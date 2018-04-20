HS roundup: check out winners from the York County track and field championship

Track and field

Nation Ford's girls and Northwestern's boys won the York County track and field championships on Thursday at Northwestern.

Northwestern's Tay'Anthony Pittman and Chance Miller both won a pair of individual events. Pittman crossed the line first in the 110 and 400-meter hurdles and also helped Northwestern's 4x400-meter relay unit win a county championship. Miller won the discus and shot put to boost the Trojans' team efforts.

Nation Ford's Haley Bishop won the 100 and 200-meter sprints and ran a leg in the Falcons' winning 4x100-meter team. Nation Ford's Camryn Lorick (high jump, 4x100 relay) and Rock Hill's Lanie Jo Knight (1600, 4x800 relay) also won multiple individual and relay events.

Boys

1. Northwestern, 195.5; 2. Fort Mill, 100.5; 3. South Pointe, 100; 4. Rock Hill, 96.5; 5. York, 88; 6. Nation Ford, 44; 7. Clover, 28.5.

Girls

1. Nation Ford, 155; 2. Rock Hill, 140; 3. Fort Mill, 107; 4. Northwestern, 92; 5. Clover, 78; 6. South Pointe, 53; 7. York, 27.

Individual results

Boys

100M - 1. Fentrell Cypress, Northwestern; 110 hurdles - 1. Tay'Anthony Pittman, Northwestern; 1600M - 1. Dalton Jones, Fort Mill; 200M - 1. Corey McDowell, Rock Hill; 3200M - 1. Ethan Smith, Fort Mill; 400 hurdles - 1. Tay'Anthony Pittman, Northwestern; 400M - 1. Austin Simpkins, Northwestern; 4x100 - 1. South Pointe (Carter, Ervin, Whitlock and Gilmore); 4x400 - 1. Northwestern (White, Pettus, Shropshire and Pittman); 4x800 - 1. Northwestern (Howe, Wallace, Pettus and Sims); 800M - 1. Patrick Lyle, Rock Hill; Discus - 1. Chance Miller, Northwestern; High jump - 1. Jawan Strong, Northwestern; Long jump - 1. Steven Gilmore Jr., South Pointe; Pole vault - 1. Ethan Vess, Rock Hill; Shot put - 1. Chance Miller, Northwestern; Triple jump - 1. Jaylen Mahoney, South Pointe;

Girls

100M - 1. Haley Bishop, Nation Ford; 100 hurdles - 1. Ivana McLamb, Northwestern; 1600M- 1. Lanie Jo Knight, Rock Hill; 200M- 1. Haley Bishop, Nation Ford; 3200M - 1. Morgan Werner, Rock Hill; 400 hurdles - 1. Anna Brewer, Fort Mill; 400M - 1. Tierra Frasier, Rock Hill; 4x100 - 1. Nation Ford (Lorick, Bishop, Hope and Bryant); 4x400 - 1. Rock Hill (Gladden, Robinson, Cuthbertson and Greene); 4x800 - 1. Rock Hill (Knight, Werner, Cuthbertson and Arwood); 800M - 1. Lauren Childers, York; Discus - 1. Adisan Funke, South Pointe; High jump - 1. Camryn Lorick, Nation Ford; Long jump - 1. Morgan Lewis, Nation Ford; Pole vault - 1. Jessica Brewer, Fort Mill; Shot put - 1. Taniya Thomas, Fort Mill; Triple jump - 1. Skylar Holmes, Nation Ford.

BASEBALL

Indian Land 21, Fairfield Central 1

Indian Land blasted out 14 hits and took advantage of five errors and routed Fairfield Central 21-1 in a Region 4-3A game at Fairfield Central Thursday afternoon.

Indian Land scored 14 runs in the fifth inning to end the game. Nolan Bolt led the assault with three hits and five RBI. Justin Cope added a pair of hits to the attack. Bolt pitched a complete game to get the win. He scattered four hits and struck out eight.

Indian Land is 17-6 overall and 8-0 in region play. They will be the top seed from the region in the playoffs.

Lewisville 9, Pageland Central 7

Lewisville collected ten hits and defeated Pageland Central 9-7 in a non-region game at Richburg Thursday night.

