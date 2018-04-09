Pinch-hitter comes through for Fort Mill baseball against Rock Hill
Alan Stevens came off the bench to deliver a game-winning two-run double for Fort Mill baseball against Rock Hill on Monday, April 9, 2018. Hear from Stevens, Fort Mill coach Travis Collier and check out highlights from the Region 4-5A game.
The Fort Mill High School baseball team rebounded from an opening-day loss at the annual Wheels tournament in Rock Hill, South Carolina to win three games, including a double header sweep of the Carolina Royals.
Fort Mill dropped South Pointe 11-1 on April 5, 2018 during the Wheels Baseball Invitational in Rock Hill. Check out highlights from the game and hear from coaches Travis Collier and Bradley Rudisill afterward.
