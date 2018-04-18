HS roundup: Lewisville bags key win, Clover gets revenge, local lax team playoff wins

BASEBALL

Lewisville 13, Great Falls 3

Lewisville defeated Great Falls 13-3 in a Region 2A game at Richburg Tuesday night.

The win coupled with McBee's 11-10 victory over Lamar gave the Lions the region title and the top seed in the upcoming playoffs.

Lewisville used a four run outburst in the second inning to take a 6-0 lead. Jack Jordan and Braxton Elms both had hits that drove in two runs in the rally.

Lewisville ended the game with a four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth.

Rhett Cox contributed a two-run single, and when Luke Harris delivered an RBI single the game was over. Cox pitched a complete game and got the win. He did not allow an earned run and struck out eight.

The victory earned Lewisville a first round bye in the playoffs as well as a home game in the second round.

South Pointe 3, Westwood 0

South Pointe managed only three hits, but put them to good use and toppled Westwood 3-0 in a Region 3-4A game at South Pointe Tuesday night. Ty Good pitched a complete game to get the win. He allowed only three hits and struck out 13.

South Pointe got one run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to pick up the big region win. South Pointe is 9-8 overall and 7-1 in the region.

Indian Land 21, Columbia 0

Indian Land got 15 hits and routed Columbia 21-0 in a Region 4-3A game at Columbia Tuesday night.

Kyle Raynor and Zach Webb combined for a no-hittter for Indian Land.

Lawson Otte led Indian Land with three hits and a pair of RBI. Daniel Gueldner added a pair of hits and drove in three runs. Justin Cope got one hit and knocked in four runs, and James Mulvaney got three hits. Indian Land is 16-6 overall and 7-0 in region play.

Lancaster 6, Richland Northeast 4

Lancaster defeated Richland Northeast 6-4 in a Region 3-4A game at Richland Northeast Tuesday night. Hunter Thomas pitched a complete game and picked up the victory.

Logan Phillips led Lancaster with three hits and three RBI. Sergio Vasquez drove in the go ahead runs with a double in the top of the seventh. Lancaster is 9-14 overall and 3-8 in region action.

Camden 6, Chester 5

Camden edged Chester 6-5 in a Region 4-3A game at Camden Tuesday night. Chester is 4-12 overall and 3-4 in the region.

Northwestern 7, Rock Hill 3

Northwestern made the most of seven hits and topped Rock Hill 7-3 in a Region 4-5A game at Rock Hill Monday night.

Northwestern broke open a close game in the top of the sixth when they scored three times to take a 6-1 lead.

Ryan Brown had two hits and two RBI to lead Northwestern. Coby Boan added one hit and drove in one run. Noah Gammons led Rock Hill with two hits, and Jackson Timmons drove in a pair of runs for Rock Hill.

Rob Hughes pitched a complete game and got the win. He scattered five hits and struck out two. R. J. Petit took the loss for Rock Hill. He struck out 10.

Northwestern is 19-2 overall and 10-0 in region play. Rock Hill is 13-10 in all games and 3-7 in region play.

Fort Mill 8, Nation Ford 2

Fort Mill collected 10 hits and defeated Nation Ford 8-2 in a Region 4-5A game at Nation Ford Monday night.

The Yellow Jackets scored three runs in the fifth to take a 4-1 lead and finished the game off with a three-run rally in the seventh.

J. T. Marr led Fort Mill with a pair of hits and three RBI. Justin Kerosetz added two hits and drove in one run, while Bartow Keller got two hits. Logan Stone got one hit and drove in two runs. Stone pitched into the seventh and got the win. He struck out four.

Fort Mill is 17-5 overall and 7-3 in the region. Nation Ford is 10-11 in all games and 5-5 in region action.

Clover 4, Charlotte Catholic 1

Clover made the most of three hits and defeated Charlotte Catholic 4-1 in a non-region game at Charlotte Catholic Monday night.

Karson Stewart and Jack Killelea led Clover with one hit each and Bo Bodine drove in two runs to aid the victory.

Nathan Hensley pitched a complete game and got the win. He scattered three hits and struck out two. Clover is 7-15 overall on the year.

SOFTBALL

York 16, Ridge View 0

York pounded out 16 hits and routed Ridge View 16-0 in a Region 3-4A game at Ridge View Tuesday night.

Ally Morales led York with three hits and four RBI. Samantha Van Camp and Jessa Morgan added two hits and three runs batted in each. Morales picked up the victory for York. York is 15-7 overall and 7-2 in the region.

