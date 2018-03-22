HS roundup: sizzling start helped this Clover team to No. 1 national ranking

Down 3-1 to Weddington March 5, Clover girls’ soccer fought back to send the match to overtime on J’menii Isaac’s goal in the waning moments of regulation. The Blue Eagles held out in OT, sending the contest to penalty kicks where Kelsey Geary’s team beat North Carolina’s 2016 3A state champs.
“It was freakin’ wild,” Geary said.
Knocking off Weddington wasn’t even Clover’s best result of the spring so far.
The 12-0 Blue Eagles dropped Charlotte power Providence -- North Carolina’s 2016 4A state champs -- and won the Viking Cup, beating some of South Carolina’s best teams in the process and strengthening the team’s collective self-belief. Taken in sum, it’s not that surprising that the Blue Eagles were ranked No. 1 in MaxPreps’ national girls’ soccer polls that came out this week.
“We pay attention but it’s not something we go off of,” said Geary. “But it adds a little extra craziness. We appreciate it, but one game at a time.”
Geary’s team is also No. 1 in USA Today’s national poll, more good news for a program that spent the last few years shadowed by Fort Mill but has emerged in a big way. Geary returned most of her starters from last season, including Isaac, Selah Gaylor, Kayla Cruse and freshman Alondra Nieves, who have all been among the goals early on for Clover.
Senior Haley Hocking is one of four college signees and she’s filled in at centerback seamlessly while Grace Sain recovered from a concussion. Sain is back and Hocking should slide into the center of midfield where she normally plays.
As well as Geary’s team is performing, it only has six seniors. But it’s handled a brutal schedule with ease so far, giving everyone involved with the program hope that the success will continue into the SCHSL postseason.
Tri-County all-star games March 31
The Tri-County Hoops Classic -- a first-year all-star game for high school seniors from Chester, Lancaster and York counties -- is set for March 31 at Northwestern High School. The girls’ game will tip off at 1 p.m., followed by the boys’ game at 3 p.m. Tickets cost $5 for students and $8 for adults.
York’s Michael Gossett and Fort Mill’s Dwayne Hartsoe are coaching the boys’ teams, while Rock Hill’s Kenny Orr and Lancaster’s Ronnie Robinson are coaching the two girls’ squads.
Boys
Team Gossett: Andarius Boulware, South Pointe; J.C. McCorn, South Pointe; Maurice Crawford, South Pointe; Chris Leach, Northwestern; Whitney Cain, Northwestern; Qway Garrett, Clover; Tommy Belk, Great Falls; Devon Busby, Lewisville; Ty Gilbert, Indian Land; Tabari Moore, York; Malcolm Kennedy, York.
Team Hartsoe: Cameron Jones, York; Jaylen Westbrook, Northwestern; Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill; Mikial Fourney, Lewisville; Majae Ingram, Lancaster; Remington Totten, Lancaster; Jerrick Palmer, Indian Land; Douglas Tutt, Indian Land; Quay Hardin, Chester; T.J. Hollis, Chester; Kendall Strout, Clover.
Girls
Team Orr: RiKoya Anderson, Rock Hill; Jasona Ballard, Rock Hill; Rana Davis-Robinson, Rock Hill; Renee Carter, Clover; Amber Lipscomb, Clover; Kadijah Woods, Chester; Natalee Graham, York; Sydney Chisholm, South Pointe; Kenslie Hillian, South Pointe; Olivia Falk, Indian Land.
Team Robinson: Zaria Woods, Lancaster; Keona Howze, Lancaster; Danielle Ussery, Andrew Jackson; Makaylen Crosby, Andrew Jackson; Makenna Thompson, Rock Hill; Canijah Taylor, Rock Hill; Dabria Wright, Rock Hill; Jabree McMullen, Northwestern; K.K. Patterson, Fort Mill; JoJo Robinson, South Pointe; Payton Howell, Buford.
York signing ceremony March 21
Three York Cougars signed college athletics papers on Wednesday, March 21 at the school’s media center. Natalee Graham and J.T. Sanders are both headed to St. Andrews University, Graham to play women’s basketball and Sanders for football. Skyler Leary is headed to Limestone on a competitive dance scholarship.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Northwestern 2, Fort Mill 0
Northwestern scored a goal in each half and toppled Fort Mill 2-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Fort Mill Wednesday night.
Nic Barnosky got the first half score for Northwestern and Carson Guest scored in the second half.
Northwestern is 6-2 overall and 1-0- in region play. Fort Mill is 4-3 in all games and 0-1 in the region.
