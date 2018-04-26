HS roundup: Fort Mill lacrosse on to state final, locals named to soccer all-star games

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Fort Mill 16, Spartanburg 5

Fort Mill broke on top early and defeated Spartanburg 16-5 in the semi-finals of the 5A playoffs Tuesday night in Fort Mill.

The victory sends Fort Mill to the 5A state championship game against J. L. Mann on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Irmo High School. The state title game on Saturday will be a rematch of an earlier regular season battle, which Fort Mill won 6-5.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Wallace Cortazar got Fort Mill started with a goal less than two minutes into the contest. Charlotte Anderson added another goal and it was quickly 2-0. When Sydney Ziemer got back-to-back goals later in the game, Fort Mill was in front 6-1. Cortazar added two more goals and Fort Mill led 8-2, and it stayed that way until intermission.

Zeimer scored early in the second half for a 9-2 cushion, and when Cortazar scored just before the end of the third period, Fort Mill was in front 10-5. Cortazar scored the first goal in the fourth period, and Sawyer Wilson scored a minute later to put Fort Mill in command at 13-5. They coasted on from there for the win to improve to 14-3 overall on the year.

BASEBALL

Northwestern 3, Hillcrest 2

Northwestern scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to take a 3-2 win over Hillcrest in the first round of District III 5A playoffs Wednesday night at Northwestern.

Northwestern took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but Hillcrest tied it in the third, and took a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh.

Jordan Starkes led Northwestern with three hits. Ryan Brown and Zach French drove in one run each for Northwestern with French driving in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Wesley Sweatt pitched six innings and struck out nine, but got no decision. Dustin Noeller pitched the final inning and got the win.

Northwestern is 19-2 overall and will play at home on Thursday against the winner of the game between Boiling Springs and T. L. Hanna.

Nation Ford 4, Mauldin 1

Nation Ford made the most of six hits and defeated Mauldin 4-1 in the first round of the District I 5A playoffs Wednesday night at Mauldin.

Andrew Pappalardo gave Nation Ford a 1-0 lead in the first with an infield ground out that drove in a run. Mauldin tied it with a run in the bottom of the frame.

Nation Ford scored two in the fifth for a 3-1 lead. Bradley Bott's triple plated Nathan Mahaffey for a 2-1 lead, and Pappalardo's single knocked in Bott for a 3-1 cushion.

Bott doubled to open the seventh and scored on a wild pitch for the fourth Nation Ford run. Derek Sivec pitched a complete game and got the win. He scattered six hits and struck out six. Nation Ford is 10-14 overall and was scheduled to host Spartanburg on Thursday.

Riverside 2, Rock Hill 1





Riverside built a 2-0 lead after four innings and nipped Rock Hill 2-1 in the first round of the District IV 5A playoffs Wednesday at Riverside.

Noah Chapman led Rock Hill with two hits and one run batted in. Blake Sherrill added one hit for Rock Hill. Rock Hill is 11-13 in all games and will play at Gaffney in the second round of play on Thursday.

Aiken 5, South Pointe 4

Aiken scored four runs in the top of the seventh and scored a come-from-behind 5-4 win over South Pointe in the opening round of the District III 4A playoffs Wednesday night at South Pointe.

The score was tied 1-1 after three innings, and South Pointe scored in the fourth for a 2-1 advantage. They added two more in the bottom of the sixth for a 4-1 cushion, before Aiken, which outhit South Pointe 6-5, rallied in the seventh to get the win.

Trey Prince led South Pointe with two hits and one RBI. South Pointe is 11-12 and will play the loser of the Greenville-Travelers Rest game on Thursday at South Pointe.

York 3, Midland Valley 1

York took a 3-1 lead after two innings and defeated Midland Valley 3-1 in the opening round of the District I 4A playoffs Wednesday night in York.

Hunter Parks led York with two hits. Dylan Smoak and Drew Carroll added one hit and one RBI each to the winning effort. Smoak pitched six innings and got the victory to improve to 7-2 on the year. He allowed only one hit and struck out seven.

York is 13-8 in all games and will play the winner of the Wren-Blue Ridge game on Thursday.

Indian Land 7, Berea 4

Indian Land broke a 3-3 tie with a four-run rally in the fifth inning and defeated Berea 7-4 in the first round of the District IV 3A playoffs Wednesday night in Indian Land.