South Pointe 14, Westwood 0

South Pointe routed Westwood 14-0 in a Region 3-4A game at Westwood Tuesday night.

Isabella Dunn pitched her third no-hitter of the season to get the victory.

Christiana Scott led South Pointe with three hits and one RBI. Kayt Houston added two hits and drove in three runs, while Dunn helped her own cause with a pair of hits and one RBI. Heather Alverson also had two hits and drove in a run.

Lancaster 14, Richland Northeast 1

Lancaster scored in every inning and routed Richland Northeast 14-1 in a Region 3-4A game at Richland Northeast Tuesday night. The Bruins led 5-1 after one inning and coasted home from there for the win. Lancaster is 13-2 in all games and 8-1 in region play.

Fort Mill 20, Rock Hill 0

Fort Mill routed Rock Hill 20-0 in a Region 4-5A game at Rock Hill Tuesday night.

Lauren Collie led Fort Mill with three hits and three RBI. Reagan Smith added two hits and drove in a pair of runs. Jaclyn Levine and Sydney Spears also had two runs batted in each. Fort Mill is 19-4 overall and 7-4 in the region. Rock Hill is 0-11 overall and 0-7 in the region.

Northwestern 10, Clover 8

Northwestern came from behind and defeated Clover 10-8 in a Region 4-5A game at Clover Tuesday night. The Trojans scored four runs in the top of the seventh to erase a 7-6 Clover lead and hold on for the victory.

Isabel Shellnut led Northwestern with two hits and four RBI. Madison Curran and Kapri Cherry added two hits and a pair of runs batted in each. Tiffany Domingue led Clover with three hits, including a double.

Northwestern is 4-9 in all games and 2-6 in the region. Clover is 5-15 overall and 5-6 in region action.

Indian Land 12, Camden 5

Indian Land topped Camden 12-5 in a Region 4-3A game at Camden Tuesday night. Indian Land is 9-5 overall and 6-1 in the region.

York 10, Rock Hill 0

York pounded out 10 hits, took a 4-0 lead after one inning, and routed Rock Hill 10-0 in a non-region game at York Monday night.

Ally Morales led York with two hits and two RBI. Clarklyn George and Madison Bryant added two hits each to the attack. Kaiden Quinn pitched a complete game to get the win. She allowed only one hit and struck out seven.

Nation Ford 12, Chester 2

Nation Ford got 12 hits and routed Chester 12-2 in a non-region game at Nation Ford Monday night.

Sabrina Johnson led Nation Ford with three hits and four RBI. Madison Arnold added a pair of hits and drove in a pair of runs. Mackenzie Gaston pitched five innings and got the win. Nation Ford is 12-5 overall on the year, while Chester is 5-7 on the year.

BOYS' SOCCER

Nation Ford 1, Rock Hill 0 (2OT)

Nation Ford edged Rock Hill 1-0 in two overtimes Tuesday night at Rock Hill. Carter Richardson with an assist from Ben Tuipulotu provided the game-winning goal.

Nation Ford is 15-2 in all matches and 6-0 in the region. Rock Hill is 11-8 overall and 1-4 in the region.

Indian Land 3, Camden 1

Indian Land scored a pair of goals in the second half to break open a close match and top Camden 3-1 in a Region 4-3A match at Camden Tuesday night. Indian Land is 13-3-1 in all matches and 7-0 in the region.

South Pointe 6, Westwood 2

South Pointe took a 4-1 lead at halftime and defeated Westwood 6-2 in a Region 3-4A match at South Pointe Tuesday night. South Pointe is 10-6 overall and 8-1 in region play.

York 3, Ridge View 2 (OT)

York defeated Ridge View 3-2 in overtime in a Region 3-4A match at York Tuesday night. Sean Walsh scored both goals for York in regulation. He now has 29 goals for the season, a school record.

Mitchell Lane scored the game-winning goal in overtime. York is 9-7-1 overall and 7-2 in region play.

Buford 5, Lewisville 1

Buford took a 3-0 lead at halftime and defeated Lewisville 5-1 in a non-region match at Buford Tuesday night. Lewisville is 2-7 overall on the year.

Indian Land 12, Fairfield Central 1

Indian Land routed Fairfield Central 12-1 in a Region 4-3A match at Indian Land Monday night.

