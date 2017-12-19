High School Sports

HS girls basketball: South Pointe overwhelms Northwestern 61-27

Staff reports

December 19, 2017 08:54 PM

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

South Pointe 61, Northwestern 27

South Pointe established a 24-13 lead at halftime and went on to defeat Northwestern 61-27 in a non-region game at Northwestern Tuesday night.

Northwestern scored the final four points of the first half to cut the deficit to 11 heading to intermission, but South Pointe went on a 12-0 run to open the third period and coasted from there.

Jamia Blake led South Pointe with 23 points. Jo Roberson joined her in double figures with 10. Trinity Adams added nine and Sidney Chisholm tossed in eight.

Brittany Bumpers led Northwestern with eight points and Jebre McMullen added six.

South Pointe is 8-4, while Northwestern is 4-5.

– Sam Copeland

