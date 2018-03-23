HS roundup: no-hitter drives York to region win

SOFTBALL

York 15, Ridge View 0

York moved to 2-2 in Region 3-4A thanks to a three-inning no-hitter from pitcher Sydney Phillips. She struck out six of the nine batters she faced to get the win. The Cougars scored five runs in the bottom of the first and routed Ridge View 15-0 at York Thursday night.

Kaiden Quinn and Carlee Shannon led York with two hits and two RBI each. Addy Cina also had two hits for York, which is 7-4 overall and 2-2 in the region.

South Pointe 5, Northwestern 1

South Pointe defeated Northwestern 5-1 in a non-region game at South Pointe Thursday night.

Kayt Houston led the South Pointe offense with a pair of hits, including a three-run home run. Grace Mozingo, Bailey Martin, and Heather Alverson added one hit each to the winning attack. Isabella Dunn tossed a complete game and got the victory. She allowed only three hits and struck out five.

Fort Mill 16, Rock Hill 5

Fort Mill scored five runs in the first inning and cruised to a 16-5 win over Rock Hill in a Region 4-5A game at Fort Mill Thursday night. The Yellow Jackets are 7-2 overall and 2-0 in the region. Rock Hill is 0-4 in all games and 0-2 in region play.

Buford 8, Clover 3

Buford defeated Clover 8-3 in a non-region game at Buford Thursday night. The Yellow Jackets scored four times in the sixth to take a 7-2 lead en route to the win.

Gracie McSwain led Clover with three hits. Sami Chavis added a pair of hits and Tiffany Domingue and Dakota Peters had one hit and one RBI each for Clover. The Blue Eagles are 1-6 on the year.

Chapin 8, Nation Ford 7 (9)

Chapin edged Nation Ford 8-7 in nine innings in a non-region game at Chapin Thursday night. Nation Ford is 2-3 on the year.

BASEBALL

Rock Hill 4, Nation Ford 2

Rock Hill took a 3-0 lead after two innings and defeated Nation Ford 4-2 in a Region 4-5A game at Rock Hill Thursday night.

Jackson Timmons pitched a complete game for Rock Hill and got the win. He struck out eight, including all three batters he faced in the top of the seventh. Evan Lammers worked five innings for Nation Ford and took the loss. The struck out six. Rock Hill is 9-3 overall and 1-1 in the region. Nation Ford is 5-2 in all games and 4-1 in the region.

Indian Land 7, Chester 4

Indian Land defeated Chester 7-3 in a Region 4-3A game at Chester Thursday night.

Chester took a 4-1 lead after two innings, but Indian Land rallied for four runs in the sixth to take a 5-4 lead. They tacked on two more in the seventh.

Trey Boyd led Indian Land with two hits and one run batted in. Chase Dougherty added a hit and a pair of RBI. Chester was led by J. D. Carter with three hits. Luke Wright got two hits for Chester.

Nolan Bolt pitched into the sixth inning and got the win. He struck out eight. Kyle Raynor finished the game and recorded a save. Kendrick Macabee absorbed the loss for Chester. Indian Land is 7-3 overall and 3-0 in the region., while Chester is 2-5 overall and 1-2 in region action.

Fort Mill 11, Clover 1

Fort Mill routed Clover 11-1 in a Region 4-5A game at Clover Thursday night. The Yellow Jackets got four runs in the second for a 5-1 lead and broke it wide open with a six-run rally in the sixth.

Bartow Keller led Fort Mill with three hits and a pair of RBI. Logan Stone added two hits and drove in three runs, and Justin Kerosetz had two hits and drove in one run.

Mikey Tepper pitched a complete game and got the win. He struck out three. Alex Courtwright took the loss for Clover. Fort Mill is 6-3 overall and 2-3 in region play. Clover is 4-7 in all games and 0-5 in the region.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Rock Hill 10, York 1

Rock Hill routed York 10-1 in a non-region match at Rock Hill Wednesday night. The Bearcats broke the game open in the second half after taking a 3-0 lead at intermission.

Rock Hill is 9-4, while York is 4-5-1.

Indian Land 4, Camden 0

Indian Land topped Camden 4-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Indian Land Tuesday night.

Gavin Dunlop led Indian Land with a pair of goals. Antonio Aguilar and Jordan Perry added one goal each to the winning cause. Addison Guild, Dunlop and Perry had assists as Indian Land improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the region.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Indian Land 10, Buford 0

Top-ranked Indian Land raced to a 6-0 lead at halftime and routed Buford 10-0 in a non-region game at Buford Thursday night.

Summer Bishop led Indian Land with three goals. Kelsey Long added two goals to the winning attack, and Brianna Bishop, Leah Lockman, Kailee Erwin, Samatha Ammann, and Kiley Waterbury scored one goal each.

Brianna Bishop had a pair of assists, while Summer Bishop, Shelby Ryberg, Kiley Waterbury, and Emily Gerdes handed out one assist each. Emma Thompson was in the goal for Indian Land and recorded the shutout.

Indian Land is 8-2-1 overall.

Chester 4, Fairfield Central 0

Chester scored two goals in each half and toppled Fairfield Central 4-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Fairfield Central Wednesday night. The Cyclones are 2-6 overall and 2-2 in region play.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Nation Ford 14, Clover 4

Nation Ford took an 8-2 lead at intermission and topped Clover 14-4 in a Region 4-5A game at Nation Ford Thursday night.

Vinny Catan and Alex Ramadanovic led Nation Ford with four goals each. Nation Ford is 6-4 in all games and 6-2 in the region. Clover is 3-8 overall and 1-5 in region action.

BOYS’ GOLF

Northwestern 165, Nation Ford 167, York 185

Northwestern won a three-way non-region match at Waterford Golf Club Thursday afternoon. The Trojans edged Nation Ford by two strokes and defeated York by 20 strokes.

Payne Gettys of Northwestern and Nolan Will and David King of Nation Ford carded 38’s to share medalist honors for the match. Northwestern is 6-2 on the year.

Northwestern - Payne Gettys 38, Wes Wilson 42, Thomas Gettys 42, Cameron Cassidy 43, Corbet Warren 43.

Nation Ford - David King 38, Nolan Will 38, Grant Bridges 45, Daniel King 45.

York - Tyler Ellis 44, Landon Joye 46, Byson Benfield 46, Tanner McKinney 49.

Fort Mill 161, Clover 165

Fort Mill edged Clover by four strokes in Region 4-5A match at River Hills Country Club Thursday afternoon.

Tyler Patterson led Fort Mill with a score of one over par 37. Fort Mill is 7-1 on the year.