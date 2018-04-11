HS roundup: York grad named All-American, plus who won the Cherry Road Classico?

BOYS' SOCCER

Northwestern 2, Rock Hill 0

Northwestern bagged a critical boys' soccer win Tuesday night at District Three Stadium against rival Rock Hill.

Carson Guest scored 13 minutes into the second half and a Rock Hill own goal six minutes later sealed the Bearcats' fate. It might have been a different story if Cesar Robles' Rock Hill side had converted a pair of chances in the first five minutes of the game. A loose ball in the penalty area sat up for Skyler Fields, who thumped a volley off the crossbar, before Northwestern keeper Davis Hooten stretched fully to his right to palm away Sam Cable's well-met header.

Northwestern got to the half with the game still scoreless and the possession-dominant Trojans took control in the second half as Rock Hill withered. Northwestern's center midfield pairing of freshman Nic Parker and senior Connor Hall zipped around the artificial surface probing Rock Hill's back line, and they finally found an opening in the 67th minute. Guest ran on to a through ball and clipped it past freshman keeper Bryce Jones and into the goal off the right post.

And the Bearcats' resistance was broken in the next six minutes when a Trojan corner kick deflected off a Rock Hill back and flew into the net. Northwestern moved to 2-2 in Region 4-5A, while Rock Hill slipped to 1-3. The Bearcats face Clover and Nation Ford next week in a pivotal pair of games for their playoff hopes.

Nation Ford 3, Fort Mill 1

Nation Ford took a 2-1 lead at halftime and toppled Fort Mill 3-1 in a Region 4-5A match at Nation Ford Tuesday night. Zach Merritt, Carter Jarrett and Josue Garcia got the goals for the Falcons. Nation Ford is 13-2 overall and 4-0 in Region 4-5A, two games ahead of second-placed Clover and Northwestern. Fort Mill is 5-6 in all games and 1-3 in region action.

South Pointe 3, Richland Northeast 1

South Pointe took a 3-1 lead at halftime and defeated Richland Northeast 3-1 in a Region 3-4A match at Richland Northeast Tuesday night. The Stallions are 8-6 overall and 5-1 in the region.

York 6, Westwood 3

York 8, Union County 1

York established a 4-0 lead at intermission and knocked off Westwood 6-3 in a Region 3-4A match at York Tuesday night. Sean Walsh scored all six goals on Senior Night to lead York to the victory. York is 8-6-1 overall and 6-1 in region action.

On Monday night, York took a 5-1 lead at intermission and topped Union County 8-1 in a non-region match. Walsh and Max Haynes led York with three goals each. Carson Wynn and Vicente Santos-Nava added one each to the winning cause.

Chester 2, Columbia 1

Chester edged Columbia 2-1 in a Region 4-3A match at Columbia Tuesday night.

Irving Ramos scored both goal for Chester. Jeffrey Gulish assisted on the first goal. Columbia tied it with a penalty kick just before halftime. Ramos' second goal came in the 79th minute on an assist from J. D. Welborn. Kenard Young worked in the goal for Chester and recorded seven stops.

Chester is 7-6 overall and 3-4 in region play.

J. L. Mann 2, Clover 1

J. L. Mann edged Clover 2-1 in a shootout in a non-region match at Greenville Monday night.

The teams played to a scoreless tie in the first half, and when regulation and overtime were complete it was 1-1. Clover is 11-5-1 overall on the year.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Rock Hill 4, Northwestern 2

Rock Hill defeated Northwestern 4-2 in a Region 4-5A match at Northwestern Tuesday night. Rock Hill is 4-8-1 overall and 1-3 in the region. Northwestern is 10-5 in all games and 0-3 in region play.

York 7, Westwood 0

York routed Westwood 7-0 in a Region 3-4A match at York Tuesday afternoon.

Aubrey Mowery led York with three goals. Katherine Lee added two, and Mercedes Beasley and Anna Martinez added one each to the winning effort. York is 11-4 overall and 8-0 in the region.

South Pointe 4, Richland Northeast 0

South Pointe defeated Richland Northeast 4-0 in a Region 3-4A game at South Pointe Tuesday night. The Stallions are 7-7 in all games and 6-1 in the region.

Columbia 3, Chester 0

Columbia toppled Chester 3-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Chester Tuesday night. The Cyclones are 3-9 overall and 2-4 in the region.

Lewisville 3, Gaffney 2

Lewisville took a 1-0 lead at halftime and claimed a 3-2 win over Gaffney in a non-region match at Richburg Tuesday night. The Lions are 6-2 overall on the year.

Rock Hill 7, York 1





Rock Hill scored six goals in the second half and claimed a 7-1 win over York in a non-region match at Rock Hill Monday night.

