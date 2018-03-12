HS roundup: Nation Ford, Northwestern win Clash of the Carolinas track meet

TRACK
The Nation Ford girls and Northwestern boys came away with team victories in The Clash of the Carolinas track and field meet at Cuthbertson High School this past Saturday. The Falcons and Trojans topped a 37-team field.
Nation Ford tied with Cuthbertson for the top score in the girls division with 104, while Northwestern finished in first place in the boys division with a score of 92.
Rock Hill (third), Fort Mill (fifth) and Northwestern (seventh) finished in the top 10 in the girls’ division.
Rock Hill (fourth) and Fort Mill (10th) finished in the top ten in the boys’ division. Bearcat Isaiah Barnes won meet MVP after winning the 800 and 1600-meter races.
GIRLS RESULTS
Team Scores
1. Cuthbertson 104; 1. Nation Ford 104; 3. Rock Hill 77; 4. Ardrey Kell 76; 5. Fort Mill 56; 6. Parkwood 51; 7. Northwestern 49; 8. Olympic 43; 9. Butler 35; 10. Vance 21; 11. Piedmont 17; 11. Metrolina Christian 17; 13. Lexington 12; 14. Forbush 9; 14. Monroe 9; 16. Sun Valley 4.
Individual results (top-3 local finishers)
100M - 1. Haley Bishop (Nation Ford) 12.17; 3. Camryn Lorick (Nation Ford) 12.38; 100 Hurdles - 1. Ivana McLamb (Northwestern) 15.00; 2. Zierra Greene (Rock Hill) 15.33; 1600M - 3. Katie Pou (Nation Ford) 5:17.60; 200M - 2. Haley Bishop (Nation Ford) 25.50; 300 Hurdles -2. Taliah Ferguson (Northwestern) 47.52; 3.Taylor Knox (Northwestern) 48.56; 400M - 1. Anna Brewer (Fort Mill) 58.44; 3. Tierra Frasier (Rock Hill) 59:66; 4x100 Relay - 1. Nation Ford 48.21; 3. Rock Hill 49.74; 4x200 Relay - 2. Nation Ford 1:45.98; 3. Rock Hill 1:46.48; 4x400 Relay - 2. Rock Hill 4:09.40; 4x800 Relay - 2. Fort Mill 10:17.32; Discus - 3. Kaj Campbell (Fort Mill) 102-10.00; High Jump - 1. Ivana Mclamb (Northwestern) 5-06.00; 2. Camryn Lorick (Nation Ford) 5-04.00; Long Jump - 2. Jasmine Hope (Nation Ford) 16-03.50; Pole Vault - 1. Pressley Perry (Rock Hill) 10-00.00, 2. Sommer Isley (Nation Ford) 9-06.00; Shot Put - 1. Kaj Campbell (Fort Mill) 32-07.50; 2. Erika McPhail (Rock Hill) 32-03.50; Triple Jump - 1. Skylar Holmes (Nation Ford) 34-10.00.
BOYS RESULTS
Team Scores
1. Northwestern 92; 2. Ardrey Kell 87; 3. Spring Valley 84.5; 4. Rock Hill 81.5; 5. Butler 59; 6. Olympic 37; 7. Vance 35; 8. Cuthbertson 33.5; 9. Parkwood 31; 10. Fort Mill 26; 11. Sun Valley 21; 12. Lexington 18; 13. Monroe 16; 13. Phillip O. Berry 16; 15. Piedmont 15; 16. Pine Lake Prep, Southern Durham, Hickory Grove and Nation Ford 10; 20. Metrolina Christian 9.5.
Individual results (top-3 local finishers)
100M - 2. Fentrell Cypress (Northwestern) 10.96; 100M Hurdles - 3. Tay'Anthony Pittman (Northwestern) 15.18; 1600M - 1. Isaiah Barnes (Rock Hill); 200M - 1. Simeon Richardson (Rock Hill) 22.26; 300M Hurdles - 1. Tay'Anthony Pittman (Northwestern) 39.74; 400M - 2. Austin Simpkins (Northwestern) 50.59; 4x100 Relay - 2. Northwestern 43.80; 4x200 Relay - 1. Rock Hill 1:31.44; 800M - 1. Isaiah Barnes (Rock Hill) 1:59.85; Discus - 2. Chance Miller (Northwestern) 142-05.00; High Jump - 1. Jawan Strong (Northwestern) 6-04.00; 3. Whitney Cain (Northwestern) 6-02.00; Long Jump - 1. Fentrell Cypress (Northwestern) 23-01.50; Pole Vault - 1. Ethan Vess (Rock Hill) 13-06.00; 3. Chandler Burns (Nation Ford) 11-06.00.
BASEBALL
York 7, Nation Ford 3
York topped Nation Ford 7-3 in a non-region game at York Saturday afternoon.
Ethan Mitchell led York with a pair of hits and two RBI. Max Necklen added one hit and drove in two runs. Jackson Fulk had three hits and one run batted in, while Caleb Benton had two hits.
T. J. Davis picked up the win and evened his record to 1-1 on the year.
Lewisville 5, McBee 2
Lewisville opened Region 2-A play with a 5-2 road win over McBee Friday night.
Lewisville improved to 6-0 on the year with the win.
Marvin Ridge 13, Indian Land 2
Marvin Ridge topped Indian Land 13-2 in a non-region game at Indian Land Friday night.
Indian Land is 3-3 on the year.
Chester 23, Columbia 0
Chester routed Columbia 23-0 in a Region 4-3A game at Chester Friday night.
Clover 10, York 7
Clover defeated York 10-7 in a non-region game at York Friday night.
