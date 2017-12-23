Rock Hill Girls Win Y. C. Winborn Tournament Title

The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Butler Bulldogs 46-27 to win the girls’ division championship at the Y. C. Winborn Tournament Saturday night at Rock Hill High School.
Rock Hill won with a dominating performance in the second half. It was the Bearcats’ third tournament title in the eleven-year history of the event.
The Bearcats led 17-16 at intermission, but outscored Butler 20-9 in the third quarter for a 37-25 lead.
Rock Hill (10-2) used a 7-0 run in the middle of the fourth stanza to take a 44-27 lead, and coasted on from there for the win. The Bearcat defense held Butler to just two points in the final period.
Never miss a local story.
Rikoya Anderson led the way for Rock Hill in the title contest. She scored 15 points and hauled down 16 rebounds. She was named as the MVP for the tournament. She scored 53 points and pulled down 40 rebounds in the three games in the tournament.
Abrianna Green added 12 points to the attack and Erika McPhail chipped in nine points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
In other girls’ contests Sun Valley (N.C.) nipped St. James 34-33 to win third place, Buford edged Airport 34-30 for fifth place, and Lugoff-Elgin toppled Gray Collegiate 34-25 for seventh place.
Butler won the Winborn boys’ championship with a 59-50 win over the Byrnes Rebels. It was Butler’s fourth straight tournament title.
Butler broke an 8-8 tie in the final four minutes of the first period for a 20-11 lead. Byrnes regrouped and came back in the second quarter. When halftime rolled around Butler’s lead had been cut to 28-27.
Butler used an 8-0 run midway through the third quarter to take a 45-34 lead when the period was over. Byrnes would get no closer than seven points the rest of the way.
Raquan Brown, who was tabbed as the MVP for the tournament, and D. J. Little led Butler in the title contest with 15 points each. Jalen Gibson joined them in double figures with 10.
The Clover Blue Eagles claimed third place in the tournament with a 68-66 double overtime win over Greeneville (TN).
The game was close all the way. It was tied 25-25 at halftime and 48-48 after regulation. After the two teams battled to a 60-60 tie after the first overtime, Clover outscored Greeneville 8-6 in the second overtime to earn the hard-fought win and improve to 6-3 on the year.
Qwasham Garrett’s driving layup with six seconds left in the second overtime session decided the issue. Garrett and teammate Heze Massey both scored 14 points to lead Clover to the win. Andrew White added 12, and Markus Nastase tossed in 11.
The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated Chapin 54-51 to earn the fifth place trophy.
Rock Hill broke a 23-23 tie at halftime and took a 40-36 lead when three quarters were in the book. Rock Hill led 49-46 with four minutes left in the game and held on for its second straight win. They are 2-9 on the year.
Antonio Barber led Rock Hill with 18 points. Luke Bracey joined him in double digits with 10 points.
York’s Cougars placed three players in double figures and defeated Fairfield Central 84-67 to claim seventh place.
York led 38-36 at halftime and extended it to 58-51 lead after three periods. They pulled away in the final quarter to claim the win and improve to 5-6 on the year.
Malcolm Kennedy led the York offense with 27 points. Cameron Jones scored 23, while Tabari Moore got 15.
At the Moody Tournament at Northwestern High School, the River Bluff Gators topped the Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins 68-63 to claim the championship.
River Bluff led 35-22 at halftime, and withstood a Bruins’ rally in the second half to earn the win.
Andrew Robbins led a trio of Gators in double figures with 21 points. Terrill Windom, who was tabbed as the MVP for the tournament, added 18 and J. T. Reeves chipped in 14.
The Northwestern Trojans broke open a close game in the second half and beat Elevation Prep 71-60 to claim the third place trophy.
The Trojans led 44-42 at halftime and pulled away down the stretch to pick up the win and even its record at 6-6 on the year.
Chris Leach led Northwestern in scoring with 23 points. Ge-Cari Caldwell added to the Trojans’ attack with 16 points.
In other games on the final day of the tournament Aiken edged Crestwood 48-44 to earn fifth place, and Marlboro County defeated Fundamental Prep 46-45 for seventh place.
Comments