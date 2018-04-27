Lewisville takes 6-0 shutout over Williston-Elko in District II playoffs

BASEBALL

Lewisville 6, Williston-Elko 0

Lewisville stopped Williston-Elko 6-0 in the opening round of the District II A playoffs Thursday afternoon in Richburg.

Rhett Cox pitched a complete game to get the victory. He allowed only two hits and struck out eight as he improved to 7-1 on the year.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Lewisville took the lead with a run in the third. They added three in the fourth and capped the scoring with a two-run rally in the sixth. Nick Rachels' two-run single was the big hit in the fourth. Jack Jordan drove in the third run in that inning.

Luke Harris and Cox led Lewisville with two hits each. Quentin Sanders added a hit and scored three runs. Lewisville is 18-4 overall and will host Williston-Elko on Monday afternoon at 5 p.m. for the District title.

Nation Ford 9, Spartanburg 8

Nation Ford built a 7-2 lead after four innings and held off a Spartanburg comeback attempt to pick up a 9-8 victory in the second round of the District I 5A playoffs Thursday night at Nation Ford.

Andrew Pappalardo led Nation Ford with three hits and four RBI. Evan Lammers added one hit and drove in three runs. Lammers pitched into the fifth inning and got the win. He struck out five.

Nation Ford is 11-14 overall. They will play for the District title Monday at home against a to be determined opponent.

Greenwood 11, Fort Mill 6

Greenwood got 11 hits and defeated Fort Mill 11-6 in the first round of the District II 5A playoffs Thursday night in Fort Mill.

Greenwood took a 8-0 lead after two and one-half innings. Fort Mill rallied with two runs in the third, three in the fourth, and one in the fifth to cut it to 8-6.

Greenwood scored three in the seventh to seal the win. Bartow Keller led Fort Mill with one hit and a pair of RBI.

Fort Mill is 19-6 on the year and wast to host Woodmont on Friday in the second round.

Travelers Rest 11, South Pointe 5

Travelers Rest defeated South Pointe 11-5 in the second round of the District III 4A playoffs Thursday afternoon at South Pointe.

Travelers Rest led 3-0 after two innings, but South Pointe cut it to 3-1 with a run in the fourth. The teams traded runs in the fifth before Travelers Rest scored five runs in the top of the fifth to take a 9-2 lead.

The loss eliminated South Pointe from the playoffs. They finished with a record of 11-13.

Ridge Spring-Monetta 11, Great Falls 2

Ridge Spring-Monetta defeated Great Falls 11-2 in the second round of the District III A playoffs Thursday afternoon.

Great Falls will host Ware Shoals in an elimination game on Saturday.

Rain causes postponements

Rain caused several games to be moved from Thursday to Friday.

In 5A Northwestern will host T. L. Hanna, while Rock Hill travels to Gaffney. In 4A York will travel to Wren. In 3A Indian Land will host Crescent and Chester goes on the road to play Woodruff.

SOFTBALL

Fort Mill 10, Wade Hampton 0

Fort Mill pounded Wade Hampton 10-0 in the first round of the District III 5A playoffs Thursday night at Fort Mill.

Fort Mill scored eight runs in the fifth to take a 10-0 lead and end the game, Fort Mill is 22-4 overall and will play the winner of the Gaffney-Easley contest on Saturday in Fort Mill in the second round.

Chester 2, Powdersville 1

Chester edged Powdersville 2-1 in the opening round of the District III 3A playoffs Thursday afternoon in Chester.

Chester will play the winner of the game between Walhalla and Woodruff on Saturday in the second round.

Lancaster 5, South Aiken 3

Lancaster scored four runs in the third and topped South Aiken 5-3 in the first round of the District III 4A playoffs Wednesday night.

Lancaster is 16-3 overall and will host Daniel in the second round on Saturday.

Airport 14, South Pointe 5

Airport defeated South Pointe 14-5 in the first round of the District II 4A playoffs Wednesday night in Columbia.

Airport led 4-2 after four innings, but scored seven times in the fifth to break the contest open. South Pointe is 10-5 in all games and will host Pickens in the second round on Saturday.

