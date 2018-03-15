HS roundup: college hoops news for 2, plus 2 local schools top baseball rankings

Former York Cougar named All-Region X
Deshaw Andrews, the former York Cougar who was named The Herald’s All-Area co-boys’ basketball player of the year in 2015, was named first team All-Region X this week. The 6-foot-5 USC-Salkehatchie sophomore averaged 16.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Indians, while shooting 35 percent from 3-point range.
Andrews signed with Alcorn State, where he’ll continue his college career at the NCAA Division I level this coming season.
York Prep’s Williams no longer headed to Longwood
Longwood fired men’s basketball coach Jayson Gee earlier this month, prompting York Prep’s Jaron Williams to opt against joining the Lancers. The York Prep senior signed with Longwood, but was released from his letter of intent this week and has reopened his recruiting. Carolinas recruiting analyst Justin Byerly posted on Twitter Thursday that North Florida and Boston University have already reached out to the 6-foot-5 wing.
Clover boys’ soccer holds community clinic
Baseball
Coaches Release Top 10 Polls
The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association has released the latest Top 10 Poll for each classification and Northwestern and Lewisville are both ranked number one in their respective classifications.
Coach Mitch Walters’ Northwestern Trojans are number one in the 5A poll, while Coach Billy Keels’ Lewisville Lions are the top team in 1A.
5A
1. Northwestern, 2. Dutch Fork, 3. Lexington, 4. Summerville, 5. T. L. Hanna, 6. Blythewood, 7. Dorman, 8. Boiling Springs, 9. River Bluff, T10. J. L. Mann, T10. West Ashley.
4A
1. Chapin, 2. North Augusta, 3. Eastside, 4. St. James, 5. A. C. Flora, 6. Cane Bay, 7. Airport, 8. Lugoff-Elgin, 9. Wren, 10. North Myrtle Beach.
3A
1. Bishop England, 2. Seneca, 3. Waccamaw, 4. Chapman, 5. Strom Thurmond, 6. Powdersville, 7. Mid-Carolina, 8. Woodruff, 9. Wade Hampton (H), 10. May River.
2A
1. Chesnee, 2. Fox Creek, 3. Abbeville, 4. Latta, 5. Cheraw, 6. Barnwell, 7. Ninety Six, 8. St. Joseph’s, 9. Landrum, T10. Liberty, T10. Johnsonville.
1A
1. Lewisville, 2. Lamar, 3. McBee, 4. Green Sea-Floyds, 5. Lake View, 6. Dixie, 7. Hannah-Pamplico, 8. Ridge Spring-Monetta, 9. Branchville, 10. East Clarendon.
Nation Ford 11, Clover 3
Nation Ford pounded out 14 hits and beat Clover 11-3 in a Region 4-5A game at Nation Ford Thursday night.
Nation Ford scored three in the first and tacked on seven more in the second for a quick 10-0 cushion.
Evan Lammers led the way for Nation Ford. He had two hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs. He worked five innings on the mound and picked up the win. Davis Hobbs added a pair of hits and three RBI to the Nation Ford attack.
Rock Hill 12, South Pointe 0
Rock Hill scored five runs in the first and added seven more in the second and defeated South Pointe 12-0 in a non-region game at Rock Hill Thursday night.
Rock Hill is 7-2 overall, while South Pointe is 3-5.
Andrew Jackson 4, Lewisville 3
Andrew Jackson edged Lewisville 4-3 in a non-region game at Andrew Jackson Thursday night.
Lewisville is 6-1 on the year.
York 4, Rock Hill 3 (8)
York edged Rock Hill 4-3 in extra innings in a non-region game at York Wednesday night.
York took a 1-0 lead in the first, but Rock Hill bounced back to lead 3-1 after five innings. York tied the contest at 3 with a pair of runs in the fifth and won it with a run in the bottom of the eighth.
Hunter Parks led York with two hits and 2 RBI, and he earned the victory on the mound. Max Necklen added one hit and drove in a run and Drew Carroll added one hit to the York attack.
York is now 4-4 on the year.
Northwestern 4, Fort Mill 1
Northwestern topped Fort Mill 4-1 in a Region 4-5A game at Fort Mill Wednesday night.
Chester wins twice
Chester picked up a pair of wins this week. They beat Columbia 12-0 in a Region 4-3A game, and routed Blacksburg 20-9 in a non-region outing.
Chester is 3-0 on the year.
South Pointe 7, Ridge View 6
South Pointe edged Ridge View 7-6 in a Region 3-4A game at South Pointe Wednesday night.
Softball
Nation Ford 15, Rock Hill 4
Nation Ford defeated Rock Hill 15-4 in a Region 4-5A game at Nation Ford Thursday night.
Nation Ford scored six runs in the first and added seven more in the second to put the game away early.
Nation Ford is 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the region.
Indian Land 13, Chester 3
Indian Land toppled Chester 13-3 in a Region 4-3A contest at Indian Land Thursday night.
Lewisville 10, Whitmire 1
Lewisville routed Whitmire 10-1 in a non-region game at Whitmire Wednesday night.
White Knoll 10, Fort Mill 0
White Knoll scored five runs in the first inning and went on to defeat Fort Mill 10-0 in a non-region game at White Knoll Wednesday night.
Fort Mill is 6-2 on the year.