Andrew Jackson 2, Chester 0

Andrew Jackson scored one goal in each half and topped Chester 2-0 in a non-region match at Andrew Jackson Monday night. Chester is 8-7 overall.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Clover 4, Fort Mill 0

Clover defeated Fort Mill 4-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Clover Tuesday night.

The win avenged the only loss Clover has had this season, and it stopped Fort Mill's 57-match winning streak against region opponents. J’menii Isaac scored twice, including one in the first minute, to put the Blue Eagles in front, before Morgan Farrar and Selah Gaylor added the third and fourth strikes.

Clover is 17-1 overall and 5-1 in region play. Fort Mill is 10-3-2 in all matches and 5-1 in the region.

Nation Ford 5, Rock Hill 0

Nation Ford defeated Rock Hill 5-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Nation Ford Tuesday night. Nation Ford is 8-7-1 in all games and 3-3 in the region. Rock Hill is 4-9-1 overall and 1-4 in region play.

Indian Land 7, Camden 0

Indian Land 10, Columbia 0

Third-ranked Indian Land took a 3-0 lead at halftime and defeated Camden 7-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Indian Land Tuesday night. Summer Bishop bagged four goals, with Kelsey Long, Kailee Erwin and Emily Gerdes also tallying.

Indian Land also beat Columbia 10-0 earlier in the week.

Summer Bishop, Tatiana Ramirez, and Brianna Bishop led Indian Land with two goals each. Leah Lockman, Emily Gerdes, Abby Curry, and Kailee Erwin added one goal each to the assault.

Gerdes had three assists, while Summer Bishop, Brianna Bishop, and Ramirez added one assist each. Emma Thompson was in the net for Indian Land and got the shutout.

Indian Land is 13-3-1 overall and 7-0 in the region.

York 4, Ridge View 0

York defeated Ridgeview 4-0 in a Region 3-4A match at Ridgeview Tuesday night.

Audrey Mowery scored three goals for York and Maggie McSwain added one. York got assists from Kinley McManis, Mercedes Beasley, and Alandria Pendergrass. York is 12-4 overall and 9-0 in the region.

South Pointe 6, Westwood 0

South Pointe toppled Westwood 6-0 in a Region 3-4A match at Westwood Tuesday night. South Pointe is 7-8 overall and 6-2 in the region.

Richland Northeast 3, Lancaster 1

Richland Northeast broke a 1-1 tie at halftime and toppled Lancaster 3-1 in a Region 3-4A match at Lancaster Tuesday night. Lancaster is 6-10 overall and 4-5 in the region.

North Central 2, Lewisville 1

North Central edged Lewisville 2-1 at Lewisville Monday night.

The teams played to a scoreless tie at half and they were knotted at 1-1 at the end of regulation. North Central claimed the win in a shootout. Lewisville is 5-4 overall on the year.

York Prep 3, Piedmont Charter 1

York Prep defeated Piedmont Charter 3-1 in a non-region match Monday afternoon. Gracie Robinson, Gracie Nelson and Alaina Hebert scored the goals for York Prep.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Fort Mill 18, Riverside 9

Fort Mill defeated Riverside 18-9 in the first round of 5A playoffs Tuesday night in Fort Mill.

Fort Mill led 4-3 after one period and took a 9-7 cushion to the locker room at halftime. After three periods they were in front 14-8. Zach Terry led Fort Mill with six goals. Cole Davidson added three and Trenton Wylie and Ben Elia added two each.

Fort Mill (8-6) plays at Wando on Thursday in the second round.

Wando 21, Clover 9

Wando built a 10-4 lead at halftime and defeated Clover 21-9 in the first round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday night at Wando. Wando led 11-6 entering the fourth period, but the Warriors pulled away to claim the victory.

Byrnes 10, Nation Ford 9

Byrnes edged Nation Ford 10-9 in the opening round of 5A playoffs Tuesday night at Byrnes.

Nation Ford led 7-5 at intermission and was in front 8-7 at the end of the third period. With just less than three minutes remaining Byrnes tied the score and won with a goal with just less than one minute left to play.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Fort Mill 17, Dutch Fork 2

Second-seeded Fort Mill built an 11-1 lead at halftime and ripped Dutch Fork 17-2 in the opening round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday night at Fort Mill.

Wallace Cortazar led the assault with seven goals. Charlotte Anderson added six, while Sawyer Wilcox and Sydney Ziemer added three and one respectively. Fort Mill (12-3) will host Clover in the second round of play on Thursday night.

