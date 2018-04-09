HS roundup: strong tournament showings for Rock Hill, Indian Land baseball

BASEBALL

Rock Hill 6, Washington (W. Va.) 5

Rock Hill edged Washington (W. Va) 6-5 to claim the title in their division at the Mingo Bay Tournament Saturday afternoon.

Rock Hill made the most of seven hits and took advantage of three Washington errors to pick up the win. The Bearcats scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 6-2 lead, and then held off a late Washington rally to claim the victory.

Noah Chapman led Rock Hill with two hits. Jordan Thurmond added one hit and drove in three runs. Dylan King worked five innings and picked up the victory. Noah Gammons pitched the final two innings and recorded a save.

Rock Hill is 14-6 overall on the year.

Georgia Premier Academy 8, Indian Land 3

Georgia Academy defeated Indian Land 8-3 to win the Wheels Tournament at Northwestern Friday night.

Georgia Academy scored four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 5-1 lead and held on for the victory.

Daniel Cerda and Myiles Green led Georgia Academy with two hits each. Nolan Bolt led Indian Land with a pair of hits, while Chase Dougherty got one hit and drove in a run.

Indian Land finished the tournament with a record of 3-2. They are 14-6 overall on the year.

Indian Land 5, Gaffney 0

Indian Land made the most of four hits and defeated Gaffney 5-0 in the Wheels Tournament at Northwestern Friday afternoon. The Warriors scored three times in the third to take a 4-0 lead and pick up the win.

Chase Dougherty led Indian Land's offense. He had one hit and drove in two runs, while James Mulvaney and Trace White got one hit and drove in one run each. Trey Boyd and Kyle Raynor combined for the shutout. Raynor pitched into the fifth to get the win, and Raynor finished the game.

Indian Land 10, Charlotte Stampede 3

Indian Land pounded out 12 hits and routed the Charlotte Stampede 10-3 in the Wheels Tournament at Northwestern Friday afternoon.

Indian Land tallied four runs in the fourth to take a 7-2 lead and cruised the rest of the way to pick up the win.

Justin Cope led Indian Land with three hits. Chase Dougherty added one hit and drove in three runs. Kyle Raynor worked into the fourth inning and got the victory. Tanner Chassereau completed the game for Indian Land.

Northwestern 17, Woodrow Wilson 0

Northwestern pounded out 17 hits and routed Woodrow Wilson 17-0 in the Wheels Tournament at Northwestern Friday afternoon.

Jordan Starkes led Northwestern with a pair of hits and three RBI. Zack French and Coby Boan added two hits each to the offensive assault. Cam Reeves got one hit and drove in three runs, and Kyle Perdue got one hit and drove in two runs.

Reeves and Perdue combined for a no-hitter. Reeves worked the first three frames and struck out three. Perdue pitched the last two innings and struck out two. Northwestern is 13-2 overall on the year.

Fort Mill 10, Carolina Royals 5

Fort Mill collected ten hits and toppled the Carolina Royals 10-5 in the Wheels Tournament at South Pointe Friday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets rallied for four runs in the fourth frame to take a 7-4 lead and moved on from there to pick up the win.

Logan Stone and Bartow Keller led Fort Mill's 10 hit attack with three hits and three RBI each. Isaac Beirne worked into the fourth inning and got the victory for Fort Mill.

Fort Mill 10, Midland Valley 0

Fort Mill pounded out 12 hits and routed Midland Valley 10-0 in the Wheels Tournament at South Pointe Friday afternoon.

Fort Mill erupted for eight runs in the fifth inning to break the contest open. Bartow Keller led Fort Mill with two hits and two RBI. Justin Kerostez added a pair of hits and one RBI. Isaac Beirne also had two hits, while Connor Manco contributed one hit and drove in a pair of runs.

Dylan Helms pitched five innings and struck out seven to earn the victory.

Georgia Academy 19, South Pointe 4

Georgia Academy scored in every inning and routed South Pointe 19-4 in the Wheels Tournament at South Pointe Friday afternoon.

Cody Craig got two of South Pointe's four hits in the game.

Rock Hill 8, Aynor 4

Rock Hill toppled Aynor 8-4 in the Mingo Bay Tournament Friday night. The Bearcats erupted for seven runs in the fifth inning to take a 7-2 lead and coast on for the victory.

Noah Chapman led Rock Hill with a pair of hits and two RBI. R. J. Petit added one hit and drove in one run. Garrett Gwinn worked five innings on the mound and picked up the win. He struck out five.

Martinsburg (W. Va.) 7, Lewisville 2

Martinsburg (W. Va.) scored seven times in the fourth inning to take a 7-2 lead and topple Lewisville 7-2 in the Mingo Bay Tournament Friday afternoon.

Martinsburg made the most of only four hits in the game, but Lewisville made five errors on the afternoon. Zach Weir led Lewisville with two hits. Braxton Elms added one hit and drove in both of the Lions' runs. Luke Harris and Russell Nolan each added one hit for Lewisville, which fell to 12-5 overall on the year.

Mauldin 12, Nation Ford 1

Mauldin got 10 hits, including three home runs, and toppled Nation Ford 12-2 in the Upstate Classic Friday afternoon.

Mauldin scored nine runs in the sixth inning to break the game open. Bradley Bott and Tim Kelso got the only two hits for Nation Ford, which finished 1-2 in the tournament.

SOFTBALL

Lancaster 16, Indian Land 1

Lancaster defeated Indian Land 16-1 in a non-region game at Lancaster Thursday night. Lancaster is 13-2 overall, while Indian Land is 8-7 overall on the year.

BOYS' SOCCER

Buford 1, Lancaster 0

Buford defeated Lancaster 1-0 in a shootout Friday night at Lancaster.

The two teams battled to a scoreless tie through two halves and overtimes, before Buford claimed the victory in a shootout. Lancaster is 6-8 overall on the year.

BOYS' LACROSSE

St. Francis (Ohio) 15, Fort Mill 7

St. Francis toppled Fort Mill 15-7 in a non-region game at Fort Mill Saturday afternoon. Fort Mill is 5-6 overall on the year.

St. Francis (Ohio) 14, Nation Ford 4

St. Francis broke open a close game in the second half and topped Nation Ford 14-4 in a non-region contest at Nation Ford Friday night.

St. Francis led 3-1 at halftime, but increased the lead to 8-3 after three quarters. They tacked on six more goals in the final period.

Nation Ford was led by Vinny Catan with two goals, while Alex Ramadanovic and Zach Skidmore got one goal each. Nation Ford is 7-7 overall on the year.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Fort Mill 13, Providence Day 0

Fort Mill built a 9-0 lead at halftime and registered a 13-0 win over Providence Day in a non-region game at Providence Day Saturday afternoon. Fort Mill is 9-3 overall on the year.

J. L. Mann 21, Clover 9

J. L. Mann defeated Clover 21-9 in a non-region game at Greenville Friday night. Clover is 6-6 overall on the year.

TRACK

Two Bearcats have impressive results

Tierra Frazier and Sam Cecil of Rock Hill High School had strong showings over the weekend at the Beach Run Invitational in Myrtle Beach.

Frazier finished in the top three in three events. She was second in the 100M run with a time of 12.26 seconds. She was also second in the 200M run with a time of 25.33 seconds. She came home third in the 400M run in a time of 59.66 seconds.

Rock Hill's Cecil won the pole vault as he cleared 11 feet 6 inches.