Boys’ soccer
Chester 2, Andrew Jackson 1 (OT)
Chester edged Andrew Jackson 2-1 in overtime in a non-region match at Chester Thursday night.
After a scoreless first half, Andrew Jackson took a 1-0 lead. Chester’s Matthew Lifse with an assist by Jeffrey Gulish tied the count at 1-1.
Lifsey added the winning goal in the second overtime off of a long throw in by Kendale Young, who also worked in the net and recorded seven saves.
Chester is 3-3 overall on the year.
Lewisville 7, Fairfield Central 1
Lewisville routed Fairfield Central 7-1 in a non-region match at Richburg Thursday night.
Lewisville is 2-2 on the year.
Indian Land 2, Chester 0
Indian Land scored two goals in the first half and toppled Chester 2-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Indian Land Wednesday night.
Joe Tombs and Gavin Dunlop got the goals for Indian Land. They were both assisted by Addison Guild. Indian Land outshot Chester 26-4.
Buddy Flow and Gabe Burris combined in the net to record the shutout as Indian Land improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the region.
Rock Hill 3, St. Joseph’s 1
Rock Hill took a 2-0 lead at halftime and defeated St. Joseph’s 3-1 in a non-region game at Rock Hill Tuesday night.
Rock Hill 8-3 overall on the year.
Girls’ soccer
Fort Mill 10, South Pointe 0
Fort Mill defeated South Pointe 10-0 in a non-region match at South Pointe Thursday night.
Fort Mill is 5-2-2 on the year.
Rock Hill 1, Brookland-Cayce 0
Rock Hill edged Brookland-Cayce 1-0 in a non-region match in the Crescent Cup Thursday night.
Dahlia Bell got the only goal of the game to win it for Rock Hill.
Clover 2, Providence 1
Clover scored a pair of goals in the first half and toppled Providence 2-1 in a non-region game at Clover Wednesday night.
J’menni Isaac scored both of Clover’s goals. The first one was assisted by Haley Hocking and the second one by Selah Gaylor.
Brooklyn Gunn worked in the goal for Clover and recorded six saves.
Clover is 11-0 on the year.
Buford 4, Chester 2
Buford defeated Chester 4-2 in a non-region game at Buford Wednesday night.
Nation Ford 3, Olympic 0
Nation Ford broke open a close game with two second half goals and defeated Olympic (NC) 3-0 in a non-region game at Olympic Tuesday night.
Nation Ford is 3-3 on the year.
Boys’ lacrosse
Fort Mill 11, Nation Ford 9
Fort Mill broke a 4-4 tie at halftime and went on to claim an 11-9 win over Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A match at Nation Ford Thursday night.
Fort Mill is 3-3 overall and perfect in three outings in the region. Nation Ford is 3-4 in all games and 3-2 in region play.
Girls’ lacrosse
Fort Mill 17, Nation Ford 1
Fort Mill bolted to an 11-1 lead at halftime and defeated Nation Ford 17-1 in a Region 4-5A game at Fort Mill Thursday night.
Charlotte Anderson led the way for Fort Mill with three first half goals. Sawyer Wilcox, Zoe Katz, and Wallace Cortazar each had a pair of goals in the first half.
Fort Mill is 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the region, while Nation Ford is 1-6 in all games and 1-2 in region action.
Boys’ tennis
Fort Mill 5, Clover 1
Fort Mill won four singles and one doubles and topped Clover 5-1 in a Region 4-5A match at Clover Thursday afternoon.
Zach Dodson and Josh Hall gave Fort Mill wins at number one and numer two singles. After Clover’s Jay Rowland won the number three singles, Charlie Lynch (No. 4) and Matt Sanford (No. 5) both claimed wins for Fort Mill.
Wade Havnaer and Taylor Bogucki teamed up to win the number two doubles for Fort Mill, which improved to 3-0 on the year.
Nation Ford 6, Rock Hill 0
Nation Ford won every match played and topped Rock Hill 6-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Nation Ford Thursday afternoon.
York 4, Lancaster 2
York won four singles and toppled Lancaster 4-2 in a Region 3-4A match at York Tuesday afternoon.
Blake Williams won the number one singles and Dylan Wyatt followed with a win at number two singles. Jackson Montgomery (No. 3) singles and Daniel Good (No. 4) also won in singles. Lancaster won the number five singles and the number doubles to complete the scoring.
South Pointe 6, Ridge View 0
South Pointe won every match and routed Ridge Veiw 6-0 in a Region 3-4A match at Ridge View Wednesday afternoon.
Matthew Mullis won at number one singles, and Martin Jackson claimed a win at number two singles. Ethan Belk (No. 3), Walker Champion (No. 4), and Jacob Gilleland (No. 5) completed the sweep.
Payton Massey and Riley Shell won the number two doubles to complete the impressive victory.
South Pointe is 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the region.
Boys’ golf
York 186, Clover 192
York defeated Clover by six strokes in a non-region match at Spring Lake Country Club Wednesday afternoon.
Clover’s Andrew White carded a 37 to earn medalist honors for match. Tyler Ellis led York with a 44.
York - Tyler Ellis 44, Bryson Benfield 45, Landon Joye 47, Tanner McKinney 50, Cam Olson 50.
Clover - Andrew White 37, Elliot Zinser 49, Brody Green 53, Peyton Western 53.
