Ashley Crank and her Rock Hill teammates coping with the loss of their Team Mom

Rock Hill teen pushes forward in basketball despite mother's recent death Rock Hill High School junior Ashley Crank, 17, lost her mother Tavian Crank to lupus unexpectedly last Novermber. Crank, a girls varsity basketball player, pushed forward and is still on the team. Crank's coach Kenny Orr and her teammates have been very supportive, she said. Rock Hill High School junior Ashley Crank, 17, lost her mother Tavian Crank to lupus unexpectedly last Novermber. Crank, a girls varsity basketball player, pushed forward and is still on the team. Crank's coach Kenny Orr and her teammates have been very supportive, she said. By Tracy Kimball