Clover 17, Socastee 7

Clover went on the road and knocked off seventh-seeded Socastee in the opening round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday afternoon.

Clover (8-7) will take on Fort Mill in the second round of play on Thursday in Fort Mill.

BOYS' TENNIS

Fort Mill 7, Rock Hill 0

Fort Mill won every match and toppled Rock Hill 7-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon.

Zach Dodson (No. 1), Josh Hall (No. 2), and Trey Robertson (No. 3) all won in straight sets, and Fort Mill was in front 3-0. Charlie Lynch (No. 4) and Stephen Murri (No. 5) also posted straight set wins for a 5-0 lead.

Ty Mullis and Ethan Barger (No. 1) and Matt Sanford and Taylor Bogucki (No. 2) both claimed easy wins in the doubles to complete the match. Fort Mill is 8-3 on the year.

Clover 6, Northwestern 0

Clover defeated Northwestern 6-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Clover Tuesday afternoon.

BOYS' GOLF

Lancaster 151, Rock Hill 154, Nation Ford 161

Lancaster won a three-way non-region match at Lancaster Golf Club Tuesday afternoon.

Lancaster edged Rock Hill by three strokes and beat Nation Ford by 10 shots.

Chester 204, Lewisville 208

Chester defeated Lewisville by four strokes in a non-region match at Chester Golf Club Thursday afternoon.

Westminster Catawba 178, Northwestern 179, Indian Land 195

Westminster Catawba won a three-way non-region match at Waterford Golf Club Monday afternoon.

Corbin Bartriff of Westminster Catawba carded a 40 to earn medalist honors for the match. Northwestern is 8-8 on the year.

Westminster Catawba - Corbin Bartriff 40, Joey Sherer 43, Fulton Curtis 44, Jackson Ruh 51.

Northwestern - Cameron Cassidy 43, Graham Elkins 43, Garrett Jackson 44, Cal Horton 49.

Indian Land - Lewis Lambert 43, Grant Burbank 48, Matthew Shahen 51, Bailey Little 53.

Fort Mill 163, Rock Hill 163, York 173

Fort Mill broke a tie and defeated Rock Hill in a playoff in a three-way non-region match at Spring Lake Golf Club Monday afternoon.

The two teams finished tied at 163 and Fort Mill won it on the first playoff hole.

Lewisville 195, Great Falls 200, Chester 201

Lewisville won a three-way non-region match at Chester Country Golf Club Monday afternoon.

Lewisville beat Great Falls by five strokes and topped Chester by six strokes.

Seven area teams compete in Fleischer Golf Tournament

Seven local teams were in action over the weekend in the annual Fleischer Golf Tournament at Rock Hill Country Club.

Boiling Springs won the two-day tournament with a 36-hole score of 614. Gaffney was second at 621 and Rock Hill (628), Spartanburg (643) and Fort Mill (653) completed the top five.

Dorman (667), Blythewood (669), Nation Ford (690), Clover (690), and Northwestern (701) finished the top 10. York (707) and South Pointe (747) completed the 12-team field.

Trent Phillips of Boiling Springs won the individual title with a two day card of 139. Nick Mayfield of Rock Hill was runner-up with a 148.

Andrew White of Clover was fifth at 152, while Payne Gettys of Northwestern was eighth at 154, and Rock Hill's Manning Sloop was tenth with a score of 155.

Individual scores

Rock Hill - Nick Mayfield (72-76-148), Manning Sloop (77-78-155), Zach Reuland (83-77-160), Jackson Berry (82-83-165).

Fort Mill - Griffin Tarver (79-80-159), Cam Cappuzzo (80-84-164), Mike Wheeler (84-80-164), Tyler Patterson (83-83-166).

Nation Ford - Nolan Will (81-84-165), Daniel King (83-85-168), Grant Bridges (85-91-176), David King (86-95-181).

Clover - Andrew White (77-75-152), Elliot Zinser (77-81-158), Carson Finnerty (99-92-191), Jackson Thomas 88, Brody Green 101.

Northwestern - Payne Gettys (76-78-154), Wes Wilson (85-85-170), Garrett Jackson (86-98-184), Thomas Getty 95, Graham Elkins 98.

South Pointe - Isaac Harvell (95-82-117), Logan Craig (93-88-191), Corey Craven (97-90-187), Jack Gettys 99, James Morton 103.

York - Landon Joye (82-90-172), Bryson Benfield (87-88-175), Tyler Ellis (96-85-191), Tanner McKinney 89, Cam Olson 90.