HS roundup: four of five Region 4-5A boys’ soccer teams in latest state rankings

BOYS’ SOCCER
Coaches Announced Top 10 Polls
The South Carolina Coaches Association has announced its most recent poll and six area teams are included. Four of those come from Region 4-5A.
Class 5A
Never miss a local story.
1. Wando; 2. River Bluff; 3. Nation Ford; 4. Northwestern; 5. Socastee; 6. James Island Charter; 7. Spring Valley; 8. Dutch Fork; 9. Fort Mill; 10. Clover.
Class 4A
1. Chapin; 2. Daniel; 3. Eastside; 4. St. James; 5. Cane Bay; 6. Myrtle Beach; 7. A. C. Flora; 8. Stall; 9. Greer; 10. North Augusta.
Class 3A
1. Bishop England; 2. May River; 3. Berea; 4. Bluffton; 5. Walhalla; 6. Powdersville; 7. Strom Thurmond; 8. Indian Land; 9. Chester; 10. Georgetown.
Class 2A
1. Gray Collegiate; 2. Academic Magnet; 3. Buford; 4. Andrew Jackson; 5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt.
Nation Ford 3, Clover 0
Nation Ford toppled Clover 3-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Clover Friday night.
Steven Halas, Jusue Garcia, and Carter Jarrett scored the goals for Nation Ford and Ben Tuipulotu had a pair of assists.
Nation Ford is 9-2 overall and 1-0 in the region. Clover is 6-3 in all games and 0-1 in region play.
York 8, Westwood 1
York scored five goals in the first half and went on to defeat Westwood 8-1 in a Region 3-4A match at Westwood Friday night.
Sean Walsh and Max Haynes led the way for York with three goals each.
York is 3-4-1 overall and 2-0 in the region.
Eastside 2, Rock Hill 1
Eastside broke a 1-1 tie in the final 15 minutes and edged Rock Hill 2-1 in a non-region match at Rock Hill Friday night.
Eastside led 1-0 at intermission, but Rock Hill tied it a 1-1 at the 51 minute mark.
Rock Hill is 8-4 overall on the year.
South Pointe 5, Richland Northeast 1
South Pointe took a 3-0 lead at intermission and topped Richland Northeast 5-1 in a Region 3-4A match at South Pointe Friday night.
South Pointe is 4-5 overall and 2-0 in the region.
Chester 3, Camden 2
Chester edged Camden 3-2 in a Region 4-3A match at Camden Friday night in a penalty shootout.
Matthew Lifsey scored both goals for Chester with assists from Jeffrey Gulish and Kenneth Caldwell. Kenard Young pitched in nine saves on eleven shots in goal for Chester.
Lifsey, Gulish, Caldwell, Noah Gaddy and J. D. Wellborn each converted their spot kicks while Young saved the fifth penalty attempt for Camden.
Chester is 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the region.
Governor’s School 5, Lewisville 2
Governor’s School topped Lewisville 5-2 in a Region 2A match at Lewisville Friday night.
Lewisville is 2-3 overall and 0-1 in region play.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
The South Carolina Coaches Association has announced it most recent poll and Clover and Indian Land are first in their respective classifications..
5A
1. Clover; 2. Lexington; 3. River Bluff; 4. Wando; 5. J. L. Mann; 6. Mauldin; 7. West Florence; 8. Wade Hampton (G); 9. Dorman; 10. Carolina Forest.
4A
1. Chapin; 2. Hilton Head; 3. Myrtle Beach; 4. Dreher; 5. Travelers Rest; 6. Beaufort; 7. Lugoff-Elgin; 8. North Augusta; 9. Wren; 10. South Aiken.
3A
1. Indian Land; 2. Powdersville; 3. Swansea; 4. Hanahan; 5. Gilbert; 6. West-Oak; 7. Broome; 8. Woodruff; 9. Southside; 10. Loris.
2A
1. Southside Christian; 2. Academic Magnet; 3. Gray Collegiate; 4. Brashier Middle College; 5. Woodland.
York 9, Westwood 1
York got a pair of goals from three players and routed Westwood 9-1 in a Region 3-4A match at Westwood Friday afternoon.
Aubrey Mowery, Jade Consalvi, and Haylee Myrup each scored two goals for York in the one-sided win.
York is 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the region.
Indian Land 3, Northwestern 1
Indian Land took a 2-1 lead at halftime and went on to defeat Northwestern 3-1 in a non-region match at Northwestern Thursday night.
