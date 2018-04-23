HS roundup: where are local baseball teams headed in the state playoffs?

BASEBALL

Playoffs begin on Tuesday

The playoffs for all classifications will begin on Tuesday, and ten area teams will be in post-season action.

In 5A, Northwestern, Fort Mill, Nation Ford and Rock Hill will play on Tuesday in the opening round.Northwestern, the Region 4 champion and defending 5A state champion, will host Hillcrest, while Fort Mill be at home to take on Greenwood. Nation Ford goes on the road to tangle with Mauldin, and Rock Hill will be at Riverside. Second round games are on Thursday with elimination games on Saturday and District championships next Monday.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

5A baseball bracket

In 4A, South Pointe and York will be in action in the first round of play.South Pointe, the Region 3 champion, will be at home to take on Aiken. York also plays at home with a contest against Midland Valley. Second round games are on Thursday with elimination games on Saturday and District championships next Monday.

4A baseball bracket

In 3A, Indian Land and Chester will begin play on Tuesday.Indian Land, the top team in Region 4, will be at home to take on Berea. Chester travels to Powdersville in the opening round. Second round games are on Thursday with elimination games on Saturday and District championships next Monday.

3A baseball bracket

In 1A, defending state champ Lewisville and Great Falls made the playoffs, but only Great Falls will be in action on Tuesday. They travel to Ware Shoals. Lewisville, the top team in Region 2, received a first round bye. They will play their first game in playoffs on Thursday with a home game against Williston-Elko, which also got a first round bye.

1A baseball bracket

Ardrey Kell 8, Indian Land 2

Ardrey Kell broke open a close game by scoring five runs in the last two innings to defeat Indian Land 8-2 in a non-region game at Indian Land Saturday afternoon.Ardrey Kell got one run in the second inning for a 1-0 lead, and the two teams traded two-run rallies in the fifth. That left Ardrey Kell with a 3-2 advantage.

Ardrey Kell, which out hit Indian Land 12-2 in the contest, got three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to pick up the victory.Indian Land is 17-7 overall. The Warriors completed their region schedule earlier in the week with a perfect 8-0 mark.

Northwestern 7, Rock Hill 1

Northwestern took a 5-0 lead after three innings and defeated Rock Hill 7-1 in a Region 4-5A game at Rock Hill Friday night, completing a series sweep of the Bearcats and an undefeated region schedule.

Rob Hughes led Northwestern with three hits. Coby Boan added a pair of hits and drove in three runs. Dustin Noller had two hits and knocked in one run.Cam Reeves pitched a complete game and got the victory. He allowed only three hits and struck out eight.

Northwestern is 19-2 overall and 12-0 in the region. Rock Hill is 13-12 in all games and 3-9 in region play.

Fort Mill 8, Nation Ford 7

Fort Mill got 14 hits and defeated Nation Ford 8-7 in a Region 4-5A game at Nation Ford Friday night. Travis Collier's Yellow Jackets finished the regular season with a nine-game winning streak after they swept the rival Falcons.

Nation Ford scored five runs in the second and took a 6-1 lead after four innings. Fort Mill scored three in the fifth to cut it to 6-4, and Nation Ford made it 7-4 with a run in the bottom of the frame.Fort Mill rallied for four runs in the sixth to take the lead and hold on for the win.

Bartow Keller led Fort Mill with three hits. Justin Kerosetz and Connor Manco added a pair of hits and two RBI each to the offensive effort. Logan Stone also drove in two runs for Fort Mill.Fort Mill is 19-5 and 9-3 in region play. Nation Ford is 11-11 and 5-7 in region action.

South Pointe 1, Lancaster 0

South Pointe scored the only run of the game in the top of the first inning and nipped Lancaster 1-0 in a Region 3-4A game at Lancaster Friday night. The win clinched the Region 3-4A title for Bradley Rudisill's Stallions, by virtue of a tie-breaker over York.

Nolan Faulkenberry led South Pointe with two hits, and Ty Good got one. Logan Phillips led Lancaster with two hits.

Trey Prince pitched a complete game and picked up the win. He scattered five hits and struck out six.South Pointe is 11-11 in all games and 8-2 in the region. Lancaster is 9-15 overall and 3-9 in the region.

York 6, Richland Northeast 5

York made the most of seven hits and took advantage of five errors to edge Richland Northeast 6-5 in a Region 3-4A game at York Friday night.York built a 3-0 lead after five innings, but Richland Northeast took a 5-3 lead in the top of the sixth. York tied it with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame, and then won it with a run in the seventh.

Anderson Fulk and Hunter Parks led York with two hits. Dylan Smoak added one hit and drove in two runs for York.Nick Clayton pitched into the seventh, and left with the score tied. He scattered five hits and struck out six.York is 13-9 in all games and finished 8-2 in region play, tied for first with South Pointe.

Camden 5, Chester 4

Camden edged Chester 5-4 in a Region 4-3A game at Chester Friday night.Chester finished with a record of 4-13 overall and 3-5 in the region.

Westminster Catawba 8, Asheville Christian 4

Westminster Catawba defeated Asheville Christian 8-4 in a non-conference game at WCCS Friday afternoon.Jeremy De Los Santo led WCCS with four hits, including a grand slam home run, and six RBI. Carson Rowland and Anthony Alejandro added one hit and two runs batted in each to the attack.Alejandro was the winning pitcher for WCCS.Westminster Catawba is 11-3 overall on the year.

