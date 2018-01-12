Winthrop drops Charleston Southern to end skid

An 18-0 first half run helped Winthrop top Charleston Southern 64-53 Friday night in Big South Conference men’s basketball action.
The Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak by holding the host Buccaneers scoreless for nearly eight minutes of the first half. Charleston Southern hit just 6-of-30 shots from 3-point range and fizzled offensively after a strong start. The Bucs got in front 15-5, but Winthrop’s Chuck Falden knocked down a 3 that instigated the Eagles’ big first half run. Charleston Southern cut Winthrop’s lead to seven late in the game but Xavier Cooks and Anders Broman each hit a pair of free throws in the final minute to ice the conference road win.
Cooks led the Eagles with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Bjorn Broman continued his strong offensive play in conference action with 12 points, four assists and three rebounds. Austin Awad broke out of a shooting slump to hit three 3-pointers off the bench, while Josh Ferguson grabbed 13 rebounds. Pat Kelsey’s team smashed Charleston Southern (6-10, 1-4 Big South) on the backboards, 45-27.
Winthrop (8-8, 2-3) assisted on 14 of its 20 field goals, and hit 11-of-26 3-pointers. The Eagles have won both of their Big South games in which they hit 10 or more 3’s, and won the rebounding battle. The Eagles host Big South leaders Gardner-Webb Monday night.
