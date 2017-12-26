Nation Ford’s Pou state title run highlights all-area performances

Cross country
Female runner of the year: Katie Pou, Nation Ford
Male runner of the year: Isaiah Barnes, Rock Hill
Coach of the year: Marc Pyrc, Fort Mill
Girls
▪ Katie Pou, Nation Ford - the freshman Falcon may have had the most dominant season of any fall athlete in The Herald’s coverage area. Pou won the 5A state championship by 19 seconds, the 5A Mid-State qualifier by 56 seconds and the Region 4-5A championship by over a minute. She also performed well at the prestigious Wendy’s Invitational in Charlotte, winning the Girls’ Open division by 30 seconds and also won the Bob Jenkins York County championship.
▪ Sydney George, Fort Mill - another freshman that had a great season, George finished second at the 5A state championship, third at the 5A Mid-State qualifier and second at the Region 4-5A championship. She also finished second at the Bob Jenkins York County championship meet.
▪ Abigail Dawson, Fort Mill - another Yellow Jacket that ran well this fall, Dawson, a 10th grader, finished fourth at the 5A state championship meet and third at the Region 4-5A and Bob Jenkins York County championship meets.
▪ Hannah Sawyer, Indian Land - sophomore finished second at the 3A state championship and won the 3A Upper State qualifier and the Region 4-3A championship.
▪ Morgan Werner, Rock Hill - sophomore finished 16th at the 5A state championship meet, third in Region 4-5A and fifth in the county championship.
Honorable mention: Kaitlyn Rodman, Indian Land; Megan Flynn, Lewisville; Delanie Mellon, Northwestern; Lanie Jo Knight, Rock Hill; Madeline Smith, South Pointe; Chloe Mumaw, York.
Boys
▪ Isaiah Barnes, Rock Hill - Barnes was the Region 4-5A boys champion and also finished second in the Bob Jenkins York County meet. The junior also finished 11th at the 5A Mid-State qualifier and 13th at the Wendy’s Invitational in the Boys’ Open division.
▪ Will White, Clover - the senior won the Bob Jenkins York County championship race and finished second in the Region 4-5A championship meet
▪ Landon Digh, Great Falls - junior finished sixth at the 1A state championship meet and is No. 1 in his class academically at Great Falls.
▪ Jalen Shropshire, Northwestern - senior placed fourth in the Region 4-5A championship meet, fifth in the Bob Jenkins York County championship and 20th at the 5A Mid-State qualifier.
▪ Johnathan White, Rock Hill - senior finished third in the Region 4-5A championship meet and seventh in the Bob Jenkins York County championship.
Honorable mention: Ethan Smith, Fort Mill; Bruce Guin, Lewisville; Thomas Windell, Nation Ford; Mason Thomas, Northwestern; Dalton White, South Pointe; Brandon Burns, York.
Girls’ golf
Player of the year: Alyssa Campbell, Clover
Coach of the year: David Rector, Northwestern
▪ Alyssa Campbell, Clover - Campbell is headed to Coker College to play golf after a great senior season during which she finished sixth at the 5A state championship meet. She won the Region 4-5A meet and averaged 37 strokes per nine holes.
▪ Baylee Evans, Lancaster - UNC Asheville signee won the 4A Upper State qualifier and placed 11th in the state. Evans, who plays for Lancaster’s boys’ golf team in the spring, averaged 74 strokes per 18 holes.
▪ Sarah Smith, York - North-South all-star signed with The Citadel to play golf averaged 40 strokes per nine holes. She finished 16th at the 4A state championship.
▪ Amiyah Starnes, York - another North-South senior from York, Starnes averaged 42 strokes per nine holes. Starnes finished 11th in the 4A Upper State qualifier and played in the state championship tournament.
▪ Kayleigh Reinke, Northwestern - averaged 40.3 strokes per nine holes, made the All-Region team and played in the 5A state championship.
▪ Lillie Smith, Fort Mill - All-Region 4-5A senior averaged 42.1 strokes per nine holes and played in the 5A state championship.
Swimming
Female swimmer of the year: Aubrey Chandler, Fort Mill
Male swimmer of the year: Ben Fenwick, Fort Mill
Coach of the year: Adam Rainey, South Pointe
Girls
▪ Aubrey Chandler, Fort Mill - sophomore won the 5A state championship 50-yard freestyle race, was part of 5A state championship 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relay teams. Chandler also finished second in the state in the 100-yard freestyle
▪ Erynn Black, Fort Mill - junior won the 5A 100-yard backstroke state championship and was part of state championship 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay teams. Black also finished fourth in 200-yard IM.
▪ Audrey Hines, Clover - sophomore placed fourth at 5A state championship in 200-yard freestyle and fifth in the 500-yard freestyle
▪ Sara Greene, Fort Mill - junior was part of two state championship relay teams for the Yellow Jackets.
▪ Anna Ashley, Clover - sophomore finished third at the 5A state championship in both the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke events.
Honorable mention: Amina Jacic, Clover; Smiley Lavery and Emily Lehman, Nation Ford.
Boys
▪ Ben Fenwick, Fort Mill - senior and University of South Carolina signee won 5A state championships in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle, setting a new state record in the 200-yard freestyle. He also won Region 4-5A championships in three events and finished third in the state in two relays.
▪ Ryan Williams, Nation Ford - the senior and Auburn signee won the 5A state championship in the 200-yard IM and the 500-yard freestyle, and was part of 200-yard medley relay unit that finished second in the state at 5A championship meet.
▪ Maurilio Saddoud, South Pointe - junior won the 100-yard breaststroke 4A state championship, and finished second in the 100-yard butterfly.
▪ Isaiah Fitzgerald, Nation Ford - part of 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relay units that both finished second in the state at the 5A championship meet. Finished second in the 50-yard freestyle.
▪ Tanner Debus, Nation Ford - senior finished third at the 5A state championship in the 200-yard IM and fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Honorable mention: Garrett McCord, Clover; Owen Corkery and Andrew Lockhart, Fort Mill; C.J. Davis, Rock Hill; Michael Ellenburg, South Pointe.
Girls’ tennis
Player of the year: Elizabeth Fitzgerald, Fort Mill
Coach of the year: Angela Struve, Fort Mill
▪ Elizabeth Fitzgerald, Fort Mill - Fitzgerald reached the third round of the 5A girls’ tennis singles tournament, before falling to the eventual state champion.
