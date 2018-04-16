HS roundup: NaFo sprinter wins at 68-team meet, Northwestern pitcher throws no-hitter

TRACK AND FIELD

Bojangles Classic

The 26th annual Bojangles Classic unfolded in Columbia on Saturday, and quite a few local athletes turned in outstanding performances.

Girls

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Nation Ford turned in a solid team effort, scored 23 points, and finished sixth in a field of 68 teams.

Individual Results

100 - 1. Haley Bishop (Nation Ford) 11.84, 3. Arianna Richardson (Clover) 11.91, 7. Angelnique Bryant (Nation Ford) 12.04, 11. Imani Rivas (Clover) 12.15; 200 - 6. Imani Rivas (Clover) 24.95, 10. Tierra Frasier (Rock Hill) 25.16, 11. Ariana Richardson (Clover) 25.41; 400 - 13. Jada Jones (Rock Hill) 58.82, 18. Casey Douglas (South Pointe) 59.43; 400H - 4. Anna Brewer (Fort Mill) 1:03.43; 4x100 - 1. Nation Ford 47.17; 4x400 - 9. Rock Hill 8:05.02; 19. Indian Land 4:14.32; 4x800 - 12. Rock Hill 10:02.84, 16. Fort Mill 10:07.37; High Jump - 4. Amber Ferguson (Fort Mill) 5-06, 8. Camryn Lorick (Nation Ford) 5:04, 10. Ivanna McLamb (Northwestern) 5-02, 18. Alyssa Flink (Rock Hill) 4-10; Long Jump - 18. Morgan Lewis (Nation Ford) 17-01.5; Pole Vault - 4. Jessica Brewer (Fort Mill) 11-06, 8. Sommer Isley (Nation Ford) 11-00, 15. Ansley Archuleta (Nation Ford) 9-06.

Boys

Individual Results

1 Mile - 18. Isaiah Barnes (Rock Hill) 14:28.19; 100 - 9. Marlin Davis (Indian Land) 10.83; 200 - 12. Marlin Davis (Indian Land) 22:06; 400 - 7. Marlin Davis (Indian Land) 49.23; 4x400 - 18. Fort Mill 3:31.03; 4x800 - 9. Rock Hill 8:05.02, 14. Northwestern 8:12.20; High Jump - 5. Jawan Strong (Northwestern) 6-08, 14. Cha'cari Caldwell (Northwestern) 6-00, 19. Chris Singleton (Nation Ford) 6-00; Pole Vault - 7. Ethan Vess (Rock Hill) 14-00.

York excels at four-team meet

York participated in a multi-team meet at Broome on Thursday and four relay teams and six individuals claimed first place finishes.

The boys 4x800 relay team (Brannon Burns, Cade Brandon, Micah Gilpatric, and Parker Mumaw) finished first and set a new school record of 9:05. The boys 4x400 relay (Omari Mitchell, Zion Walker, Samari Kennedy, and Joseph Milton) also won first place.

The girls 4x800 relay team (Lauren Childers, Madison Cummings, Itzel Castro, and Victoria Burgess) and girls 4x100 relay team (Daisha Johnson, Breayah Taylor, Daisha Brown, and Nautica Chisholm ) both finished in first place.

Girls first place winners were Alaysia Smith (100 Hurdles), Breayah Taylor (100M), and Lauren Childers (800M). Childers set a new school record with a time of 2:26.

Boys first place winners were Nate Poole (High Jump and 400 Hurdles), Shamari Williams (Discus), and Joseph Milton (400).

The York boys are 12-0 on the year, while the York girls are 7-5.

SHARE COPY LINK In a close Region IV track meet, Fort Mill's boys and girls squads edged their crosstown rivals, Nation Ford High. Going into the April 11, 2018 meet, Nation Ford had only one loss, to Rock Hill and had South Carolina title hopes. Jeff Sochko

BOYS' LACROSSE

5A postseason play begins Tuesday

Three local teams will battle in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday 10th-seeded Nation Ford will travel to Byrnes, and 13th-seeded Clover goes on the road to tangle with Wando. Fifth-seeded Fort Mill, the Region 4-5A champion, will host Riverside.

The 2018 5A boys' lacrosse state playoff bracket

GIRLS' LACROSSE

5A playoffs start on Tuesday

Two local teams will open the 2018 playoffs on Tuesday.

Second-seeded Fort Mill, which won the Region 4-5A title, will host Byrnes, while 10th-seeded Clover travels to Socastee.

