HS roundup: How did region baseball, softball openers go for Herald-area teams?

BASEBALL
Nation Ford 20, Clover 4
Nation Ford pounded out 19 hits and routed Clover 20-4 in a Region 4-5A game at Clover Tuesday night.
Nation Ford scored 14 runs in the final two innings to break open a close game. Bradley Bott started on the mound for the Falcons, pitching three innings and also went 4-for-5 at the plate with three doubles and five RBI. Tyler Causey was 2-for-5 in the leadoff spot, with four more RBI.
Never miss a local story.
York 4, Lancaster 2
York took a 2-0 lead after one inning and toppled Lancaster 4-2 in a Region 3-4A game at York Tuesday night.
Dylan Smoak earned the win and improved to 2-1 on the year. He helped his own cause with a hit and drove in one run.
Ethan Mitchell led York with three hits and an RBI, while Max Necklen had two hits and one run batted in. Nick Clayton added a double to the York attack.
York is 3-4 overall and 1-0 in the region.
Northwestern 4, Fort Mill 2
Northwestern took an early 2-0 lead and went on to defeat Fort Mill 4-2 in a Region 4-5A game at Northwestern Tuesday night.
Joel Haney staked Northwestern to the early lead. His home run in the third inning gave the defending state champions the two-run cushion. Northwestern is 6-1 in all games and 1-0- in region play. Fort Mill is 4-1 overall and 0-1 in the region.
Indian Land 11, Buford 8
Indian Land took a 9-0 lead after three innings and hung on for an 11-8 win over Buford in a non-region game at Indian Land Tuesday night.
After Indian Land scored seven in the second and two in the third for the quick start, Buford chipped away at the lead. They got three in the fourth, one in the fifth, and three more in the sixth to cut the deficit to 9-7. Indian Land countered with two insurance runs in the seventh as they improved to 5-5 on the year.
READ: Can young head coaches turn York, Clover baseball programs into annual contenders?
SOFTBALL
Clover 7, Nation Ford 6
Clover scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth and edged Nation Ford 7-6 in a Region 4-5A game at Clover Tuesday night.
Clover scored five times in the second inning for a 5-1 lead, but Nation Ford battled back to tie it with a pair of runs in the sixth.
Marissa Myers and Tiffany Dominque led Clover with three hits each. Sabrina Johnson and McLauren Sarvis led Nation Ford with three hits each.
Clover is 1-4 overall and 1-0 in the region. Nation Ford is 1-2 in all games and winless in two outings in the region.
South Pointe 8, Ridge View 0
South Pointe defeated Ridge View 8-0 in a Region 3-4A game at Ridge View Tuesday afternoon.
Isabella Dunn tossed a complete game with 12 strikeouts to earn the win. Logan Adkins and Kayt Houston led South Pointe on offense with two hits each. Christiana Scott added an inside the park home run in the sixth inning.
South Pointe is 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the region.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Nation Ford 2, Dorman 1 (OT)
Nation Ford got a goal in the second overtime period and edged Dorman 2-1 in a non-region match at Nation Ford Tuesday night.
Jake Cubine got the game-winning goal with one minute remaining in the second extra session. Martin Cruz got the other Nation Ford goal, which came in the second half. He was assisted on the play by Carter Richardson. That goal tied the count at 1-1.
Nation Ford is 8-2 overall on the year.
York 2, Lancaster 1 (OT)
York edged Lancaster 2-1 in a Region 3-4A match at York Tuesday night.
The score was tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation with Sean Walsh scoring York’s goal in regulation. York outscored Lancaster 3-0 on penalty kicks, as Ashton Schuster recorded three saves for York on Lancaster’s penalty kicks.
South Pointe 4, Ridge View 3
South Pointe edged Ridge View 4-3 in a Region 3-4A match at Ridge View Tuesday night.
The match was tied 1-1 at intermission, but South Pointe took the lead in the second half and held on for the victory.
South Pointe is 4-5 overall and 2-0 in the region.
