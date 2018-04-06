Fort Mill wears down South Pointe in Wheels baseball action
Fort Mill dropped South Pointe 11-1 on April 5, 2018 during the Wheels Baseball Invitational in Rock Hill. Check out highlights from the game and hear from coaches Travis Collier and Bradley Rudisill afterward.
York Comprehensive grad Beau Nunn talks about when he began to really ponder the possibility of playing in the NFL. Nunn, the former Appalachian State standout, is considered a likely priority undrafted free agent.
The Herald's Bret McCormick played a game of P.I.G. with Zeb Graham and RiKoya Anderson, the 2018 All-Area basketball players of the year. Learn more about Zeb and RiKoya and laugh at how terrible Bret is at basketball in this video.
York Comprehensive High School baseball coach Eddie Tisdale and his cross-town rival coach, Clover's Hank Wofford, agree that a big rivalry game is exciting ahead of region play. The Cougars and Blue Eagles meet twice in the 2018 season, Wofford s