The Lions took an 8-1 lead after two innings, but Pageland Central scored two in the third and three in the sixth to cut the deficit to 8-6. Russell Nolan led Lewisville with three hits. Chase Yoder added one hit and drove in three runs. Rhett Cox drove in a pair of runs for Lewisville.

Braxton Elms pitched five innings and recorded the win.

Lewisville is 16-4 overall on the year.

Westminster Catawba 15, Concord 8

Westminster Catawba defeated Concord 15-8 in a Metro Athletic Conference game Thursday afternoon in Rock Hill.

Anthony Alejandro led WCCS with three hits, including a home run, and two RBI. Andrew Alejandro added two hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs. Jeremy De Los Santos got one hit, including a home run, and drove in three runs, while Carson Rowland got one hit and drove in one run.

Charlie Good picked up the win for WCCS as they improved to 10-3 overall and 5-3 in the conference.

Northwestern 3, Rock Hill 1

Northwestern managed only three hits, but they made them count and scored a 3-1 win over Rock Hill in a Region 4-5A game at Northwestern Wednesday night.

The Trojans scored single runs in the first, fourth, and fifth innings, before Rock Hill got its only run in the sixth.

Shemar Nelson and Rob Hughes drove in one run each for Northwestern. R. J. Petit drove in the only run for Rock Hill. Wesley Sweatt pitched another complete game and picked up the win. He scattered three hits and struck out four.

Northwestern is 20-2 overall and 11-0 in the region. Rock Hill is 13-11 in all games and 3-8 in region action.

Fort Mill 4, Nation Ford 0

Fort Mill defeated Nation Ford 4-0 in a Region 4-5A game at Fort Mill Wednesday night.

Fort Mill managed only five hits, but they took advantage of them in every situation to pick up the region victory. They rallied for three runs in the fourth to take a 4-0 lead.

Drew Hartman drove in two runs for Fort Mill and Justin Kerosetz and J. T. Marr knocked in one run each. Tyler Causey led Nation Ford with two hits.

Mikey Tepper pitched into the sixth inning and got the win. He struck out five. Fort Mill is 19-5 overall and 8-3 in the region. Nation Ford is 10-9 in all games and 5-6 in region play.

Clover 5, West Lincoln 1

Clover scored three runs in the first inning and picked up a 5-1 win over West Lincoln in a non-region game at West Lincoln Wednesday night.

Bo Bodine led Clover with two hits and a pair of RBI. Chris Tribble added a pair of hits and drove in one run. Jake Hylinski added two runs batted in for Clover. Bodine came within one-third of an inning of pitching a complete game to pick up the win. He struck out nine.

Clover is 8-15 overall on the year.

York 11, Ridge View 1





York routed Ridge View 11-1 in a Region 3-4A game Wednesday night.

Dylan Smoak led York with three hits and three RBI. Nick Clayton got three hits and drove in one run. Ethan Mitchell got two hits and drove in one run, while Drew Carroll got one hit and drove in a pair of runs. York is 11-8 overall and 7-2 in the region.

Chester 10, York Prep 2

Chester defeated York Prep 10-2 in a non-region game at Chester Wednesday night.

Chester is 5-13 overall on the year.

SOFTBALL

Fort Mill 1, Nation Ford 0

Fort Mill scored the only run of the game in the fifth inning and nipped Nation Ford 1-0 in a Region 4-5A game at Fort Mill Wednesday night.

Bella Roy got the win. She struck out eight.

Fort Mill is 21-4 in all games and 8-0 in the region. They will be the top seed from the region when the playoffs begin next week. Nation Ford is 13-7 overall and 5-3 in region action. Nation Ford will be the second seed from the region in the playoffs.

Chapin 18, Nation Ford 14

Chapin toppled Nation Ford 18-14 in a non-region game at Nation Ford Wednesday night. Chapin scored nine runs in the fourth inning to take a 14-9 lead and held on down the stretch for the victory.

Fort Mill 6, Indian Land 2

Fort Mill defeated Indian Land 6-2 in a non-region game at Indian Land Wednesday night.

York 13, Richland Northeast 2

York routed Richland Northeast 13-2 in a Region 3-4A game at York Thursday night.

York scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-0 lead and cruised to the victory. Carlee Shannon and Ally Morales led York with two hits and four RBI each. Madison Bryant added two hits to the winning cause. Sydney Phillips pitched into the sixth inning and got the win. She struck out six.

York is 16-7 overall and 8-2 in the region.

Chester 13, Rock Hill 6

Chester topped Rock Hill 13-6 in a non-region game at Rock Hill Thursday night. Chester is 4-6 overall, while Rock Hill is 0-12 in all games.

Chester 13, Fairfield Central 0

Chester routed Fairfield Central 13-0 n a Region 4-3A game at Fairfield Central Wednesday night.

Buford 4, Lancaster 1

Buford toppled Lancaster 4-1 in a non-region game at Lancaster Wednesday night. Lancaster is 14-3 overall on the year.

Union County 10, Northwestern 0

Union County defeated Northwestern 10-0 in a non-region game at Northwestern Wednesday night.

Chester is 4-6 overall and 4-2 in the region.

BOYS' SOCCER

Clover 3, Fort Mill 0





Clover scored twice in the second half to break open a close match and toppled Fort Mill 3-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Fort Mill Wednesday night. Clover is 12-6-1 overall and 3-3 in the region. Fort Mill is 5-8 in all matches and 1-5 in region action.

Chester 2, Fairfield Central 0

Chester scored a goal in each half and defeated Fairfield Central 2-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Fairfield Central Wednesday night. Chester is 9-7 overall and 4-4 in region play.

Governor's School 8, Lewisville 3

Governor's School topped Lewisville 8-3 in a Region 2A match at Lewisville Wednesday night. Lewisville is 3-8 in all matches and 0-2 in the region.

GIRLS' SOCCER

York Prep 3, Chester 0

York Prep took a 1-0 lead at halftime and defeated Chester 3-0 in a non-region match at York Prep Thursday afternoon. Chester is 4-10 overall on the year.

Lewisville 1, Governor's School 0

Lewisville scored the only goal of the match in the first half and claimed a 1-0 win over Governor's School in Region 2A match in Hartsville Wednesdaynight. Lewisville is 6-4 overall and 2-0 in the region.

South Mecklenburg 1, Nation Ford 0

South Mecklenburg scored the only goal of the match in the second half and edged Nation Ford 1-0 in a non-region match in Charlotte Wednesdaynight. Nation Ford is 8-8-1 overall on the year.

BOYS' TENNIS

Nation Ford 6, Fort Mill 0

Nation Ford beat Fort Mill 6-0 in a Region 4-5A match Fort Mill Thursday afternoon. Nation Ford is 9-1 overall and 8-0 in the region. They will be the top seed in the region in the playoffs.

York 5, Ridge View 1

York won four singles and one doubles and topped Ridgeview 5-1 in a Region 3-4A match at Ridgeview Wednesday afternoon.

Blake Williams got York started with a win at number one singles. Jackson Montgomery followed with a win at number two singles. Daniel Good won at number three singles, but Ridgeview won at number four singles to cut the deficit to 3-1. Jake Good won the number five singles, and the team of Quamari Reid and David Tripp closed out the match with a win in the number two doubles.

York is 6-3 in the region.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Wando 15, Fort Mill 8

Fourth-seeded Wando took a 6-3 lead at halftime and toppled Fort Mill 15-8 in the second round of the 5A playoffs Thursday night at Wando. Wando led 11-8 after three periods, and pulled away in the final quarter for the win.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Fort Mill 16, Clover 2

Fort Mill raced to an 11-1 lead at halftime and defeated Clover 16-2 in the second round of 5A playoffs Thursday night at Fort Mill. The Yellow Jackets are 13-3 on the year. They will play Spartanburg, which beat Dorman 12-5 in the second round, on Tuesday in Fort Mill.

BOYS' GOLF

Lancaster 150, York 174, Ridge View 222, Westwood 231

Lancaster won a four-way Region 3-4A match at Lancaster Golf Club Thursday afternoon. The Bruins defeated York by 24 strokes. They topped Ridge View and Westwood by 72 and 81 strokes respectively.