BOYS' SOCCER

Fort Mill 3, Nation Ford 2 (OT)

Fort Mill edged Nation Ford 3-2 in a Region 4-5A match at Fort Mill Thursday night.

The score was tied at 2-2 after regulation and overtimes. Fort Mill won 5-4 in penalty kicks to pick up the win. Fort Mill is 6-10 in all matches and 2-6 in the region. Nation Ford is 15-4 overall and 6-2 in region action.

Northwestern 1, Rock Hill 0

Northwestern nipped Rock Hill 1-0 in a Region 4-5A match at Northwestern Thursday night.

Northwestern is 11-5 in all matches and 5-3 in region play. Rock Hill is 12-10-1 overall and 2-6 in the region.

York 4, Andrew Jackson 1

York broke a 1-1 tie at halftime and toppled Andrew Jackson 4-1 in a non-region match at Andrew Jackson Thursday night.

Sean Walsh led York with two goals. Mitchell Lane and Max Haynes added one goal each. York is 12-7-1 overall on the year.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Rock Hill 3, Northwestern 2

Rock Hill edged Northwestern 3-2 in a Region 4-5A match at Rock Hill Thursday night.

Northwestern took a 1-0- lead, but Rock Hill tied it at 1-1 before the half. Rock Hill went up 2-1 in the second half, but Northwestern tied it at 2-2, before Rock Hill got the winning goal late in the contest.

Rock Hill is 5-11-1 overall and 2-6 in region play. Northwestern is 11-10 in all matches and 0-8 in the region.

Fort Mill 3, Nation Ford 1

Fort Mill took a 2-0 lead at halftime and toppled Nation Ford 3-1 in a Region 4-5A match at Nation Ford Thursday night.

Bailey White, Lexi Barrowclough, Alyson Bollner scored the goals for Fort Mill. Maren White got the goal for Nation Ford. Fort Mill is 12-3-2 overall and 7-1 in the region. They tied for first place in the region.

Nation Ford is 9-9-1 in all matches and 4-4 in region action.

Indian Land 10, York 0

Indian Land built a 7-0 lead at halftime and defeated York 10-0 in a non-region match at Indian Land Wednesday night.

Kelsey Long led Indian Land with four goals. Summer Bishop added three goals to the winning cause. Brianna Bishop scored two goals and Kailee Erwin scored one. Emma Thompson was in the goal for Indian Land and recorded the shutout. Indian Land is 15-3-1 overall, while York is 14-5 in all matches.

BOYS'GOLF

Lancaster wins Region 3-4A Tournament.

Lancaster won the Region 3-4A Tournament at Lancaster Golf Club Wednesday afternoon.

Lancaster carded a team total of 288 to finish 54 strokes ahead of second place York, which had a 342. South Pointe was third at 345, while Ridge View finished fourth at 413 and Westwood was fifth with a 451. The top four teams advance to the Upper State Tournament on May 7

. Five Lancaster golfers were named to the All-Region team. Trey Crenshaw, who was the medalist for the tournament with a 70, headlined the team. Teammates Brady Hinkle, Mason Tucker, Nick Mangano, and Simon Wight were named to the team. Tyler Ellis of York, Wilson Walker of South Pointe, and Kendall Wallace of Westwood completed the team.

GIRLS' TRACK

Region 4-5A Meet Results

Individual Results (Top 3)