Fort Mill 1, Blythewood 0
Fort Mill edged Blythewood 1-0 in a non-region match at Fort Mill Tuesday night.
Fort Mill is 4-2 on the year.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
York 6, Lancaster 1
York topped Lancaster 6-1 in a Region 3-4A match at Lancaster Tuesday night.
Aubrey Mowrey led York with three goals, and Kinley McManis added two to the winning effort.
York is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the region, while Lancaster is 4-3 in all games and 1-2 in region action.
Indian Land 10, Chester 0
Samantha Ammann scored twice as Indian Land raced to a 6-0 halftime lead in a 10-0 Region 4-3A girls’ soccer win over Chester.
Summer Bishop, Kailee Erwin, Leah Lockman, Abby Myers, Natalie Schwartz, Tatiana Ramirez, Carleigh Werner and Kelsey Long also bagged goals for Indian Land, which improved to 4-2-1 on the season.
READ: Indian Land girls’ soccer turned its 2018 motto “climbing the mountain” into a literal team-building activity
Fort Mill 2, Providence Day 2
Fort Mill and Providence Day played to 2-2 tie in a non-region match at Providence Day Tuesday night.
Fort Mill, which had a 1-0 lead at halftime, is 3-2-1 on the year.
South Pointe 5, Ridge View 0
South Pointe defeated Ridge View 5-0 in a Region 3-4A match at South Pointe Tuesday night.
South Pointe is 2-4 overall and 1-0 in the region.
St. Joseph’s 3, Rock Hill 0
St. Joseph’s toppled Rock Hill 3-0 in a non-region match at Rock Hill Monday night.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Blythewood 10, Nation Ford 8
Blythewood broke a 5-5 tie at halftime and defeated Nation Ford 10-8 in a non-region contest at Nation Ford Tuesday night.
Blythewood stretched its lead to 8-5 in the second half, but Nation Ford cut it to 8-7 before Blythewood pulled away for the win.
Nation Ford is 3-3 on the year.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Fort Mill 6, J. L. Mann 5
Charlotte Anderson scored the game-winning goal on an eight-meter shot with 1:30 left as Fort Mill edged defending state champs J. L. Mann 6-5 in a non-region game at Fort Mill on Monday night at Fort Mill.
The two teams played to a 2-2 tie at intermission, and it stayed close the rest of the way. Fort Mill was in front 5-4, but a Mann goal with 1:45 remaining in the game tie the count at 5-5.
The win improved Fort Mill to 4-0 on the year. It was their second impressive victory of the young season, after a win over defending state finalist Wando in the opener.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Fort Mill 7, Northwestern 0
Fort Mill defeated Northwestern 7-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon.
Zach Dodson won the number one singles, Josh Hall claimed a win at number two singles. Trey Robertson won at number three singles, and Charlie Lynch and Matt Sanford completed the sweeep of the singles matches with wins at four and five rerspectively.
Dodson and Hall teamed up to win the number one doubles and Ty Mullis and Ethan Barger picked up a win in the number two doubles.
Fort Mill improved to 2-0 on the year.
Nation Ford 6, Clover 0
Nation Ford won five singles and one doubles and defeated Clover 6-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Clover Tuesday afternoon.
Fort Mill wins Zaxby’s Tournament
Fort Mill won the Zaxby’s Tennis Tournament over the weekend and had four winners in the seven flights of competition.
Charlie Lynch won the No. 4 singles, while Mark Sanford was the top performer in the No. 5 singles. Ethan Barber and Ty Mullis teamed up to win the No. 1 doubles, and Stephen and Sean Murri finished as the top team in the No. 2 doubles competition.
TRACK
Rock Hill sweeps four-way meet
Rock Hill won both the girls and boys divisions in a four-way non-region meet at Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon.
In the girls meet Rock Hill piled up 153 points to defeat Lancaster (49), Lewisville (37), and Chester (6).
In the boys division Rock Hill scored 147 points to outdistance Lancaster (76.5), Chester (29.5), and Lewisville (6).
Both Rock Hill teams are 2-0 on the year.
Comments