Summer Bishop led Indian Land with a pair of goals and Brianna Bishop added one to the winning attack. Kailee Erwin and Leah Lockman recorded assists for Indian Land.
Emma Thompson and Shelby Ryberg shared time in the goal for Indian Land, which also beat region foe Columbia 10-0 last Friday. Thompson got five saves and Ryberg recorded two.
Indian Land is 6-2-1 on the year. Northwestern is 5-1 overall.
Lewisville 1, Governor’s School 0
Lewisville edged Governor’s School 1-0 in a Region 2A match at Richburg Friday night.
Lewisville is 4-0 in all games and 1-0 in the region.
Camden 6, Chester 2
Camden beat Chester 6-2 in a Region 4-3A match at Chester Friday night.
Chester is 1-6 in all games and 1-2 in region action.
Rock Hill gets win and tie in Crescent Cup
Rock Hill got a win, a tie, and a loss in the Crescent Cup over the weekend.
Rock Hill beat Brookland-Cayce 1-0, tied Airport 2-2, and lost to Mauldin 6-0.
BASEBALL
Nation Ford 10, Clover 3
Nation Ford topped Clover 10-3 in a Region 4-5A game at Clover Friday night.
Derek Sivec earned the win for Nation Ford with a complete game. He did not allow an earned run.
Bradley Bott led Nation Ford with three hits. Evan Lammers and Tyler Causey both added multiple hits to the Nation Ford attack.
Nation Ford improved to 5-3 overall and 3-0 in the region.
Northwestern 13, Fort Mill 6
Northwestern topped Fort Mill 13-6 in a Region 4-5A game at Fort Mill Friday night.
Northwestern broke a 6-6 tie with four runs in the sixth. They added three more runs in the seventh.
Northwestern is 8-1 overall and 3-0 in region play. Fort Mill is 4-3 in all games and 0-3 in region play.
York 13, Westwood 0
York routed Westwood 13-0 in a Region 3-4A game at Westwood Friday night.
Nick Clayton got the win for York and improved to 1-1 on the year. He helped his own cause with two hits and 2 RBI. Hunter Parks had a pair of hits, including a home run and 3 RBI. Ethan Mitchell and Josh McSwain added two hits each to the York attack.
York is 5-4 overall and 2-0 in region play.
South Pointe 5, Richland Northeast 3
South Pointe scored a pair of runs in each of the first two innings and went to claim a 5-3 win over Richland Northeast in a Region 3-4A game at South Pointe Friday night.
South Pointe added another run in the fifth, before RNE scored once in the sixth and twice in the seventh.
Indian Land 4, Chester 3
Indian Land edged Chester 4-3 in a Region 4-3A game at Indian Land Friday night.
Lancaster 9, Ridge View 2
Lancaster took a 5-0 lead after three innings and toppled Ridge View 9-2 in a Region 3-4A game at Ridge View Friday night.
Lancaster is 6-6 overall and 2-3 in region play.
SOFTBALL
Fort Mill 19, Clover 8
Fort Mill pounded out 24 hits and beat Clover 19-8 in a Region 4-5A game at Clover Friday night.
Payton Lemire led Fort Mill with four hits and five RBI. Brynn Bartolini and Marissa McDermott added four hits each to the winning cause.
Tiffany Domingue led Clover with three hits and three RBI. Brie Berry added a double and drove in three runs.
Ally Hall picked up the victory. She struck out seven.
Fort Mill is 7-2 overall and 1-0 in the region. Clover is 1-2 in all games and 1-1 in region play.
York goes 4-1 in Byrnes Tournament
York won four of five games and won the Silver Brackett in the Byrnes Tournament over the weekend.
York beat Science Hill, Travelers Rest, Northwestern, and Dorman, but lost to Woodmont.
York beat Science Hill 7-3 in the opening round. York broke the game open with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 2-1 lead. Kaiden Quinn picked up the win for York. Carlee Shannon led the York offense with a home run.
Woodmont edged York 10-9 in the second round of play on Friday night. Woodmont scored four times in the bottom of the sixth to take the come from behind win.
York rebounded in the first game on Saturday with a 5-2 win over Travelers Rest. York scored four runs in the sixth inning to take a 5-2 lead. Shannon led York with three hits, and Quinn and Ally Morales added two each. Quinn struck out six to pick up the win.
York beat Northwestern 5-3 in the next contest. York made the most of three hits. They broke a 3-3 tie with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth and went on to claim the win. Sydney Phillips got the victory for York.
