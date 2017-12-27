HS basketball roundup: Indian Land, York boys win openers in York tourney

Indian Land and York moved into the winners bracket of the Wing Bonz Holiday Basketball Tournament at York Comprehensive High School on Wednesday with opening round victories.
Indian Land toppled Heathwood Hall of Columbia 58-43 in the first game of the three-day event.
The Warriors used some hot shooting in the first quarter to take a 19-14 lead. Jerrick Palmer scored eight of his game-high 23 points in the opening quarter to lead the outburst.
By halftime, the Warriors lead had increased to 29-21. The Indian Land defense was the key in the second period as the Warriors limited Heathwood Hall to only seven points.
Indian Land took a 41-33 lead into the final eight minutes. When the clock ticked down to three minutes, the Warriors had a 49-39 advantage, and they went to a controlled offense. Heathwood Hall was forced to foul, and Indian Land was good on its free throws down the stretch. Palmer made five charity tosses in the fourth quarter to allow the Warriors to expand the lead.
Destin Clarke joined Palmer in double figures with 10 points. Indian Land, 4-6 on the year, will play Irmo in the second round at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Isiah Campbell led Heathwood Hall with 11 points, and Justin Hill added nine.
York routed Wren 76-34 to make its way to the semifinals. The Cougars will play at 8 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Wednesday’s late game between Brookland-Cayce and Douglass.
The Cougars used six goals from behind the arc to key a first quarter scoring spree that resulted in a 22-6 lead, and they never looked back.
By halftime York was in front 36-13. In addition to the hot shooting on offense, the Cougars’ defense was effective in disrupting Wren’s offense.
York continued the onslaught in the third stanza. The Cougars got points from the set offense as well as the transition game and led 56-24 when it was over.
The Cougars, 6-6 overall, placed three players in double figures. Cameron Jones, who scored 17 points in the first half, led the charge with 30 points. He had three treys in the first quarter. Malcolm Kennedy finished with 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the opening period. Jameel Brooks joined them in double digits with 14 points.
WEDNESDAY’S SCORES
Indian Land 58, Heathwood Hall 43
Irmo 58, St. James 33
York 76, Wren 34
Douglass vs. Brookland-Cayce (late)
THURSDAY’S PAIRINGS
3:30 p.m. - Heathwood Hall vs. St. James
5 p.m. - Wren vs. Douglass-Brookland-Cayce loser
6:30 p.m. - Indian Land vs. Irmo
8 p.m. - York vs. Douglass-Brookland-Cayce winner
