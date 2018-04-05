Northwestern pitcher and Gamecocks signee Wesley Sweatt hitting a groove

York Comprehensive grad Beau Nunn talks about when he began to really ponder the possibility of playing in the NFL. Nunn, the former Appalachian State standout, is considered a likely priority undrafted free agent.
The Herald's Bret McCormick played a game of P.I.G. with Zeb Graham and RiKoya Anderson, the 2018 All-Area basketball players of the year. Learn more about Zeb and RiKoya and laugh at how terrible Bret is at basketball in this video.
York Comprehensive High School baseball coach Eddie Tisdale and his cross-town rival coach, Clover's Hank Wofford, agree that a big rivalry game is exciting ahead of region play. The Cougars and Blue Eagles meet twice in the 2018 season, Wofford s
Former Northwestern Trojan football star Mason Rudolph is participating in the 2018 NFL Draft Combine. He got some advice from Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota ahead of the big workout in Indianapolis.