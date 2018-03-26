HS roundup: Fort Mill, Nation Ford win region series, locals win at Bob Jenkins meet

BASEBALL

Nation Ford 5, Rock Hill 4

Nation Ford edged Rock Hill 5-4 in a Region 4-5A game at Nation Ford Friday night, taking the region series between the two schools 2-1.

Nation Ford took a 3-0 lead in the first, but Rock Hill countered in the second to cut it to 3-2. Keith Cooke’s two-run double in the fourth put Nation Ford ahead 5-2, but Blake Sherill got a run-scoring single for Rock Hill in the fifth to cut the deficit to 5-3, before Rock Hill added its final run in the sixth.

Cooke and J. D. Schumaker drove in two runs each to lead Nation Ford. Derek Sivec pitched four innings and got the victory. Jackson Timmons led Rock Hill with three hits.

Nation Ford is 7-4 in all games and 5-1 in region play. Rock Hill is 9-4 overall and 1-2 in the region.

Fort Mill 7, Clover 4

Fort Mill defeated Clover 7-4 in a Region 4-5A game at Clover Friday night, sweeping the region series against the Blue Eagles 3-0.

Fort Mill broke a 3-3 tie with three runs in the fifth inning. Griffin Reddick led Fort Mill with a pair of hits and drove in two runs. Bartow Keller and Logan Stone added two hits and one RBI each. Justin Kerosetz also had two hits for Fort Mill.

Michael Angelou and Justin Wolf led Clover with two hits each.

Fort Mill is 7-3 overall and 3-3 in the region. Clover is 4-8 in all games and 0-6 in region play.

York 9, Ridge View 0

York routed Ridge View 9-0 in a Region 3-4A game at York Friday night.

Dylan Smoak led York with three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in three runs. Drew Carroll added two hits and drove in a run and Ethan Mitchell got two hits. Taton Burns added one hit and drove in two, while Kobi McNeely and Jackson Fulk each got one hit.

Smoak picked up the win to improve to 3-1 on the year. York is 6-4 overall and 3-0 in region play.

Lewisville 9, Great Falls 1

Lewisville scored three runs in the first and went on to defeat Great Falls 9-1 in a Region 2A game at Great Falls Friday night.

After getting the quick 3-0 lead, Lewisville added a pair of runs in each of the second, fourth and sixth frames.

Braxton Elms worked into the seventh and got the win. He had a no-hitter going when he left because of the pitch count rule.

Lewisville is 9-2 overall and 4-1 in the region. Great Falls is 3-4 in all games and 0-3 in region play.

Indian Land 7, Camden 4

Indian Land built a 5-0 lead after four innings and defeated Camden 7-4 in a Region 4-3A game at Camden Friday night.

Nolan Bolt led Indian Land with three hits and a pair of RBI. Lawson Otte added two hits to the winning attack.

Wes Barfield pitched into the fifth inning and earned the victory as Indian Land improved to 8-3 overall. They are in first place in the region with a mark of 4-0.

Chester 17, Fairfield Central 4

Chester routed Fairfield Central 17-4 in a Region 4-3A game at Chester Friday night. Chester is 4-5 overall. They are in second place in the region with a record of 3-2.

Westwood 7, South Pointe 1

Westwood scored five runs in the sixth to break open a close game defeat South Pointe 7-1 in a Region 3-4A game at Westwood Friday night.

Edwin Olmeda led Westwood with a pair of hits and 2 RBI. Jared Bascio got two of South Pointe’s three hits. Trey Prince took the loss for South Pointe. South Pointe is 4-6 overall and 2-1 in the region.

Richland Northeast 9, Lancaster 3

Richland Northeast defeated Lancaster 9-3 in a Region 3-4A game at Lancaster Friday night. Lancaster is 6-8 in all games and 2-5 in region action.

Union County 8, Chester 4

Union County topped Chester 8-4 in a non-region game at Union Wednesday night.

TRACK AND FIELD

Bob Jenkins STCCCA Coaches Classic

The Bob Jenkins STCCCA Coaches Classic track and field meet was held last weekend at Dutch Fork High School. Over 70 teams were involved, including a number of local schools.

In girls' action, Fort Mill's Jessica Brewer won the pole vault, clearing 11 feet, 6 inches, well ahead of the second place vaulter, who topped 10 feet.

Nation Ford's Haley Bishop finished second in the 100-meter dash. Another Falcon, ninth grader Katie Pou, placed third in the 1600-meter run. And Nation Ford's 4x100-meter relay unit finished second out of 28 teams entered in that event.

Northwestern's Ivana McLamb was second in the 100-meter hurdles, while Fort Mill's Anna Brewer was third in the 400-meter hurdles. Northwestern senior Victoria Wilform took silver in the high jump.

The Rock Hill 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relay units both placed third.

On the boys' side, Rock Hill junior Isaiah Barnes won the 1600-meter run (out of 93 competitors) and finished second in the 800-meter run (out of 94 competitors).

Northwesrtern's Tay'Anthony Pittman finished third in the 400-meter hurdles and South Pointe senior and defending 4A state champ Steven Gilmore Jr. placed third in the long jump. Northwestern senior Chance Miller finished third in the shot put.

The event is named in honor of Jenkins, who coached cross country and track and field in Rock Hill for many years.

SOFTBALL

Clover 6, Northwestern 1

Clover built a 4-1 lead after three innings and defeated Northwestern 6-1 in a Region 4-5A game at Northwestern Friday night.