The 2018 5A girls' lacrosse state playoff bracket

BOYS' TENNIS

York 4, Westwood 2

York defeated Westwood 4-2 in a Region 3-4A match at York Thursday afternoon.

After Westwood won the number one singles, Daniel Good won the number two singles to tie it at 1-1. Westwood won the number three singles, but York's Jake Good won the number four singles, and it was even at 2-2.

Quamari Reid won the number five singles, and York led 3-2. The doubles team of David Tripp and Hank Thomas won at number two doubles to close out the match and give York the victory.

BOYS SOCCER

Northwestern 2, Fort Mill 1

Northwestern edged Fort Mill 2-1 on penalty kicks in a Region 4-5A match at Northwestern Friday night. Fort Mill led 1-0 at intermission, but Northwestern came back and tied the match in the second half to force overtime.

After two scoreless overtime sessions, Northwestern outscored Fort Mill 3-0 on penalty kicks to pick up the win. Northwestern is 9-4 in all games and 3-2 in region action. Fort Mill is 5-7 overall and 1-4 in the region.

Nation Ford 1, Clover 0

Nation Ford scored the only goal of the match in the second half and nipped Clover 1-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Clover Friday night.

Curtis Johnson got the score for Nation Ford on a penalty kick. Nation Ford is 14-2 overall and 5-0 in the region. Clover is 11-6-1 in all matches and 2-3 in the region.

South Pointe 3, York 2

South Pointe took a 2-0 lead at intermission and nipped York 3-2 in a Region 3-4A match at South Pointe Friday night. The Stallions are 10-6 overall and 8-1 in region action. York is 8-8-1 in all matches and 6-3 in the region.

SHARE COPY LINK Highlights from the April 10, 2018 boys’ soccer meeting between rivals Northwestern and Rock Hill, newly christened the “Cherry Road Classico.” Hear from coaches Cesar Robles and Dom Wren and goalscorer Carson Guest. Bret McCormick

GIRLS' SOCCER

Fort Mill 6, Northwestern 0

Fort Mill bolted to a 4-0 lead at halftime and defeated Northwestern 6-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Fort Mill Friday night. Fort Mill is 10-2-2 overall and 5-0 in region play. Northwestern is 10-7 in all games and 0-5 in the region.

Clover 3, Nation Ford 0

Clover topped Nation Ford 3-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Clover Friday night. The Blue Eagles are 16-1 in all matches and 4-1 in the region. Nation Ford is 7-7-1 overall and 2-3 in region play.

York 4, South Pointe 1

York defeated South Pointe 4-1 in a Region 3-4A match at York Friday night.

Aubrey Mowery scored all four for York. Kinley McManis and Mercedes Beasley had two assists each to aid the victory. York is 11-4 overall and 8-0 in region play. South Pointe is 6-8 overall and 5-2 in region action.

York Prep 2, Chester 0

York Prep edged Chester 2-0 in a non-region match at Chester Friday night. Chester is 4-10 on the year.

BASEBALL

Northwestern 10, Clover 0

Northwestern defeated Clover 10-0 in a Region 4-5A game at Northwestern Friday night.

The Trojans got only six hits, but took advantage of four Clover errors in securing the win. Citadel signee Cameron Reeves pitched a complete game no-hitter and struck out five.

Northwestern broke it open with four runs in the fourth to take a 7-0 lead. Jordan Starkes led Northwestern with two hits, including a three-run home in the fifth that ended the game. Reeves added two hits and drove in a pair of runs, and Wesley Sweatt added one hit.

Northwestern is 15-2 in all games and 9-0 in the region. Clover is 6-16 overall and 1-11 in region play.

Fort Mill 8, Rock Hill 7

Fort Mill built an 8-4 lead and held off a late rally in the seventh inning to edge Rock Hill 8-7 in a Region 4-5A game at Fort Mill Friday night. The Yellow Jackets closed out a crcuial 3-0 series sweep of the Bearcats.

Fort Mill scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-2 lead. Rock Hill scored twice in the sixth to cut it to 7-4, but Fort Mill answered with one in the bottom of the frame for an 8-4 lead. Rock Hill scored three times in the seventh.

Fort Mill's 11-hit attack was led by J. T. Marr, who had three hits. Mikey Tepper added one hit and drove in a pair of runs. Rock Hill was led by Willie Lumpkin with two hits and two RBI. Noah Chapman added two hits, and Jackson Timmons got one hit and drove in two runs.

Dylan Helms pitched into the fifth inning and picked up the win. He struck out eight.

Fort Mill is 17-5 overall and 7-3 in region play. Rock Hill is 13-9 in all games and 3-6 in the region.

