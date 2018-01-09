Chester’s Chris Carns had a humble ambition for his $10,000 putt at Clemson game

More Videos 1:05 Chester’s Chris Carns talks about putt at Clemson basketball game that won $10,000 Pause 0:28 One injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say 3:29 Gettys sworn in as Rock Hill mayor, tells city to take 'bold steps in new directions' 1:03 Chester senior citizen on trial after he stabbed his cousin/roommate to death 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 3:26 SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 2:33 Below freezing weather does not deter runners at Keystone event in Fort Mill 2:40 Rock Hill neighbors oppose Stoneridge Hills as ‘size 5 boot with size 10 development' 1:22 Rock Hill man accused of peeping with tiny camera 0:53 Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chester’s Chris Carns talks about putt at Clemson basketball game that won $10,000 Chris Carns, a Clemson senior and Chester native, had a very simple goal for his $10,000 putt during a Jan. 6, 2018 Tigers home basketball game. Chris Carns, a Clemson senior and Chester native, had a very simple goal for his $10,000 putt during a Jan. 6, 2018 Tigers home basketball game. bmccormick@heraldonline.com

Chris Carns, a Clemson senior and Chester native, had a very simple goal for his $10,000 putt during a Jan. 6, 2018 Tigers home basketball game. bmccormick@heraldonline.com