Clover scored three times in the top of the sixth to take a 10-5 lead, before York tallied twice in the bottom of the seventh.
Clover improved to 4-2 with the win.
SOFTBALL
Fort Mill wins three
Fort Mill won three games in the Wildcat Invitational Tournament at Lexington over the weekend.
They routed Strom Thurmond 13-0, blasted Irmo 13-1, and edged Lexington 2-1.
Northwestern 7, South Pointe 0
Northwestern defeated South Pointe 7-0 in a non-region game at Northwestern Friday night.
Northwestern scored twice in the first for a quick lead and broke the game open in the sixth with a four-run rally.
Chester 21, Columbia 0
Chester routed Columbia 21-0 in a Region 4-3A game at Chester Friday night.
Nation Ford 12, York 10
Nation Ford topped York 12-10 in a non-region game at York Thursday afternoon.
Nation Ford put the game away with a four-run rally in the sixth to take an 11-5 lead. They added one more in the seventh before withstanding a five-run York rally in the bottom of the inning to pick up the victory.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Northwestern loses twice
Northwestern dropped a pair of matches to Lowcountry soccer powerhouses over the weekend in Charleston.
The Trojans lost 2-0 to Bishop England and 4-1 to Wando to fall to 5-2 on the year.
Nation Ford 2, Boiling Springs 1
Nation Ford scored a goal in each half and edged Boiling Springs 2-1 in a non-region match at Nation Ford Friday night.
Martin Cruz gave Nation Ford a 1-0 lead with a first half goal, and it stayed that way until halftime. Boiling Springs tied it in middle of the the second half, but Steven Halas scored the game winning goal on an assist from Connor Ross with just less than four minutes remaining.
Nation Ford is 7-2 overall.
Fort Mill 11, South Pointe 0
Fort Mill built a 4-0 lead at halftime and went on to defeat South Pointe 11-0 in a non-region match at Fort Mill Friday night.
Fort Mill is 3-2 on the year, while South Pointe is 2-5 overall.
Columbia 2, Chester 1
Columbia scored the winning goal in the second half and edged Chester 2-1 in a Region 4-3A match at Chester Friday night.
Emmanuel Wright gave Chester a 1-0 lead early in the first half, but Columbia tied it at 1-1 before halftime. Columbia got the game winning goal on a penalty kick.
South Pointe 2, Clinton 1
South Pointe used penalty kicks to defeat Clinton 2-1 in a non-region game at South Pointe Thursday night.
The score was tied 1-1 at halftime and at the end of regulation. After two five minute overtime sessions it was still tied.
South Pointe claimed the victory by winning 5-3 on penalty kicks.
Lewisville 7, Camden Military 5
Lewisville defeated Camden Military 7-5 in a non-region match at Lewisville Thursday night.
Lewisville is 1-2 on the year.
Clover 2, Dorman 0
Clover scored two goals in the second half and defeated Dorman 2-0 in a non-region match at Dorman Thursday night.
Clover improved to 6-2 on the year with the win.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Northwestern 2, Lugoff-Elgin 1
Northwestern edged Lugoff-Elgin 2-1 in a non-region match at Northwestern Friday night.
Northwestern improved to 5-0 on the year.
Hough 3, Fort Mill 2
Hough scored three goals in the second half and nipped Fort Mill 3-2 in the Queen City Showcase at Providence Day Friday night.
Clover 1, Dorman 0
Clover scored the only goal of the game in the first half and got by Dorman 1-0 in a non-region match at Dorman Thursday night.
Weddington 2, Fort Mill 0
Weddinton scored one goal in each half andf topped Fort Mill 2-0 in the Queen City Showcase at Providence Day Thursday night.
Weddinton’s scored in the first half when a free kick turned into a rebound goal. They added an insurance goal in the second half.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Clover 16, Woodmont 4
Clover built a 10-2 lead at halftime and went on to beat Woodmont 16-4 in a non-region game at Woodmont Saturday afternoon.
Clover is 2-4 on the year.
Marvin Ridge 12, Fort Mill 7
Marvin Ridge defeated Fort Mill 12-7 in a non-region game at Marvin Ridge Saturday afternoon.
Fort Mill is 2-3 on the year.
Fort Mill 11, Clover 5
Fort Mill topped Clover 11-5 in a Region 4-5A game at Fort Mill Thursday night.
Fort Mill improved to 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the region, while Clover fell to 1-4 in all games and 0-3 in region action.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Chapin 14, Nation Ford 1
Chapin scored 10 goals in the first half and routed Nation Ford 14-1 in a non-region game at Chapin Thursday night.
BOYS’ TENNIS
South Pointe 4, Rock Hill 3
South Pointe won three singles and one doubles and edged Rock Hill 4-3 in a non-region match at South Pointe Thursday afternoon.
South Pointe’s Matthew Mullis (No. 1 singles) and Martin Jackson (No. 2) singles both claimed wins for an early lead. Whit Strickland (No. 3 singles) and Jeremy Dellar (No. 4 singles) countered with wins to tie the score.
Jacob Gilleland of South Pointe won the number five singles, and when Mullis and Jackson won the number one singles South Pointe had the victory. Paterick Deborde and Tommy Nguyen of Rock Hill won the number two doubles.
Union County 5, York 1
Union County won four singles and one doubles and defeated York 5-1 in a non-region match at York Thursday afternoon.
Blake Williams of York won the number one singles, while Union County’s Grant Harris claimed the number two singles. Caleb Vanderford and Jack James of Union County won the number three and four singles respectively.
Anthony Esposito of Union won the number five singles to give Union County a 4-1 lead.
Union County’s Devon Sinclair and Hayden Meadow closed the match by winning the number two doubles.