SHARE COPY LINK There will be no shortage of Major League Baseball scouts at the Rock Hill High-Northwestern baseball game April 16, 2018. A big reason is 6-foot-7, 250-pound Bearcats pitcher R.J. Petit, who is regularly hitting 90 miles per hour on radar guns. Bret McCormick

York 6, South Pointe 1

York collected nine hits and topped South Pointe 6-1 in a Region 3-4A game at South Pointe Friday night. The Cougars rallied for three runs in the third inning to take a 4-0 lead and pick up the big region victory.

Hunter Parks led York with two doubles and a pair of RBI. Max Necklin added two hits, including a double. Dylan Smoak had one hit and drove in a run. Anderson Fulk had one hit and drove in two runs. Robinson added two hits.

Smoak pitched a complete game and got the win. He allowed only three hits and struck out 12. York is 11-8 overall and 6-2 in the region. South Pointe is 8-9 in all games and 6-2 in region play.

Dorman 7, Nation Ford 6

Dorman scored twice in the bottom of the seventh and edged Nation Ford 7-6 in a non-region game at Dorman Friday night.

Nation Ford took a 4-0 lead after one inning, but Dorman whittled away at the deficit and took a 5-4 lead with a pair of runs in the fifth.

Nation Ford, which outhit Dorman 11-10, came back with two runs in the sixth for a 6-5 cushion. Jack Renwick delivered the game-winning hit for Dorman in the seventh.

Bradley Bott led Nation Ford with three hits and one RBI. Andrew Papalardo added a pair of hits and drove in one run. Tim Kelso added a home run and drove in four runs. Nation Ford is 9-11 on the year.

Blacksburg 13, Chester 7

Blacksburg took a 10-1 lead after four innings and toppled Chester 13-7 in a non-region game at Chester Friday night. Chester is 4-10 overall on the year.

SOFTBALL

Nation Ford sweeps Northwestern

Nation Ford swept a softball doubleheader from Northwestern in Region 4-5A action Friday night.

The Falcons pounded out 11 hits, built a 7-0 lead after four innings and went on to claim a 9-4 decision in the opening game.

Katie Stahl led Nation Ford with three hits and 2 RBI. Sydney Johnson added three hits. Madison Arnold added one hit and drove in three runs. Arnold pitched five innings and got the victory. She struck out seven.

Nation Ford blasted 19 hits, took a 7-0 lead after two frames and registered a 19-1 victory in the nightcap. A 10-run rally in the fourth ended the game.

Arnold led the way for Nation Ford with four hits and 4 RBI. Stahl added three hits and drove in four runs. Summer Holland added three hits and knocked in four runs.

Mackenzie Gaston pitched a complete game and got the win. She allowed only three hits and struck out four. Nation Ford is 11-5 overall and 5-2 in the region.

Clover 12, Rock Hill 3

Clover defeated Rock Hill 12-3 in a Region 4-5A game at Clover Friday night.

Clover tallied four runs in the third to take a 4-1 lead. After five frames they were in front 7-3. They added five more in the bottom of the sixth to take the win.

Tiffany Domingue, Dakota Peters, Marissa Myers, and Ally Clapp had two hits each to spearhead Clover's 12-hit attack.

Clover is 5-10 overall and 5-3 in the region. Rock Hill is 0-9 in all games and 0-6 in region play.

Fort Mill 12, Riverside (Wash.) 11

Fort Mill scored 12 runs in the last three innings and registered a 12-11 come-from-behind win over Riverside (Wash.) in a non-region game at Fort Mill Friday night.

Riverside led 8-0 in the early going, but Fort Mill scored five in the fifth to cut it to 8-5. Riverside added three more in the sixth for an 11-5 lead, but Fort Mill countered with four runs in the sixth and three in the bottom of the seventh to win the game. Fort Mill is 18-4 overall on the year.

SHARE COPY LINK See how York Comprehensive High School’s softball team fires itself up before home games. Bret McCormick

York 6, South Pointe 3

York toppled South Pointe 6-3 in a Region 3-4A game at York Friday night. The Cougars scored four times in the fifth to take a 6-3 lead and hang on for the big region win.

Carlee Shannon led York with two hits and a pair of runs batted in. Isabella Dunn led South Pointe with two hits. Kayt Houston drove in two runs for South Pointe.

Sydney Phillips came on in relief and pitched the last three innings to get the win. York is 13-7 overall and 6-2 in the region. South Pointe is 9-3 in all games and 6-2 in region play.