanie Butler. The stoppage worked because the hosts outscored Nation Ford 20-5 through the end of the first quarter and into the second. Blake and Adams turned offensive rebounds into points and Daicia Davis hit a left corner 3 to put the Stallions up 20-13.

South Pointe successfully sped up the Falcons more than they wanted, leading to turnovers, but Nation Ford stayed in the game through its inside advantage with Sami Tuipulotu, who led the Falcons with 23 points, and shot-blocker Amish Lindsay.

The game was close the rest of the way. Trailing by three, Nation Ford got two cracks at open 3s in the last 30 seconds but neither fell.

Highlights and interviews with both coaches and Jamia Blake:

Chesterfield 62, Lewisville 35

Chesterfield pulled away in the second half and defeated Lewisville 62-35 in a non-region game at Chesterfield Monday night.

Chesterfield led 30-19 at halftime, but outscored Lewisville 32-16 in the final two quarters for the win. Amber Bass led Lewisville with 13 points, and Allie Keels added eight.

Lewisville is 2-8 on the year.

Rock Hill 46, York 40

Rock Hill took a 20-19 lead at halftime and went on to edge York 46-40 in a non-region game at Rock Hill Monday night.

Rikoya Anderson led Rock Hill with 14 points. Makenna Thompson and Rana Davis-Robinson joined her in double figures with 11 and 10 respectively.

Ramsey Green led York with12 points. Natalee Graham added 8 for York.

Rock Hill is 7-2 on the year, while York is 2-8.

White Knoll 56, Chester 33

White Knoll rolled over Chester 56-33 in a non-region game at Chester Monday night.

Chester is winless in 11 games this season.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Nation Ford 56, South Pointe 53

The Nation Ford Falcons overturned a second half deficit to knock off the South Pointe Stallions 56-53 in a non-region game at South Pointe Monday night.

The Stallions led 53-51 with about a minute left after Andarius Boulware’s bucket. But Eric Moulds hit a free throw, Nation Ford (7-2) got a stop, and the Falcons’ star, Zeb Graham, went into turbo, blasting coast to coast to score and put the Falcons in front for good.

South Pointe was then whistled for a charge and Graham made two more foul shots to stretch the lead to three. The Stallions (6-3) had several looks at last-second 3s but none were clear shots, or went through the net.

Moulds led the Falcons with 14 points, carrying them through several rough offensive patches in the second half, while Graham finished with 12. Austin Wilson led the Stallions with 12 and Boulware scored 11.

South Pointe led 28-20 at the half. Wilson hit a pair of 3s to put the Stallions in front and they stretched that lead late in the half. Jordan Davis hit a 3 with a minute left and Thomas Petila beat his defender and scored at the rim on the next play to make it 28-18.

Check out highlights and interviews with Eric Moulds and Zeb Graham here:

York 68, Rock Hill 55

York topped Rock Hill 68-55 in a non-region game at Rock Hill Monday night.

York is 4-4 on the year. Rock Hill is winless in eight games.

White Knoll 65, Chester 56

White Knoll defeated Chester 65-56 in a non-region game at Chester Monday night.

Chester is 7-2 on the year.

Hartsville 69, Nation Ford 57

Hartsville took a 29-22 lead at halftime and went on to defeat Nation Ford 69-57 in a non-region game in the Phenon Hoop Report Showcase over the weekend.

Trae Hannibal led Hartsville with 22. Zeb Graham was the top scorer for Nation Ford with 22 points. Eric Moulds added 15 and Khy Smith tossed in 13.

WRESTLING

Chester 60, Lancaster 0

Chester blanked Lancaster 60-0 in a non-region match at Lancaster Monday night.