BASKETBALL

Andrews named juco All-American

Former York Cougar Deshaw Andrews picked up another postseason accolade this week. The USC-Salkehatchie basketball standout, and Alcorn State signee, was named third team NJCAA All-American. He was also the Region X player of the year.

BASEBALL

S.C. coaches select top-10 teams

The South Carolina Baseball Coaches released its latest top 10 polls, and Northwestern, Indian Land, and Lewisville are included. Northwestern is first in 5A, while Lewisville is second in 3A. Indian Land was the big local climber, the Warriors rising to fifth in 3A after previously being unranked.

5A: 1. Northwestern, 2. Dutch Fork, 3. Summerville, 4. Lexington, 5. Dorman, 6. River Bluff, 7. J. L. Mann, 8. Spartanburg, 9. Boiling Springs, T10. Blythewood, T10. Riverside.

4A: 1. Chapin, 2. St. James, 3. A. C. Flora, 4. Airport, 5. Lugoff-Elgin, 6. Cane Bay, 7. Eastside, 8. Wren, 9. North Myrtle Beach, 10. Belton-Honea Path.

3A: 1. Bishop England, 2. Waccamaw, 3. Woodruff, 4. Pendleton, 5. Indian Land, 6. Strom Thurmond, 7. Hanahan, 8. Chapman, 9. Seneca, 10. Powdersville.

2A: 1. Abbeville, 2. Fox Creek, 3. Landrum, 4. Chesnee, 5. Ninety Six, 6. Cheraw, 7. Christ Church, 8. Latta, 9. Chesterfield, T10. Academic Magnet, T10. Blacksburg.

1A: 1. Lamar, 2. Lewisville, 3. East Clarendon, 4. McBee, 5. Lake View, 6. Branchville, 7. Ridge Spring-Monetta, 8. Green Sea-Floyds, 9. Whitmire, 10. Dixie.

York 5, Westwood 0

York made the most of seven hits and topped Westwood 5-0 in a Region 3-4A game at York Tuesday night.

York scored four runs in the second for a quick lead and never looked back. Hudson Robinson and Ethan Mitchell led York with one hit and one RBI each. Max Necklen and Hunter Parks added one hit each to the winning effort.

Clemson commitment Nick Clayton tossed a complete game and got the win to improve to 3-1. He allowed only two hits and struck out 10. York is 9-8 overall and 6-2 in the region.

South Pointe 5, Richland Northeast 3

South Pointe came from behind and defeated Richland Northeast 5-3 in a Region 3-4A game at Richland Northeast Tuesday night.

South Pointe scored twice in the fourth to tie the game a 2-2, and then added one run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to secure the victory.

Cody Craig led South Pointe with two hits and 2 RBI. Trey Prince added two hits and Jared Bascio got one hit. Dreu Bodiford and Ty'Ren Turner drove in one run each for South Pointe.

Ty Good pitched into the seventh inning and picked up the win. He allowed only one hit and struck out ten.

South Pointe is 8-8 overall and 6-1 in the region.

Nation Ford 15, Chester 7

Nation Ford pounded out thirteen hits and defeated Chester 15-7 in a non-region game at Chester Tuesday night.

Andrew Pappalardo led Nation Ford with three hits and 2 RBI. J. D. Schumaher got three hits and drove in two runs, and Hayden Mobbs added three hits. J. D. Carter led Chester with two hits and three RBI.

Evan Lammers pitched into the sixth inning and got the victory. He struck out six.

Nation Ford is 10-8 overall. Chester is 4-11 in all games.

Northwestern 18, Clover 3

Northwestern pounded out 15 hits and routed Clover 18-3 in a Region 4-5A game at Northwestern Monday night.

Dustin Noller led Northwestern with two hits and 3 RBI. Jordan Starks added a pair of hits and drove in two runs, while Rob Hughes added two hits.

Hughes pitched four innings and got the win. He struck out six.

Northwestern is 13-2 overall and 7-0 in the region. Clover is 6-13 in all games and 1-9 in region action.

Fort Mill 2, Rock Hill 1

Fort Mill scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and nipped Rock Hill 2-1 in a Region 4-5A game at Fort Mill Monday night.

J. T. Marr led Fort Mill with two hits. Alan Stevens got one hit and drove in two runs. R. J. Petit got the only hit for Rock Hill. Logan Stone, Dylan Helms, and Zack McDonald combined for a one-hitter for Fort Mill. Stone pitched five innings and Helms threw one and got the win. McDonald worked the seventh and got a save.

Fort Mill is 14-5 overall and 4-3 in the region. Rock Hill is 13-7 in all games and 3-4 in region play.

Lewisville 6, South Pointe 5

Lewisville scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh and edged South Pointe 6-5 in a non-region game at Richburg Monday night.