They pounded out 13 hits and closed the tournament with a 6-0 win over Dorman. Quinn struck out 10 and got the win. Madison Bryant led York on offense with three hits.
Quinn and Shannon were selected to the All-Tournament team.
South Pointe 17, Richland Northeast 0
South Pointe erupted for 10 runs in the first inning and routed Richland Northeast 17-0 in a Region 3-4A game at South Pointe Friday night.
Isabella Dunn pitched a complete game allowing no hits and picked up the win. Christiana Scott led South Pointe with three hits and drove in three runs. Dunn added three hits and knocked in two runs.
Chester 5, Camden 0
Chester defeated Camden 5-0 in a Region 4-3A game at Camden Friday night.
Lewisville 16, Lamar 1
Lewisville scored 12 runs in the first inning and routed Lamar 16-1 in a Region 2A game at Richburg Friday night.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Fort Mill 12, Wando 7
Fort Mill topped Wando 12-7 in a non-region game at Fort Mill Saturday afternoon.
Zach Terry led Fort Mill with 5 goals and Jack McGuire added four more to the winning effort.
Check out highlights from Fort Mill’s rivalry win over Nation Ford last week:
BOYS’ TENNIS
York 6, Westwood 0
York won every match and routed Westwood in a Region 3-4A match at Westwood Thursday afternoon.
Blake Williams got things started with a win in the number one singles, and Dylan Wyatt got a straight set win in number two singles. Jackson Montgomery (No. 3), Daniel Good (No. 4), and Noah Arnold (No. 5) completed the singles swep for York.
Jake Good and Quamari Reid teamed up for a win in the number two doubles as York improved to 2-0 in region play.
GIRLS’ TRACK
Nation Ford wins Trojan Relays girls’ division
Nation Ford finished first in the 11-team field at Saturday’s Trojan Relays at Northwestern.
Team Scores
1. Nation Ford 87, 2. Spring Valley 83.50, 3. Blythewood 81, 4. South Pointe 67, 5. Fort Mill 60.50, 6. Northwestern 49, 7. Westwood 48, 8. Chesterfield 24, 9. Independence 22.50, 10. West Mecklenburg 22, 11. Lakewood 10.50.
Individual Results (top-3 local finishers)
400x100 Relay - 1. Nation Ford 48.60 (Niah Johnson, Camryn Lorick, Haley Bishop, Jasmine Hope); 4x200 Relay - 1. Nation Ford 1:46.30 (Camryn Lorick, Jasmine Hope, Niah Johnson, Haley Bishop), 2. Northwestern 1:49.60; 4x800 Relay - 1. Fort Mill 10:33.50; 4x1600 Relay -1. Fort Mill 23:54.20; 800 Sprint Medley - 2. South Pointe 1:54.70 (Scarlett Gilmore, Jaliyah Gaiton, Zy’Curria White, Casey Douglas); 1600 Sprint Medley - 3. Fort Mill 4:32.70; Distance Medley - 1. Nation Ford 14:14.70 (Ansley Archuleta, Makayla Blackwell, Camryn McDonagh, Katie Pou); Shuttle Hurdles - 1. Northwestern 1:04.70; High Jump - 1. Camryn Lorick (Nation Ford) 5-04.00, 2. Ivanna McLamb (Northwestern) 5-02.00, 3. Brooke Ferguson (Northwestern) 4-10.00; Pole Vault - 1. Jessica Brewer (Fort Mill) 11-06.00, 2. Sommer Isley (Nation Ford) 9-06.00; Long Jump - 1. Jasmine Hope (Nation Ford) 16-07.00; Triple Jump - 1. Skylar Holmes (Nation Ford) 36-00.00, 2. Morgan Lewis (Nation Ford) 34-11.50; Shot Put - 2. Taniya Thomas (Fort Mill) 32-05.00, 3. Adisan Funke (South Pointe) 32-01.50; Discus - 2. Adisan Funke (South Pointe) 109-07, 3. Indongesit Ekanem (South Pointe) 90-06.
South Pointe 96.5, York 65.5, Blacksburg 7
South Pointe won a three-way non-region meet at York Thursday afternoon.
Casey Douglas (200 meters and 400 meters), Adisan Funke (shot put and discus), and Abby Lujan (pole vault and high jump) were all double winners to lead South Pointe to the win.
