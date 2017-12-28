Torrey Craig’s ascent proves there is a path from Great Falls, S.C. to the NBA

More Videos 0:23 Great Falls sophomore inspired by Torrey Craig's ascent to the NBA Pause 1:39 Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 1:41 Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids 2:02 Two firefighters injured in York, South Carolina 2:12 South Pointe football star Derion Kendrick's best plays of 2017 1:51 Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie 2:10 Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 4:16 This 'mystery device' can unlock and start your vehicle 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Great Falls sophomore inspired by Torrey Craig's ascent to the NBA Great Falls sophomore basketball prospect Kelton Talford talks about the influence of Torrey Craig's journey from Great Falls to the NBA, on him. Great Falls sophomore basketball prospect Kelton Talford talks about the influence of Torrey Craig's journey from Great Falls to the NBA, on him. Bret McCormick bmccormick@heraldonline.com

