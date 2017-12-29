HS roundup: York boys defeat Indian Land for 3rd place in holiday tourney

The York Cougars defeated the Indian Land Warriors 70-48 to secure third place at the Wing Bonz Holiday Tournament Friday night at York Comprehensive High School.
The Cougars placed a pair of players in double figures as they won for the second time in three outings at the tournament and evened their record at 7-7 on the season.
Cameron Jones led the charge for the Cougars with 27 points. He had 10 points at halftime, added eight in the third period, and nine more in the final stanza.
Malcolm Kennedy added 22 points for York. He had six in the first half, got nine in the third period, and scored seven in the final quarter.
Never miss a local story.
York spotted the Warriors a 4-0 lead to start the game, and came charging back for a 15-10 lead at the end of the first period. Kennedy and Jones spearheaded the comeback for the Cougars.
Indian Land cut into the lead early in the second quarter. When Jerrick Palmer scored on a layup, the York lead was down to 15-14 with 6:21 remaining in the first half, but the Cougars countered.
Kennedy scored a 3-point goal, Tabari Moore converted a three-point play, and Kennedy tacked on a pair of free throws to put York in front 23-14 with 4:16 left in the second period.
The teams traded baskets the remainder of the half, and York led 31-22 at halftime. The Cougars outscored Indian Land 18-12 in the third period for a 49-34 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
Jones went to work in the fourth quarter. He scored the Cougars’ first nine points. When he got his final two points of the game on a driving layup, York was in front 58-38 with 4:12 remaining.
Jerrick Palmer and Douglas Tutt led Indian Land with 15 points each. Indian Land dropped to 4-8 with the loss.
In other games at York on Friday, Wren edged St. James 65-61 for seventh place, and Heathwood came from behind in the final minutes to beat Brookland-Cayce 47-45.
FRIDAY’S SCORES
Wren 65, St. James 61
Heathwood Hall 47, Brookland-Cayce 45
York 70, Indian Land 48
Irmo vs. Douglass (late)
Nation Ford, Fort Mill boys win
Nation Ford defeated Byrnes 102-84 in the Cavalier Classic at Dorman High School Friday night.
Khy Smith led Nation Ford, 8-5 overall, with 27 points and eight rebounds. Shaman Alston added 17 points and Zeb Graham added 16.
Fort Mill topped Pickens 84-36 in the Lowe’s Classic at Chesnee High School Friday night.
Ryan Heriot led Fort Mill, 5-5 overall, with 16 points. Carson Morton joined him in double figures with 12.
Lewisville, Great Falls boys lose in semifinals
The Lewisville Lions and the Great Falls Red Devils both lost in the semifinals of the Lewisville Holiday Tournament at Richburg on Friday night.
Lewisville, 6-4 overall, dropped a 76-51 decision to Elevation Prep, while Great Falls, 8-2 overall, lost to Comenius 48-41.
Great Falls plays York Prep “B” team at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, while Lewisville goes against Spring Valley at 3 p.m. in the final day of play at the three-day event.
Nation Ford, South Pointe girls win
The Nation Ford Falcons and the South Pointe Stallions both won in the semifinals of the Myers Park Holiday Tournament in Charlotte on Friday night.
Nation Ford, 9-1 on the year, defeated Myers Park 65-56. South Pointe, now 10-4, toppled Providence Day 65-60.
The Falcons and Stallions will square off at 5 p.m. Saturday for the tournament title. It will their third meeting of the year, having split the first two.
Fort Mill girls lose
Fort Mill lost to Gaffney 33-31 in the semifinals of the Lowe’s Classic at Chesnee High School on Friday night.
Comments