Indian Land scored two in the first, but Berea scored once to cut it to 2-1 in the top of the second. Indian Land made it 3-1 in the bottom of the second, but Berea tied it with a pair of runs in the third. Jay Hildreth and Nolan Bolt led Indian Land with one hit and a two RBI each.

Indian Land is 18-7 overall. They will play Cresent in the second round on Thursday at Indian Land.

Powdersville 9, Chester 2

Powdersville toppled Chester 9-2 in the opening round of the District II 3A playoffs Wednesday night at Powdersville.

Chester is 4-14 and will travel to Woodruff in the second round on Thursday.

Great Falls 9, Ware Shoals 1

Great Falls defeated Ware Shoals 9-1 in the first round of the District III A playoffs Wednesday afternoon in Ware Shoals.

Great Falls scored two runs in the top of the first and never trailed in the game. They tacked on three more for a 5-1 lead heading to the sixth. They capped off the big opening round win with a four-run outburst in the seventh.

Great Falls will travel to Ridge Spring-Monetta on Thursday in the second round of play.

SHARE COPY LINK Eight Clover High School student-athletes we’re recognized April 19, 2018 during the school’s spring Signing Day ceremony. They each offered one word that described their emotions on one of the biggest days of their lives. Bret McCormick

SOFTBALL

York 12, Midland Valley 3

York routed Midland Valley 12-3 in the first round of the District I 4A playoffs Wednesday night in York.

York erased a 3-1 deficit with a 10-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth, and cruise from there for the victory.

Carlee Shannon led York's 12-hit attack with three hits, including a home run, and three RBI. Ally Morales added a home run to the attack, and Kaiden Quinn got one hit and drove in a pair of runs. Sydney Phillips pitched a complete game and got the win.

York is 17-7 overall and will play at home on Saturday against the winner of the game between Greer and Belton-Honea Path.

Hillcrest 11, Northwestern 3

Hillcrest toppled Northwestern 11-3 in the opening round of the District IV 5A playoffs Wednesday night at Hillcrest.

Northwestern will play the loser of the contest between J L. Mann and Dorman on Saturday.

Nine area teams begin playoffs on Thursday

Nine local teams will start post season play on Thursday.

In 5A, Fort Mill, the top seed in the region, will host Wade Hampton, and Nation Ford plays at home against Laurens. Clover opens play at Mauldin.

5A playoff bracket

In 4A, Lancaster, the region champion, is at home to play South Aiken. South Pointe travels to Airport.

4A playoff bracket

In 3A, Indian Land, which won the region title, plays at home against Berea. Chester also plays at home against Powdersville.

3A playoff bracket

In 1A, Great Falls travels to Whitmire. Lewisville, the region champion, received a first round bye. The Lions will host the Blackville-Hilda-High Pointe winneron Saturday afternoon.

1A playoff bracket

SHARE COPY LINK Banks Trail Middle School student Janelle Ilacqua is an eighth grade softball prodigy who plays on the Nation Ford High varsity in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Though not yet in high school, she has already committed to playing college ball. Mac Banks

BOYS' SOCCER

Buford 7, Lewisville 0

Buford toppled Lewisville 7-0 in a non-region game at Richburg Wednesday night.

Lewisville is 3-10 overall on the year.

Clover 3, Northwestern 2

Clover nipped Northwestern 3-2 on penalty kicks in a Region 4-5A match at Clover Tuesday night.

The Blue Eagles led 1-0 at halftime, but Northwestern tied it at 1-1 at the end of regulation. The two teams were tied at 2-2 at the end of two overtime sessions. Clover outscored Northwestern on penalty kicks to win the match.

Clover is 14-6-1 overall and 5-3 in the region. Northwestern is 10-5 in all matches and 4-3 in the region.

Rock Hill 2, Fort Mill 1

Rock Hill erased a 1-0 deficit at halftime and beat Fort Mill 2-1 on penalty kicks in a Region 4-5A match Tuesday night at Rock Hill

Fort Mill took an early lead, but Rock Hill scored late in the second half to tie the count. They edged Fort Mill on penalty kicks to win the match. Rock Hill 12-9-1 overall and 2-5 in region play. Fort Mill is 5-10 in all matches and 1-6 in region play.

York 3, Indian Land 2

York broke a 2-2 tie at halftime and edged Indian Land 3-2 in a non-region match at York Tuesday night.