Chester 14, Fairfield Central 0
Chester took an 8-0 lead at intermission and routed Fairfield Central 14-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Chester Tuesday night.
Matt Lifsey and Jeffrey Gulish had hat tricks for Chester. Kenneth Caldwell and Emmanuel Wright added two goals each, while Brandon Lawson, Grant Thomas, Stephen McGarity, and J.D. Wellborn each scored once. Eleven different players got assists for Chester.
Kenard Young worked in the goal for Chester. He had three saves and got his second shutout of the season.
Chester is 5-3 overall and 2-2 in region action.
York 3, South Pointe 2
York took a 1-0 lead at halftime and went on to edge South Pointe 3-2 in a Region 3-4A match at York Tuesday night.
York is 4-4-1 overall and 3-0 in the region. South Pointe is 4-6-0 in all games and 2-1 in region play.
Dreher 3, Rock Hill 0
Dreher defeated Rock Hill 3-0 in a non-region match at Rock Hill Monday night.
Rock Hill is 8-4 on the year.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Fort Mill 5, Northwestern 0
Fort Mill topped Northwestern 5-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Northwestern Wednesday night.
Fort Mill is 5-2-2 overall and 1-0 in the region. Northwestern is 10-3 in all games and 0-1 in region play.
Indian Land 8, Camden 0
Top-ranked Indian Land scored four goals in each half and routed Camden 8-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Camden Tuesday night.
Kelsey Long led Indian Land with four goals. Summer Bishop added three goals and Brianna Bishop scored once.
Emily Gerdes had three assists and Kailee Erwin and Long had one each.
Emma Thompson and Shelby Ryberg shared time in the goal for Indian Land and combined for the shutout. Thompson had three saves, and Ryberg had none.
Indian Land is 7-2-1 overall and 3-0 in the region.
York 3, South Pointe 2
York edged South Pointe 3-2 in a Region 3-4A match at South Pointe Tuesday afternoon.
Aubrey Mowery, Kinley McManis, and Hailey Crowley scored the three goals for York.
York is 5-3 overall and 3-0 in the region. South Pointe is 3-6 in all games and 2-1 in region play.
Indian Land 10, Columbia 0
Indian Land took a 5-0 lead at intermission and routed Columbia 10-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Columbia Monday night.
Tatiana Ramirez, Carleigh Werner, Kailee Erwin, Brianna Bishop, Kelsey Long, Catherine Ouimet, Leah Lockman, Kiley Waterbury, and Haley Havermann all scored a goal for Indian Land.
Emma Thompson and Shelby Ryberg shared time in the net for Indian Land and combined for the shutout.
BASEBALL
Nation Ford 4, Rock Hill 2
Nation Ford defeated Rock Hill 4-2 in a Region 4-5A game at Nation Ford Monday night. Nation Ford is 4-0 in the region. Rock Hill is 0-1.
Fort Mill 9, Clover 2
Fort Mill topped Clover 9-2 in a Region 4-5A game at Clover Monday night. Fort Mill is 1-3 in region play, while Clover is 0-4 in the region.
Westwood 5, Lancaster 3
Westwood topped Lancaster 5-3 in a Region 3-4A game at Westwood Tuesday night. Lancaster is 6-7 overall and 2-4 in region play.
Great Falls 6, York Prep 5
Great Falls edged York Prep 6-5 in a non-region game at Great Falls Monday afternoon. Great Falls is 4-2 on the year.
SOFTBALL
Lewisville 11, Blacksburg 1
Lewisville pounded out 14 hits and routed Blacksburg 11-1 in a non-region game at Richburg Wednesday night.
Lewisville scored four runs in the first and never looked back as they improved to 12-1 on the year.
Chloe Thomas pitched a complete game and got the win. She allowed only three hits and struck out eight to improve to 10-1 on the year. Thomas also led Lewisville offensively with four hits and a pair of RBI. Alexis Odom added three hits and drove in two runs, while Ivy McCall got a pair of hits and drove in a run. Lauren Crocker added two hits to the winning attack.
Lewisville 14, Mid Carolina 0
Lewisville scored in every inning and routed Mid-Carolina 14-0 in a non-region game at Mid-Carolina Monday night.
Amber Bass led Lewisville with three hits and one RBI, while Chloe Thomas had two hits and drove in four runs. Lauren Crocker added three hits to the winning attack.
Thomas tossed a complete game and struck out eight to pick up the win and improve to 9-1 on the year.
South Pointe 6, York 2
South Pointe scored four times in the bottom of the sixth and topped York 6-2 in a Region 3-4A game at South Pointe Tuesday afternoon.
