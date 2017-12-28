HS basketball roundup: Lewisville, Great Falls boys win openers in holiday tournament

The Lewisville Lions and the Great Falls Red Devils registered wins Thursday in the opening round of the Lewisville holiday tournament.
Lewisville routed Conway Christian 83-47 and Great Falls defeated Northside Academy 64-53.
Lewisville jumped to a 17-0 lead en route to a 28-2 advantage after one period. The Lions substituted freely throughout the contest, and all 14 players on the Lewisville roster saw action.
The Lions were in front 46-19 at halftime, and 63-32 when the third period was over.
Zack Weir led Lewisville with 13 points, and Demetrius Harden joined him in double figures with 11.
Weir had three goals from behind the arc to account for most of his points. The Lions made seven 3-point goals in the first half. Quentin Sanders also had three baskets from behind the arc in the first half and finished with nine points.
Lewisville, 6-3 overall, will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals against the winner of Thursday’s late game between York Prep’s “B” team and Elevation Prep.
Great Falls used a solid performance in the second half to defeat Northside Academy.
The Red Devils, 8-1 overall, led 14-7 after one quarter, but Northside regrouped and took a 23-22 lead at intermission.
Great Falls scored the first six points in the third quarter to spearhead a 10-2 run that left them with a 32-25 cushion midway through the period. When the third stanza was over the Red Devils had a 41-30 lead.
Kelton Talford led Great Falls with 23 points. He scored 16 points in the second half. Sincere Wilmore joined him in double figures with 10 points.
In another opening round game, Comenius defeated Spring Valley 76-55.
Friday’s pairings
3 p.m. - Northside Academy vs. Spring Valley
4:30 p.m. - Conway Christian vs. York Prep-Elevation Prep loser
6 p.m. - Great Falls vs. Comenius
7:30 p.m. - Lewisville vs. York Prep-Elevation Prep winner
Fort Mill, Clover, Nation Ford boys in action
In other boys’ action involving local teams, Anderson Christian edged Fort Mill 42-41 in the opening round of the Lowe’s Tournament at Chesnee High School.
Fort Mill, 4-5 overall, led 20-15 at halftime, but Anderson Christian rallied in the second half for the win.
Clover outscored Airport 16-6 in the fourth quarter to win in the first round of the Bennie Bennett Memorial Tournament at Newberry High School.
Junior guard Heze Massey led the Blue Eagles with 17 points and freshman guard M.J. Collins added 15. Clover, 7-3 overall, will play Newberry at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
Gaston Day defeated Nation Ford 81-69 in the first round of the Cavalier Classic at Dorman High School.
Nation Ford (7-5) was led by Zeb Graham with 22 points. Khy Smith and Shamon Alston added 11 points each for the Falcons.
York tournament
The York Cougars and the Indian Land Warriors were both defeated in semifinal play at the Wing Bonz Tournament at York Comprehensive High School on Thursday night.
York dropped a 67-53 decision to Douglass, while Indian Land lost to the defending champion Irmo Yellow Jackets 82-53.
York fell behind 22-12 after one period, but played on nearly even terms in the second quarter and trailed 35-26 at halftime.
The Cougars came out of the gate in the third period with a 9-2 run to cut the deficit to 37-35 with 5:29 left in the quarter. Douglass countered with a 9-0 run to take a 46-35 lead with 2:05 to play in the stanza and went on from there to take the win. Douglass will play in the finals against Irmo at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
York, 6-7 overall, was led by Malcolm Kennedy, who scored 27 points. He got 17 of his points in the second half. For the game Kennedy was nine for nine from the free throw line and also had three baskets from behind the arc.
Cameron Jones added 11 points for the Cougars.
Indian Land led 14-13 against Irmo after one period, but the Yellow Jackets outscored the Warriors 24-4 in the second quarter to take a 37-18 lead into the halftime break.
After three periods, Irmo was in front 58-36, and the Jackets cruised to the victory.
Jerrick Palmer was the top scorer for Indian Land with 16 points. Tai Gilbert joined him in double figures with 14.
Indian Land, 4-7 overall, will take on York at 6 p.m. Friday for third place in the tournament.
The other two games on Thursday saw Heathwood Hall top St. James 54-49 and Wren defeat Brookland-Cayce 63-43.
Friday’s pairings
3 p.m. - St. James vs. Brookland-Cayce (7th place)
4:30 p.m. - Wren vs. Heathwood Hall (5th place)
6 p.m. - York vs. Indian Land (3rd place)
7:30 p.m. - Irmo vs. Douglass (Championship)
