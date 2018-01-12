HS roundup: Rock Hill girls secure region win over Fort Mill

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Rock Hill 52, Fort Mill 29
Rock Hill broke open a close game in the second half and defeated Fort Mill 52-29 in a Region 4-5A game at Rock Hill Friday night.
Rock Hill led 25-19 at halftime and pulled away in the second half for the win.
Never miss a local story.
Rock Hill is 11-3 overall and 1-1 in the region. Fort Mill is 8-6 in all games and 0-1 in region play.
Nation Ford 54, Clover 50
Nation Ford edged Clover 54-50 in a Region 4-5A game at Nation Ford Friday night.
Nation Ford is 11-4 overall and 2-0 in region play. Clover is 8-7 in all games and 1-1 in the region.
York 56, South Pointe 43
York topped South Pointe 56-43 in a Region 3-4A game at York Friday night.
York is 4-12 overall and 1-2 in the region. South Pointe is 12-6 in all games and 1-2 in region play.
Westwood 77, Lancaster 36
Westwood routed Lancaster 77-36 in a Region 3-4A game at Lancaster Friday night.
Lancaster is 7-4 overall and 1-2 in the region.
Camden 53, Chester 45
Camden defeated Chester 53-45 in a Region 4-3A game at Chester Friday night.
Chester is 1-15 overall and 1-2 in region play.
Timmonsville 46, Lewisville 27
Timmonville established a 22-10 lead at halftime and defeated Lewisville 46-27 in a Region 2A contest at Richburg Friday night.
Makayla Commander led Timmonsville with 24 points. Amber Bass led Lewisville with 10 points, 13 rebounds, and five steals.
Timmonsville is 6-6 overall and 2-0 in region games. Lewisville is 3-9 in all games and 1-1 in the region.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fort Mill 80, Rock Hill 53
Fort Mill built a 40-22 lead at halftime and topped Rock Hill 80-53 in a Region 4-5A contest at Rock Hill Friday night.
Fort Mill is 7-6 overall and 1-0 in the region. Rock Hill is 2-11 overall and 0-2 in region play.
York 63, South Pointe 60
York nipped South Pointe 63-60 in a Region 3-4A game at York Friday night.
York is 9-8 overall and 2-1 in the region. South Pointe is 8-8 in all games and 1-2 in region action.
Chester 68, Camden 59
Chester toppled Camden 68-59 in a Region 4-3A game at Chester Friday night.
Chester is 11-4 overall and 2-1 in the region.
WRESTLING
Chester wins twice
Chester won a pair of matches in a non-region tri-match at Andrew Jackson Thursday night.
Chester defeated Andrew Jackson 41-25 and topped Buford 59-18.
Comments