Tiffany Domingue led Clover with a home run and three runs batted in. Gracie McSwain tossed a complete game and got the victory. Clover is 2-6 overall and 2-1 in region play. Northwestern 2-5 in all games and 0-2 in the region.

South Pointe 14, Westwood 0

South Pointe routed Westwood 14-0 in a Region 3-4A game at South Pointe Friday night.

Christiana Scott and Logan Adkins led the offensive assault with two hits and 3 RBI each. Kayt Houston added a pair of hits and Shelby Gipson got one.

Isabella Dunn pitched a complete game to get the win. She allowed only two hits and struck out six. South Pointe is 9-1 overall and 4-0 in the region.

Nation Ford 8, York 5

Nation Ford defeated York 8-5 in a non-region game at Nation Ford Friday night.

Nation Ford scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth and withstood a late York rally for the win. Mackenzie Gaston tossed a complete game and got the win. She helped her own cause with a hit and three RBI. Kaiden Quinn took the loss for York.

Samantha Van Camp led York with three hits.

Nation Ford is 4-2 overall, while York is 7-6 in all games.

Lancaster 8, Indian Land 4

Lancaster beat Indian Land 8-4 in a non-region game at Lancaster Thursday night. Lancaster is 9-1 overall, while Indian Land is 4-3 in all games.

Lewisville 21, Great Falls 0

Lewisville routed Great Falls 21-0 in a Region 2-A game at Great Falls Friday night. Lewisville is 12-1 overall and 5-0 in region play.

Chester 4, Broome 3

Chester edged Broome 4-3 in a Region 4-3A game at Broome Wednesday night.

Chester is 2-3 overall on the year.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Nation Ford 4, Rock Hill 2

Nation Ford took a 2-1 lead at halftime and went on to defeat Rock Hill 4-2 in a Region 4-5A match at Rock Hill Friday night.

Josue Garcia led Nation Ford with a pair of goals. Martin Cruz and Curtis Johnson added one goal each. Nation Ford is 10-2 in all games and 2-0 in region action. Rock Hill is 9-5 overall and 0-1 in the region.

Fort Mill 2, Clover 1

Fort Mill broke a scoreless tie at halftime and toppled Clover 2-1 in a Region 4-5A match at Clover Friday night.

Northwestern 1, J. L. Mann 0

Northwestern won 3-1 on penalty kicks and edged J. L. Mann 1-0 in a non-region match at Northwestern Friday night.

Northwestern is 7-2 overall on the year.

South Pointe 9, Westwod 0

South Pointe routed Westwod 9-0 in a Region 3-4A match at Westwood Friday night.

South Pointe led 5-0 at halftime and went on from there to claim the win. South Pointe is 5-6 overall and 3-1 in region play.

York 3, Ridge View 1

York defeated Ridge View 3-1 in a Region 3-4A match at York Friday night.

Max Haynes led York with two goals and Alejandro Ruiz added one to the winning cause. York is 5-5-1 overall and 4-0 in the region.

Lancaster 3, Richland Northeast 2

Lancaster took a 1-0 lead at intermission and nipped Richland Northeast 3-2 in a Region 3-4A match at Lancaster Friday night. Lancaster is 5-5 in all games and 4-2 in region play.

Chester 4, Union County 0

Chester toppled Union County 4-0 in a non-region match at Chester Friday night.

Jeffrey Gulish led Chester with three goals and an assist. J. D. Wellborn added a goal for Chester. Matthew Lifsey contributed two assists while Kenneth Caldwell and Steven McGarity had one each.

Kenard Young was in the goal for Chester and registered the shutout, his third of the season. He had nine saves. Chester is 6-3 overall.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Fort Mill 1, Clover 0

Fort Mill edged Clover 1-0 on penalty kicks in a Region 4-5A match at Fort Mill Friday night.

Fort Mill outscored Clover 4-2 on penalty kicks with Emily Ambrose, Emily Richard, Annika Ford and Katie Phillips getting the penalty kicks for Fort Mill.

Fort Mill is 6-2-2 overall and 2-0 in the region. Clover is 12-1 in all matches and 1-1 in the region.

Indian Land 8, Fairfield Central 0

Top-ranked Indian Land raced to a 5-0 lead at halftime and routed Fairfield Central 8-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Indian Land Friday night. Indian Land is 9-2-1 overall and 4-0 in region play.

York 9, Ridge View 0

York bolted to a 6-0 lead and halftime and routed Ridge View 9-0 in a Region 3-4A match at York Friday night.

Aubrey Mowery led York with five goals. York is 7-3 overall and 4-0 in region action.

South Pointe 2, Westwood 0

South Pointe scored one goal in each half and defeated Westwood 2-0 in a Region 3-4A match at Westwood Friday night. South Pointe is 4-6 in all games and 3-1 in the region.

Chester 2, Andrew Jackson 1

Chester edged Andrew Jackson 2-1 in a non-region game at Andrew Jackson Wednesday night.

Chester won 5-4 on penalty kicks to pick up the victory after a 1-1 tie in regulation and overtime. Chester is 3-6 overall and 2-2 in region play.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Oceanside 19, Fort Mill 11

Oceanside toppled Fort Mill 19-11 in a non-region game at Fort Mill Saturday afternoon. Fort Mill is 5-4 on the year.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Lake Norman 7, Fort Mill 6

Lake Norman took a 4-1 lead at halftime and edged Fort Mill 7-6 in a non-region game at Fort Mill Saturday afternoon. Fort Mill is 6-2 overall.

Eastside 14, Clover 10

Eastside toppled Clover 14-10 in a non-region game at Clover Friday night. Clover is 4-5 overall