100M - 1. Haley Bishop (NF) 12.02, 2. Angelnique Bryant (NF) 12.20, 3. Imani Rivas (C) 12.34; 200M - 1. Haley Bishop (NF) 24.54, 2. Imani Rivas (C) 24.97, 3. Ariana Richardson (C) 25.25: 400M - 1. Tierra Frasier (RH) 58.19, 2. Jada Jones (RH) 58.45, 3. Tiona Walls (C) 1:01.44; 800M - 1. Ansley Archuleta (NF) 2:27.14, 2. Lanie Jo Knight (RH) 2:29.39, 3. Katie Pou (NF) 2:30.32: 1600M - 1. Lanie Jo Knight (RH) 5:29.00, 2. Katie Pou (NF) 5:30.24, 3. Morgan Werner (RH) 5:42.08; 3200M - 1. Abby Dawson (FM) 11:53.47, 2. Katie Pou (NF) 12:03.63, 3. Morgan Werner (RH) 12:27.29; 100M Hurdles - 1. Ivana McLamb (N) 14.75, 2. Zierra Greene (RH) 14.81, 3. Amber Ferguson (N) 15.50; 400M Hurdles - 1. Anna Brewer (FM) 1:03.36, 2. Zierra Greene (RH) 1:03.84, 3. Taliah Ferguson (N) 1:06.62; 4x100 Relay - 1. Nation Ford 46.84, 2. Clover 48.05, 3. Northwestern 49.76; 4x400 Relay - 1. Rock Hill 4:04.80, 2. Clover 4:07.31, 3. Northwestern 4:11.04; 4x800 Relay - 1. Rock Hill 9:54.49, 2. Fort Mill 9:57.46, 3. Nation Ford 10:29.37; High Jump - 1. Victoria Wilform, (N) 5-06, 2. Camryn Lorick (NF) 5-04, 3. Ivana McLamb (N) 5-04: Pole Vault - 1. Jessica Brewer (FM) 12-03, 2. Pressley Perry (RH) 10-06, 3. Ansley Archuleta (NF) 9-06; Long Jump - 1. Morgan Lewis (NF) 16-09.50, 2. Skylar Holmes (NF) 16-03.50, 3. Jasmine Hope (NF) 16-01.50; Triple Jump - 1. Jasmine Hope (NF) 35-09.50, 2. Skylar Holmes (NF) 35-00.50, 3. Morgan Lewis (NF) 34-05.00; Shot Put - 1. Taniya Thomas (FM) 34-02.25, 2. Rikoya Anderson (RH) 33-10.50, 3. Bryanna Patten (RH) 32-07.25; Discus - 1. Kaj Campbell (FM) 110-10, 2. Andrea Barnes (FM) 96-09, 3. Taylor Thomas (C) 96-07.

Indian Land wins Region Meet

Indian Land won the Region 4-3A Meet at Camden Wednesday afternoon. Indian Land piled 128 points to finish 17 points ahead of Camden. Fairfield Central, Columbia, and Chester completed the field.

Individual Results

High Jump - 2. Kaitlyn Mohr (IL) 4-08; Long Jump - 3. Empress Fitzgerald (IL) 15-8; Triple Jump - 1. Megan Adams (IL) 29-9.5; Discus - 2. Kendall Griffin (IL) 62-10.75; Shot Put - 1. Sha'Nya Drakeford (IL) 24-06, 4x800 Relay - 1. Indian Land (Kaitlyn Rodman, Grace Yegge, Sara Valle, Ella Noll) 11:25.95; 4x100 Relay - 3. Indian Land (Kendall Sullivan, Empress Fitzgerald, Page Law, Leah Henry) 52.51; 100M Hurdles - 2. Blakely Hardin (IL) 18.18; 1600M - 1. Kaitlyn Rodman (IL) 5:54.11; 3. Baileigh Sizemore (IL) 6:24.13; 400M - 1. Leah Henry (IL)1:00.93, 3. Artiana Andrews (IL) 1:03.87; 800M - 1. Kaitlyn Rodman (IL) 2:38.15, 2. Ella Noll (IL) 2:39.95; 200M - 1. Leah Henry (IL) 26.47; 3200M - 1. Kaitlyn Rodman (IL) 13:12.74, 3. Grace Yegge (IL) 14:05.98; 4x400 Relay - 1. Indian Land (Kendall Sullivan, Artiana Andrews, Anna Dessie, Tymahariah Miller) 4:20.81.

BOYS' TRACK

Region 4-5A Meet Individual Results (Top 3)

100M - 1. Fentrell Cypress (N) 11.11, 2. Freddie Cunningham (N) 11.44, 3. Reagan Lincoln (NF) 11.51; 200M - 1. Corey McDowell (RH) 22.46, 2. Fentrell Cypress (N) 22.63, 3. