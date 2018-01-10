Hot December for local youth golfer, Kayleigh Reinke

Kayleigh “Buggy” Reinke won the South Carolina High School Golf Coaches Association’s Winter Classic girls’ golf tournament in December.
Reinke, a freshman at Northwestern High School, shot a 38 on the front nine holes at Lexington’s Golden Hills Country Club, but double bogied the 10th hole after losing her ball off the tee. She only bogied once the rest of the way to finish with an 18-hole 76 that tied Lexington’s Molly Hardwick for first place. The pair played two playoff holes, with Reinke tapping in a par putt on the second for the win.