Lewisville trailed 5-2 heading to the bottom of the seventh. Jack Jordan led off the inning with a single, moved up on a hit batter, and scored on a double by Russell Nolan. After two were out, Chase Yoder's double drove in another run, and Quentin Sanders' single tied it at 5-5.

Zack Santner walked to put runners on first and second, and Nic Rachels followed with an infield single. Sanders, who was on second, never stopped at third and beat the throw home for the winning run.

Jordan, Yoder, and Sanders had two hits to lead Lewisville.

Santner got the final two outs in the top of the seventh to get the win. Braxton Elms started for Lewisville and pitched into the seventh. He had 11 strikeouts. Lewisville is 13-4 overall.

Indian Land 4, York 3

Indian Land scored twice in the top of the seventh and held on for a 4-3 win over York in a non-region game at York Monday night.

Nolan Bolt led Indian Land with three hits and 2 RBI. Daniel Gueldner added three hits for Indian Land. Ethan Mitchell led York with three hits.

Wes Barfield pitched into the fifth inning and picked up the win. Indian Land is 15-6 overall.

Lancaster 14, Buford 9

Lancaster pounded out 13 hits and toppled Buford 14-9 in a non-region game at Buford Monday night.

Lancaster broke the game open with an eight run rally in the second inning to take an 8-1 lead.

Logan Phillips led Lancaster with three hits and 3 RBI. Raulo Garcia-Mora added three hits and drove in two runs.

Lancaster is 8-14 overall on the year.

SOFTBALL

Fort Mill 10, Clover 0

Fort Mill took a 5-0 lead after one inning and defeated Clover 10-0 in a Region 4-5A game at Fort Mill Tuesday night.

Emma Tisdale led Fort Mill's ten-hit attack with two hits. She also drove in two runs. Payton Lemire added a triple and Reagan Smith and Sydnie Spears contributed doubles. Lemire pitched a complete game and got the win. She allowed only one hit and struck out seven.

Fort Mill is 17-4 in all games and 7-0 in the region. Clover is 4-13 overall and 4-4 in the region.

York 16, Westwood 0

York routed Westwood 16-0 in a Region 3-4A game at Westwood Tuesday night.

The Cougars scored six in the first, added three more in the second and ended it with seven runs in the third. York is 11-7 in all games and 5-2 in region play.

South Pointe 15, Richland Northeast 1

South Pointe routed Richland Northeast 15-1 in a Region 3-4A game at Richland Northeast Tuesday night.

South Pointe is 10-2 overall and 7-1 in region play.

Chester 17, Columbia 3

Chester routed Columbia 17-3 in a Region 4-3A game at Columbia Tuesday night. The Cyclones are 4-2 in region play.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Fort Mill 16, Clover 2

Fort Mill toppled Clover 16-2 in a Region 4-5A game at Fort Mill Monday night.

The Yellow Jackets are 10-3 overall and 6-0 in the region. Clover is 6-7 in all games and 1-3 in region action.

Nation Ford 12, Providence Day 8

Nation Ford pulled away in the second half and defeated Providence Day 12-8 in a non-region game at Nation Ford Monday night. The Falcons led 6-5 at halftime as they improved to 5-8 overall on the year.

BOYS' TENNIS

Clover 4, Fort Mill 2

Clover won three singles and one doubles and toppled Fort Mill 4-2 in a Region 4-5A match at Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon.

Andy Brom got Clover started with a win at number one singles. Marco followed with a win at number two singles, and Clover in front 2-0. Trey Robinson (No. 3) and Charlie Lynch (No. 4) both won for Fort Mill and it was knotted at 2-2.

Jack Brantley won for Clover in the number five singles for a 3-2 lead, and Clover's Jesse Holben and Mills Hutchinson won the number two doubles to close out the match.

Nation Ford 6, Rock Hill 0

Nation Ford topped Rock Hill 6-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon.

BOYS' GOLF

York 177, Northwestern 178, South Pointe 189

York defeated Northwestern and South Pointe in a three-way match at Pinetuck Golf Club Tuesday afternoon.

Fort Mill 155, Nation Ford 156, Rock Hill 156

Fort Mill edged Nation Ford and Rock Hill in a three-way Region 4-5A match at Springfield Golf Club Tuesday afternoon.

TRACK AND FIELD

Rock Hill and Northwestern split dual meet

Rock Hill and Northwestern split a Region 4-5A dual meet at Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon.

Rock Hill won the girls meet 96-45. Lanie Jo Knight (1600M and 800M) and Tierra Frazier (200M and 100M) were double winners for Rock Hill.

