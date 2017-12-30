HS roundup: Lewisville and Great Falls boys lose at Lewisville Tournament

The Lewisville Lions and the Great Falls Red Devils both came up short in third round games at the Lewisville Holiday Tournament on Saturday at Richburg.
The Lions dropped a 78-63 decision to the Spring Valley Vikings, while the Red Devils lost to the York Prep “B” team 63-57.
Both teams finished 1-2 in the three-day tournament. Lewisville is 6-5 overall on the year, while Great Falls is 8-3.
Spring Valley used some hot shooting and a solid defensive effort to knock off Lewisville.
The Vikings bolted to a 10-0 lead in the first three minutes and led 19-11 after one period. Lewisville regrouped in the second period and stormed back.
Behind the play of Demetric Hardin, Devon Busby, and Mikial Fourney, they tied the count at 33-33 at halftime. Hardin finished the first half with 10 points, while Busby and Fourney each scored seven points in the first two periods.
The Lions played a solid third quarter. When Hardin converted a pair of free throws the Lions were in front 43-42 with 4:10 remaining in the period. Spring Valley countered. The Vikings went on a 7-0 run to take a 49-43 lead with 2:12 to play in the stanza, and they never trailed again.
Spring Valley led 54-49 when the third period was over. Lewisville did not quit, and they made it a close game for most of the rest of the way. With 4:01 left in the contest Spring Valley led 69-59.
A 5-0 run over the next two minutes made it 74-59, and the issue had been all but decided.
Hardin led Lewisville with 20 points. Jadakiss Talford, who scored 12 points in the second half, finished with 16 points. Busby and Fourney scored nine points each for the Lions.
The York Prep “B” team got double digit scoring from Maliki McGuirt and A. J. Thompson to key its win over Great Falls.
The Red Devils behind six points from Kell Brown took a 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. York Prep took charge in the second period, and when intermission rolled around they were in front 28-22.
York Prep increased the lead to as many as 10 in the third quarter, but Great Falls came back. Donnell Adams scored back-to-back layups for the Red Devils to cut the York Prep lead to 32-28 at the midway point in the third quarter.
Quan Peterson and Thompson combined for a pair of layups and two free throws and York Prep led 38-28 with 2:11 left in the period. Brown’s 3-point goal at the buzzer cut the deficit to 40-35 heading to the final period.
The Red Devils kept it close. When Kelton Talford converted on a three-point play York Prep led 46-43 with 4:39 remaining in the contest. York Prep answered with an 8-0 run to take a 54-43 lead with 2:33 left.
Great Falls was not finished. Sincere Wilmore got the hot hand for the Red Devils down the stretch. He made three goals in a row from behind the arc, and when the flurry was over, York Prep’s lead was only 59-55 with 37 seconds left to play.
Thompson was good on a pair of free throws, but Adams answered for Great Falls. York Prep sealed the win at the charity stripe with three seconds left.
McGuirt led York Prep with 18 points. Thompson joined him in double figures with 16, and Peterson tossed in nine.
Talford pace the Red Devils with 17 points. Adams and Brown both finished in double digits with 14 and 10, respectively.
Nation Ford boys lose
The Nation Ford Falcons lost to Madison Memorial from Wisconsin 60-53 in the Cavalier Classic at Dorman High School Saturday afternoon.
Zeb Graham led Nation Ford with 20 points. Shaman Alston and Eric Moulds joined him in double figures with 13 and 12 points respectively. Nation Ford is 8-6 on the year.
Fort Mill girls win
The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets toppled Berea 44-30 to win third place in the Lowe’s Classic at Chesnee High School on Saturday.
Unique Burch and Khamara Patterson led Fort Mill with 13 points each. The Yellow Jackets are 8-4 on the season.