Individual Results
100M - 1. Jaliyah Gaiton (SP) 13.62, 200M - 1. Casey Douglas (SP) 27.04; 400M - 1. Casey Douglas (SP) 1:01.11; 800M - 1. Lauren Childers (Y) 2:39.70; 1600M - 1. Lauren Childers (Y) 6:19.83; 3200M - 1. Ashley King (SP) 14:59.30; 100M Hurdles - 1. Jasmine Hicks (SP) 18.40; 400M Hurdles - 1. Brittany Mills (Y) 1:27.57; 4x100 Relay - 1. South Pointe 4:44.64; 4x800 Relay - 1. York 11:41.14; High Jump -1. Jada Ferguson (B) 4-6; Pole Vault - 1. Abby Lujan (SP) 7-6; Long Jump - 1. Terrianna Gaiton (SP) 16-0; Triple Jump -1. Ania Lopez-Melton (SP) 29-4; Shot Put - 1. Adisan Funke (SP) 31-11; Discus - 1. Adisan Funke (SP) 104-2.
BOYS’ TRACK
Spring Valley wins Trojan Relays
Spring Valley finished first in an 11-team field at the Trojan Relays boys’ division Saturday at Northwestern. The host Trojans placed second in the team standings.
Team Scores
1. Spring Valley 126, 2. Northwestern 100, 3. Westwood 76, 4. South Pointe 57, 5. Nation Ford 48, 6. Fort Mill 45, 7. Blythewood 42, 8. Chesterfield 35, 9. Independence 27, 10. Lakewood 18, 11. North Gaston 4.
Individual Results (top-3 local finishers)
4x100 Relay - 2. South Pointe 43.09 (Dameion Carter, Jaderrion Ervin, Marice Whitlock, Steven Gilmore), 3. Northwestern 43.23; 4x200 Relay - 2. Northwestern 1:32.90; 3. Nation Ford 1:34.10 (James Chenault, Alphonse Smith, Jorryan Williams, Reagan Lincoln); 4x400 Relay - 3. Nation Ford 3:42.20 (Siddeeq McNeal, Justin Myers, Evan Welch, Jorryan Williams); 4x 800 Relay - 2. Northwestern 8:47.50; 3. Fort Mill 8:53.40; 4x1600 Relay - 2. Fort Mill 19:09.20, 3. Northwestern 19:56.00; 800 Sprint Medley - 2. South Pointe 1:35.50 (Marice Whitlock, Jaderrion Ervin, Steven Gilmore, Dameion Carter; Distance Medley - 2. Northwestern 11:49.70; 4x100M Shuttle Hurdles - 2. South Pointe 1:07.90 (Melvin Hall, James McKinney, Antonio Mann, Keenan Funderburk); 3. Northwestern 1:09.20; High Jump - 1. Juwan Strong (Northwestern) 6-08.00; Long Jump - 2. Fentrell Cypress (Northwestern) 22-06.00, 3. Steven Gilmore (South Pointe) 22-02.00; Triple Jump - 3. Zach Williams (Fort Mill) 42-11.00; Shot Put - 1. Chance Miller (Northwestern) 50-06.00; Discus Throw - 2. Chance Miller (Northwestern) 146-09.
York 92.5, South Pointe 68, Blacksburg 6.5
York won a three-way non-region meet at York Thursday afternoon.
Ladarius Allison led the way for York with three individual wins. He finished first in the high jump, the long jump, and the triple jump.
Individual Results
100M - 1. Tahj Reid-Stanley (Y) 11.59; 200M - 1. Tahj Reid-Stanley (Y) 23.83; 400M - 1. Raseac Myles (SP) 53.56; 800M - 1. Parker Mumaw (Y) 2:19.79; 1600M - 1. Brannon Burns (Y) 5:14; 3200M - 1. Brannon Burns (Y) 11:24.24; 110M Hurdles - 1. Keenan Funderburk (SP) 17.40; 400M Hurdles - 1. James McKinney (SP) 1:01.39; 4x100 Relay - 1. South Pointe 43.34; 4x800 Relay - 1. York 9:21.30; High Jump - 1. Ladarius Allison (Y) 6-4; Pole Vault - 1. Jalen Curry (SP) 9-0; Long Jump - 1. Ladarius Allison (Y) 22-11; Triple Jump -1. Ladarius Allison (Y) 44-4; Shot Put - Jalen Pickett-Hicks (SP) 49-7; Discus - 1. Shamari Williams (Y) 143-4.
Comments