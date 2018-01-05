High School Sports

HS roundup: Gaffney girls roll to non-region win over Northwestern

By Sam Copeland

scopeland@heraldonline.com

January 05, 2018 08:55 PM

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Gaffney 75, Northwestern 33

Gaffney toppled Northwestern 75-33 in a non-region game at Gaffney Friday night.

Carli Mundle led Northwestern with 13 points. Izzy Shellnut added 10 for Northwestern, which fell to 4-8 on the year.

Chester 52, Indian Land 35

Chester took 28-20 lead at halftime and defeated Indian Land 52-35 in the Region 4-3A opener for both teams at Chester Friday night.

Chester is 1-13 overall, while Indian Land is 0-10.

Ashbrook 52, Clover 49

Ashbrook edged Clover 52-49 in a non-region game at Ashbrook Thursday night.

Clover fell to 8-6 with the loss.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Ashbrook 52, Clover 49

Ashbrook got by Clover 52-49 in a non-region game at Ashbrook Thursday night.

Clover dropped to 6-4 on the year.