SHARE COPY LINK Five student athletes from Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, South Carolina, participated in a spring college signing ceremony. The sports they play are lacrosse, volleyball, baseball and basketball. They're taking their game to the next level. Mac Banks

SOFTBALL

Clover drops three games

Clover lost to Byrnes and dropped a doubleheader to North Augusta in non-region play over the weekend.Clover lost 11-1 to Byrnes on Friday at Byrnes. They lost to North Augusta 6-0 and 8-4 at North Augusta on Saturday afternoon.Clover is 6-13 overall on the year.

Northwestern 16, Rock Hill 1

Northwestern pounded out 14 hits and routed Rock Hill 16-1 in a Region 4-5A game at Northwestern Friday night.Northwestern broke the game open early. They scored 11 runs in the second inning to take a 14-0 lead.

Maggee Sexton led Northwestern with a pair of hits and three RBI. Kapri Cherry added two hits and drove in two runs, while Isabel Shellnutt got one hit and knocked in three runs.Bre Chambers pitched a complete game and got the win. She allowed only four hits and struck out nine.

Northwestern is 5-10 overall and 2-7 in region play. Rock Hill is 0-12 in all games and 0-8 in the region.

Lancaster 17, South Pointe 0

Lancaster routed South Pointe 17-0 in a Region 3-4A game at South Pointe Friday night.Lancaster is 14-3 overall and 9-1 in the region. They will be the top seed from the region in the playoffs. South Pointe is 10-4 in all games and 7-3 in the region. They will be the third seed from the region in the playoffs, which commence later this week.

SHARE COPY LINK Eight Clover High School student-athletes we’re recognized April 19, 2018 during the school’s spring Signing Day ceremony. They each offered one word that described their emotions on one of the biggest days of their lives. Bret McCormick

BOYS' SOCCER

South Pointe 2, Lancaster 1

South Pointe broke a 1-1 tie at halftime and edged Lancaster 2-1 in a Region 3-4A match at Lancaster Friday night.South Pointe is 11-6 overall and 9-1 in the region. They won the region title and will be the top seed from the region in the playoffs. Lancaster is 6-11 overall and 5-5 in the region and will be the third seed from the region in the playoffs.

Clover 2, Rock Hill 1 (2 OT)

Clover edged Rock Hill 2-1 in two overtimes in a Region 4-5A match at Clover Friday night.The teams played to a scoreless tie after regulation and the first overtime session, before Clover won it in the second overtime.Clover is 13-6-1 in all matches and 4-3 in the region. Rock Hill is 11-9 overall and 1-5 in region play.

Northwestern 1, Nation Ford 0

Northwestern scored the only goal of the game in the first half and nipped Nation Ford 1-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Nation Ford Friday night.Northwestern is 10-4 overall and 4-2 in the region. Nation Ford is 15-3 in all matches and 6-1 in region play.

York 2, Richland Northeast 1

York took a 1-0 lead at intermission and edged Richland Northeast 2-1 in a Region 3-4A match at York Friday night.Sean Walsh and Mitchell Lane scored the goals for York.York is 10-7-1 overall and 8-2 in region action. They will be the second seed from the region in the playoffs.

Dorman 1, Fort Mill 0

Dorman scored the only goal of the game in the first half and nipped Fort Mill 1-0 in a non-region game at Dorman Friday night.Fort Mill is 5-9 overall on the year.

Indian Land 3, Lancaster 1

Indian Land broke a 1-1 tie at halftime and defeated Lancaster 3-1 in a non-region match at Lancaster Thursday night.Indian Land is 14-3-1 overall on the year.Cheraw 5, Lewisville 2Cheraw took a 2-1 lead at halftime and defeated Lewisville 5-2 in a non-region match at Cheraw Thursday night.Lewisville is 3-9 overall on the year.

SHARE COPY LINK Former South Pointe football star Eli Adams returned to his alma mater on April 21, 2018 to pick up his fourth high school football state championship ring. Adams discussed his freshman semester at Virginia Tech. Bret McCormick

GIRLS' SOCCER

York 7, Richland Northeast 0

York routed Richland Northeast 7-0 in a Region 3-4A match at Richland Northeast Friday night.Maggie McSwain led York with a pair of goals. Mercedes Beasley, Amari Moore, Kinley McManis, Sarah Johnson and Eli Sosa added one goal each.York is 13-4 overall and 10-0 in the region. They won the region title for the second year in a row and will be the top seed from the region in the playoffs.

South Pointe 2, Lancaster 0

South Pointe scored a pair of goals in the second half and toppled Lancaster 2-0 in a Region 3-4A match at South Pointe Friday night.South Pointe is 9-8 overall and 8-2 in the region and will be the second seed from the region in the playoffs. Lancaster is 6-11 in all matches and 4-6 in the region and will be the third seed from the region in the playoffs.

Clover 4, Rock Hill 0

Clover scored two goals in each half and defeated Rock Hill 4-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Rock Hill Friday night.Clover is 18-1 overall and 6-1 in the region. Rock Hill is 4-10-1 in all matches and 1-5 in region play.

Nation Ford 3, Northwestern 0

Nation Ford broke a 1-1 tie at halftime and toppled Northwestern 3-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Northwestern Friday night.Nation Ford is 9-8-1 and 4-3 in the region. Northwestern is 11-8 in all games and 0-6 in region play.

Trinity Episcopal 3, York Prep 0

Trinity Episcopal defeated York Prep 3-0 in a non-region match at York Prep Friday afternoon.