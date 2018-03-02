HS roundup: Guzman leads Rock Hill to 5-0 win over South Pointe

BOYS’ SOCCER
Rock Hill 5, South Pointe 0
Daniel Guzman scored the first three goals of the game and led Rock Hill to a 5-0 win over South Pointe in a non-region match Friday night at Rock Hill.
Ostrower All-Tournament team announced
The All-Tournament team for the recently completed Bryan Ostrower Soccer Tournament has been released, and Northwestern, which won the 16-team event, led the list with four players.
Defender Alexis Salazar headlined the team and was named as the MVP for the event.
Midfielder Connor Hall, forward Jesus Paniagua, and defender Matt Taylerson were also chosen from Northwestern. Clover placed three players on the team. They are defender Dawson Malcolm, midfielder Zach Pierce, and forward Ethan Stevenson.
Nation Ford’s Curtis Johnson, a defender, and Kyle Wells, midfielder, made the team as did Rock Hill forward Daniel Guzman and midfielder Jacob Jordan. Defender Luke Roberts of Indian Land, defender Beck Johnston of York, and midfielder Rico Jordan Lively of South Pointe completed the team.
BASEBALL
Rock Hill 4, York 3
Rock Hill scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth and edged York 4-3 in the McDonalds Classic at Gaffney Friday night.
York scored two runs in the top of the fourth to tie the count at 2-2, and it stayed that way until the ninth.
York made the most of a Rock Hill error to take a 3-2 lead heading to the bottom of the ninth, before Rock Hill rallied to take the win.
Nation Ford 2, Westwood 0
Nation Ford scored two runs in the sixth inning and topped Westwood 2-0 in a non-region game at Westwood Friday night.
SOFTBALL
Nation Ford 8, James Island 0
Nation Ford routed James Island 8-0 in the opening round of the Pee Dee Pitch Off at Florence Friday night.
