HS roundup: Gaffney girls roll to non-region win over Northwestern

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Gaffney 75, Northwestern 33
Gaffney toppled Northwestern 75-33 in a non-region game at Gaffney Friday night.
Carli Mundle led Northwestern with 13 points. Izzy Shellnut added 10 for Northwestern, which fell to 4-8 on the year.
Chester 52, Indian Land 35
Chester took 28-20 lead at halftime and defeated Indian Land 52-35 in the Region 4-3A opener for both teams at Chester Friday night.
Chester is 1-13 overall, while Indian Land is 0-10.
Ashbrook 52, Clover 49
Ashbrook edged Clover 52-49 in a non-region game at Ashbrook Thursday night.
Clover fell to 8-6 with the loss.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Ashbrook 52, Clover 49
Ashbrook got by Clover 52-49 in a non-region game at Ashbrook Thursday night.
Clover dropped to 6-4 on the year.
