High school roundup: Fort Mill defeats Clover 10-3 in girls’ lacrosse

GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Fort Mill 10, Clover 3
Fort Mill defeated Clover 10-3 in a Region 4-5A lacrosse contest Wednesday night at Clover.
Fort Mill is 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the region. Clover fell to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in region play.
Never miss a local story.
BOYS’ GOLF
Fort Mill 157, York 194
Fort Mill defeated York 157-194 in a non-region match Wednesday afternoon at Fort Mill Golf Club.
Tyler Patterson of Fort Mill carded a one-under par 35 to earn medalist honors.
Nation Ford 160, Clover 183
Nation Ford toppled Clover 160-183 in a Region 4-5A match Wednesday afternoon at Springfield Golf Club.
Rock Hill 155, Northwestern 170, South Pointe 179
Rock Hill won a three-way non-region match at Waterford Golf Club on Monday afternoon.
Zach Reuland of Rock Hill was the medalist for the event. He carded a 37 to claim the honor.
Rock Hill - Zach Reuland 37, Manning Sloop 39, Jackson Berry 40, Henry Clark 40.
Northwestern - Payne Gettys 38, Wes Wilson 42, Cameron Cassidy 44, Garret Jackson 46.
South Pointe - Isaac Harvell 42, Wilson Walker 44, Coren Craven 46, Jack Gettys 47, Logan Craig 47.
Indian Land 120, Chester 123
Indian Land edged Chester 120-123 in a Region 4-3A match Monday at Chester Golf Club.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Indian Land 9, Camden Military 1
Indian Land toppled Camden Military 9-1 in a non-region match Monday night at Indian Land.
Gavin Dunlop led Indian Land (2-0) with four goals. Payton Arnold added two goals, and Addison Guild, Nick Arias, and Joe Tombs scored one goal each. Previs Suvillaga had three assists for Indian Land.
Buddy Flow and Gabe Burris were in the net for Indian Land. Flow had four saves and Burris recorded three.
Buford 3, Chester 0
Buford defeated Chester 3-0 in a non-region match Monday night at Chester .
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Indian Land 5, Swansea 2
Indian Land built a 3-2 lead at halftime and edged Swansea 5-2 in a non-region match Monday night at Swansea.
Bri Reynolds led Indian Land (2-2-1) with two goals. Brianna Bishop, Kailee Erwin and Emily Gerdes added one goal and one assist each.
Emma Thompson was in the net for Indian Land and recorded nine saves.
South Pointe 11, Chester 0
South Pointe toppled Chester 11-0 in a non-region match Monday night at South Pointe.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Clover splits four matches in Florence tourney
Clover played in the Florence Invitational this past weekend and finished with a pair of wins and two losses.
Clover beat Wilson 4-2 and topped Cardinal Newman 4-3. They lost to Providence Day 5-1 and dropped a 4-3 decision to Summerville.
SOFTBALL
South Pointe 15, Rock Hill 5
South Pointe took an 8-4 lead after two innings and defeated Rock Hill 15-5 in a non-region softball game at Rock Hill Wednesday night.
Broome 4, Chester 3
Broome edged Chester 4-3 in a non-region game at Chester Monday afternoon.
BOYS’ TRACK
Northwestern 127, South Pointe 50, Lewisville 1
Northwestern topped South Pointe and Lewisville in a three-way non-region meet at Northwestern Monday afternoon.
GIRLS’ TRACK
South Pointe 83, Northwestern 77, Lewisville 11
South Pointe defeated Northwestern and Lewisville in a three-way non-region meet at Northwestern Monday afternoon.
Former Fort Mill linebacker lands at Delaware
Former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket linebacker Patrick Mead signed with Delaware and is with the Blue Hens this spring. Mead graduated from Fort Mill in 2017 and played post-graduate football last fall at Jireh Prep in Matthews, N.C. He signed with Delaware, a traditional football powerhouse in the FCS level, in December. Mead made 94 tackles and forced three fumbles during his senior year at Fort Mill.
Comments