Sean Walsh led York with two goals, while Jason Martinez added one. York is 11-7-1 overall. Indian Land is 14-4-1 in all matches this season.

Lancaster 6, Camden 1

Lancaster took a 3-1 lead at halftime and defeated Camden 6-1 in a non-region match at Camden Monday night.

Lancaster is 7-11 overall on the year.

Area players selected for Clash of the Carolinas

Four local players have been chosen to participate in the Clash of the Carolinas on June 29-30 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Martin Cruz and Jake Cubine of Nation Ford, Jose Ariza of Clover, and Connor Hall of Northwestern were picked for the team.

Local players picked for North-South all-star match

Four local players were picked for the North-South All-Star game to be played on June 22-23 at T. L. Hanna High School in Anderson.

Steven Halas of Nation Ford, Zack Pierce of Clover, Garrett Beard and Davis Hooten of Northwestern, and Sean Walsh from York were chosen for the team.

SHARE COPY LINK The Fort Mill boys’ soccer team is fighting for its playoff life after losing 3-0 to the Clover Blue Eagles. Here are the highlights. Now the Jackets need to win out to make the postseason. Stephanie Marks Martell

GIRLS' SOCCER

Clover 5, Northwestern 0

Clover scored three goals in the first half and topped Northwestern 5-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Northwestern Wednesday night.

Clover is 19-1 in all matches and 7-1 in the region. Northwestern is 11-9 in all matches and 0-7 in region play.

Indian Land 13, Fairfield Central 0

Third-ranked Indian Land raced to a 7-0 lead at halftime and routed Fairfield Central 13-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Fairfield Central Tuesday night.

Haley Haverman and Abby Curry led led Indian Land with a pair of goals each. Kailee Erwin, Brianna Bishop, Leah Lockman, Shelby Ryberg, Kelsey Long, Emily Gerdes, Serenity Collier, and Catherine Ouimet scored one goal each.

Bishop and Erwin had two assists each. Emma Thompson was in the net for Indian Land and recorded the shutout.

Indian Land is 14-3-1 overall and 8-0 in the region. They won the region title and will be the top seed from the region in the playoffs next week.

Fort Mill 5, Rock Hill 0

Fort Mill took a 3-0 lead at halftime and toppled Rock Hill 5-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Fort Mill Monday night.

The Yellow Jackets are 11-3-2 overall and 6-1 in region play. Rock Hill is 4-11-1 in all matches and 1-6 in region play.

York 4, Chester 0

York took a 3-0 lead at half and defeated Chester 4-0 in a non-region match at York Monday night.

Sarah Johnson, Maggie McSwain, Aubrey Mowery, and Abby Good scored the goals for York. York is 14-4 overall, while Chester is 4-12 in all matches.

Area players selected for Clash of the Carolinas

Three players have been chosen to play in the Clash of the Carolinas event on June 29-30 in Raleigh, North Carolina.





Morgan Farrar and Haley Hocking of Clover, and Summer Bishop of Indian Land were picked for team.

Locals chosen for North-South game

Four local players were picked for the North-South All-Star game to be played on June 22-23 at T. L. Hanna High School in Anderson.





Kailee Erwin and Emily Gerdes of Indian Land, and Haley Stewart and J'menii Isaac of Clover were chosen for the team.

SHARE COPY LINK Indian Land girls’ soccer won the 2017 3A State championship last spring, but underwent some “mental cleansing” on March 10, 2018 to get its collective mind right as the 2018 season gets underway. Bret McCormickbmccormick@heraldonline.com

BOYS' TENNIS

Clover 4, Wade Hampton 3

Clover went on the road and defeated Wade Hampton 4-3 in the first round of the 5A playoffs Wednesday.

Clover will play the winner of the match between T. L. Hanna and Boiling Springs on Tuesday in the second round.

BOYS' GOLF

Fort Mill 152, Northwestern 166

Fort Mill defeated Northwestern by 14 strokes in a Region 4-5A match



at Fort Mill Golf Club Wednesday afternoon.

Mike Wheeler led Fort Mill a two under par 34. That earned him medalist honors for the match. Fort Mill is 14-3 on the year.

Clover wins in playoff

Clover defeated Nation Ford in a playoff in a Region 4-5A match at River Hills Country Club Wednesday afternoon.

The match was tied at 165 after regulation play, and Clover claimed the win in an eight-man playoff.