Northwestern claimed the boys meet 90-51. Fentrell Cypress (100M, 200M, and Long Jump) was a triple winner for Northwestern. Tay'Anthony Pittman (400M Hurdles and 110M Hurdles) and Chance Miller (Shot Put and Discus) were double winners for Northwestern. Jonathan White (1600M and 800M) was a double winner for Rock Hill.

Girls Individual Winners

4x800M Relay - Rock Hill 11:18.20, 4x100M Relay - Rock Hill 49.41, 100M Hurdles - Ivana McLamb (N) 15.33, 100M - Tierra Frazier (RH) 12.33, 1600M - Lanie Jo Knight (RH) 5:28.12, 400M - Jada Jones (RH) 59.90, 400M Hurdles - Zierra Greene (RH) 1:06.06, 800M - Lanie Jo Knight (RH) 2:52.34, 200M - Tierra Frasier (RH) 25.22, 3200M - Morgan Werner (RH) 12:47.23, 4x400M Relay - Rock Hill 4:12.35, High Jump - Victoria Wilform (N) 5-4, Pole Vault - Desiyah Buchanan (RH) 7-0, Long Jump - Brooke Ferguson (N) 15-0, Triple Jump - Ashlee Creque (RH) 32-5.5, Shot Put - Rikoya Anderson (RH) 33-2.5, Discus -Anne Cromer (N) 86-5.

Boys Individual Winners

4x800M Relay - Rock Hill 8:15.79, 4x100M Relay - Northwestern 42.08, 110M Hurdles - Tay'Anthony Pittman (N) 15.41, 100M - Fentrell Cypress (N) 10.89, 1600M - Jonathan White (R) 4:49.79, 400M - Austin Simpkins (N) 49.83, 400M Hurdles - Tay'Anthony Pittman (N) 56.75, 800M - Jonathan White (RH) 1:58.38, 200M - Fentrell Cypress (N) 22.50, 3200M - Mason Thomas (N) 10:28.97, 4x400M Relay - Northwestern 3:32.72, High Jump - Jawan Strong (N) 6-6, Pole Vault - Ethan Vess (RH) 13-6, Long Jump - Fentrell Cypress (N) 20-7, Triple Jump - Deven Perry (N) 41-5, Shot Put - Chance Miller (N) 52-3, Discus - Chance Miller (N) 144-6.

York and Clover split dual meet

York and Clover split a non-region dual meet at York Monday afternoon.

Clover won the girls meet 99-37. Diamond Worthy (Discus and Shot Put) and Mindal Reese (Long Jump and Triple Jump) were double winners for Clover. Lauren Childers (800M and 1600M) was a double winner for York.

York won the boys event 101-40. Brannon Burns (1600M and 3200M) and Ladarius Allison (High Jump and Triple Jump) were double winners for York. Josh Streeter (400M Hurdles and 110M Hurdles) was a double winner for Clover.

Girls Individual Winners

4x800 Relay - York (10:48.10), 4x100 Relay - York 51.43, 4x400 Relay - Clover 4:31.53, 100M Hurdles - Emma Johnson (C) 16.52, 100M - Ariana Richardson (C) 12.21, 1600M - Lauren Childers (Y) 6:01.23, 400M - Nikayla Pierce (C) 1:01.29, 400M Hurdles - Nianne Anderson (C) 1:12.14, 800M - Lauren Childers (Y) 2:32.69, 200M - Imani Rivas (C) 25.40, 3200M - Rylee Frascht (C) 13:53.85, High Jump - Renee Carter (C) 4-8, Pole Vault - Skylar Wolf (C) 7-0, Long Jump -Mindal Reese (C) 16-2, Triple Jump -Mindal Reese (C) 30-6, Shot Put- Diamond Worthy (Y) 28-3, Discus -Diamond Worthy (Y) 93-3.5.

Boys Individual Winners

4x800 Relay - Clover (8:52.50), 4x100 Relay - York 43.76, 4x400 Relay - York 3:45.41, 110M Hurdles - Josh Streeter (C) 17.00, 100M - Tahj Reid-Stanley (Y) 11.38, 1600M - Brannon Burns (Y) 4:57.21, 400M - Joseph Milton (Y) 54.65, 400M Hurdles - Josh Streeter (C) 1:02.44, 800M -Parker Mumaw (Y) 2:16.23, 200M - Da-Shawn Brown (Y) 24.14, 3200M - Brannon Burns (Y) 10:55.89, High Jump - Ladarius Allison (Y) 5-10, Pole Vault - Ethan Causey (C) 10-0, Long Jump - Nate Poole (Y) 22-1, Triple Jump - Ladarius Allison (Y) 45-7, Shot Put - Isiah Farmer (C) 44-0, Discus -Shamari Williams (Y) 135-2.5.