Isabella Dunne tossed a complete game, allowing only three hits and striking out six to record the win. Kaiden Quinn struck out five for York and took the loss.
Christiana Scott led South Pointe with two hits, including a triple, and drove in one run. Logan Adkins added a two-run home run, and Kayt Houston had a pair of hits and one RBI. Madison Doster had two hits, and Grace Mozingo had a double and drove in two runs.
South Pointe is 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the region . York is 6-4 in all games and 1-2 in region play.
Boiling Springs 5, Fort Mill 4
Boiling Spring edged Fort Mill 5-4 in a non-region game at Boiling Springs Monday night.
York 10, Westwood 0
York routed Westwood 10-0 in a Region 3-4A game at York Monday night.
York scored six times in the bottom of the fifth to break the game open.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Nation Ford 11, Eastside 10
Nation Ford took a 5-4 lead at halftime and edged Eastside 11-10 in a non-region game at Eastside Tuesday night.
Nation Ford expanded its halftime margin to 9-6 after three quarters. They were in front 11-7 with just less than five minutes to play and hung on for the win. Nation Ford is 4-4 overall.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Clover 6, Nation Ford 5
Clover edged Nation Ford 6-5 in a Region 4-5A lacrosse game at Clover Wednesday night. Clover is 4-5 overall and 1-2 in region play. Nation Ford is 3-6 in all games and 1-3 in region play.
Fort Mill 18, Eastside 1
Fort Mill routed Eastside 18-1 in a non-region match at Fort Mill Monday night. Fort Mill is 6-1 on the year.
Nation Ford 9, A. C. Flora 7
Nation Ford edged A. C. Flora 9-7 in a non-region game at Nation Ford Monday night. Nation Ford is 3-5 overall.
BOYS’ TENNIS
South Pointe 4, York 2
South Pointe won three singles and one doubles and defeated York 4-2 in a Region 3-4A match at York Tuesday afternoon.
Blake Williams (No. 1) got York started with a win, but Martin Jackson (No. 2) and Ethan Belk (No. 3) both won for South Pointe to give them a 2-1 edge. Noah Arnold (No. 4) got a win for York, and Jacob Gilliland (No. 5) won for South Pointe for a 3-2 lead for South Pointe.
South Pointe closed out the match when Peyton Massey and Colin Pendergrass won the No. 2 doubles.
Fort Mill 6, Lancaster 0
Fort Mill won every match and toppled Lancaster 6-0 in a non-region match at Lancaster Monday afternoon.
Zach Dodson (No. 1), Josh Hall (No. 2), Trey Robertson (No. 3), Charlie Lynch (No. 4), and Matt Sanford (No. 5) all won in straight sets to give Fort Mill a sweep in the singles.
Ethan Barger and Taylor Bogucki teamed up for a straight set win in the number two doubles.
Fort Mill is 4-0 on the year.
Nation Ford 4, Cardinal Newman 2
Nation Ford upended Cardinal Newman 4-2 in a non-region match at Nation Ford Monday afternoon.
BOYS’ GOLF
Fort Mill 150, Nation Ford 163
Fort Mill defeated Nation Ford by 13 strokes in a Region 4-5A match at Fort Mill Golf Club Monday afternoon.
Griffin Tarver and Tyler Patterson carded 37’s to lead Fort Mill.
Rock Hill 154, Forestview 176, Clover 180
Rock Hill won a three-way non-region meet at River Hills Country Club Tuesday afternoon.
Fort Mill 155, Northwestern 163, York 167
Fort Mill won a three-way non-region meet at Waterford Golf Club Monday afternoon.
Griffin Tarver fired a 3 under 33 to earn medalist honors for the match.
Fort Mill - Griffin Tarver 33, Michael Wheeler 39, Tyler Patterson 40, Thomas Blouin 43.
Northwestern - Payne Gettys 38, Wes Wilson 39, Thomas Gettys 41, Cameron Cassidy 45.
York - Landon Joy 38, Tyler Ellis 42, Bryson Benfield 43, Tanner McKinney 44.
Great Falls 187, Camden Military 204
Great Falls topped Camden Military by 17 strokes in a non-region match at Great Falls Monday afternoon.
TRACK AND FIELD
Rock Hill sweeps Fort Mill
Rock Hill swept a Region 4-5A meet from Fort Mill Wednesday afternoon at Rock Hill.
The Rock Hill girls won 76.5-64.5, and the Rock Hill boys topped Fort Mill 96-44.
Both Rock Hill teams are 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the region.
