HS roundup: Rock Hill, Indian Land wrestlers rank No. 2 in polls

Wrestling
The latest wrestling polls have been announced and nine area teams are on the select lists.
Rock Hill and Indian Land have the highest positions in the rankings. Rock Hill is second in the Class 5A poll, while Indian Land is the number two team in Class 3A.
Class 5A
Never miss a local story.
1. Fort Dorchester, 2. Rock Hill, 3. River Bluff, 4. Ashley Ridge, 5. Hillcrest, 6. Lexington, 7. Mauldin, 8. Dorman, 9. Summerville, 10. Fort Mill, 11. Northwestern, 12. Boiling Springs, 13. Clover, 14. Goose Creek, 15. Stratford, 16. Byrnes, 17. Nation Ford, 18. Carolina Forest, 19. Woodmont, 20. Irmo.
Class 4A
1. Eastside, 2. Lugoff-Elgin, 3. Cane Bay, 4. Chapin, 5. Belton-Honea Path, 6. Beaufort, 7. Hilton Head, 8. Westwood, 9. Airport, 10. South Pointe, 11. Union County, 12. North Myrtle Beach, 13. Hartsville, 14. York, 15. St. James, 16. Pickens, 17. Travelers Rest, 18. Myrtle Beach, 19. Blue Ridge, 20. Greer.
Class 3A
1. West-Oak, 2. Indian Land, 3. Broome, 4. Chester, 5. Crescent, 6. Powdersville, 7. Emerald, 8. Woodruff, 9. Battery Creek, 10. Palmetto, 11. Hanahan, 12. Timberland, 13. Lake City, 14. Camden, 15. Gilbert, 16. Loris, 17. Aynor, 18. Columbia, 19. Swansea, 20. May River.
Girls’ basketball
Nation Ford 41, Rock Hill 37
Nation Ford took a 20-13 lead at halftime and held on for a 41-37 win over Rock Hill in a Region 4-5A game at Nation Ford Tuesday night.
Nation Ford is 10-4 overall and 1-0 in the region. Rock Hill is 10-3 overall and 0-1 in region play.
Richland Northeast 47, South Pointe 45
Richland Northeast came from behind in the final period and nipped South Pointe 47-45 in a Region 3-4 game at South Pointe Tuesday night.
South Pointe led 36-26 at the end of the third period, but Richland Northeast rallied in the final eight minutes for the victory.
South Pointe is 12-5 overall and 1-1 in region play.
Ridge View 67, Lancaster 46
Ridge View took a 43-29 lead at halftime and topped Lancaster 67-46 in a Region 3-4A game at Ridge View Tuesday night.
Ridge View is 8-5 overall and 1-1 in region play. Lancaster is 7-3 overall and 1-1 in the region.
Westwood 63, York 28
Westwood defeated York 63-28 in a Region 3-4A contest at Westwood Tuesday night.
Westwood is 13-1 overall and 2-0 in the region. York is 3-12 in all games and 0-2 in region play.
Columbia 57, Chester 43
Columbia topped Chester 57-43 in a Region 4-3A game at Columbia Tuesday night.
Chester is 1-14 overall and 1-1 in the region.
Boys’ basketball
Fort Mill 53, Geelong (Australia) 35
Fort Mill defeated Geelong (Australia) 53-35 in a non-region game at Fort Mill Tuesday night.
Cam Saunders came off the bench and led Fort Mill with 12 points. The Yellow Jackets evened their record at 6-6 on the year.
Nation Ford 92, Rock Hill 72
Nation Ford took a 44-28 lead at halftime and defeated Rock Hill 92-72 in a Region 4-5A game at Nation Ford Tuesday night.
Nation Ford is 9-6 in all games and 1-0 in the region. Rock Hill is 2-10 overall and 0-1 in region action.
Ridge View 74, Lancaster 56
Ridge View took a 45-30 lead at intermission and defeated Lancaster 74-56 in a Region 3-4A contest at Ridge View Tuesday night.
Lancaster is 4-5 overall and 0-2 in region play.
Westwood 82, York 56
Westwood broke open a close game in the second half and toppled York 82-56 in a Region 3-4A game at Westwood Tuesday night.
Westwood led 35-31 at halftime, but outscored York 47-25 in the second half to pull away for the win.
York is 8-8 overall and 1-1 in the region.
Columbia 76, Chester 66
Columbia topped Chester 76-66 in a Region 4-3A game at Columbia Tuesday night.
Chester is 10-4 overall and 1-1 in the region.
Great Falls 44, Timmonsville 43
Great Falls edged Timmonsville 44-43 in a Region 2A game at Timmonsville Tuesday night.
Great Falls is 10-3 overall and 1-0 in the region.
Comments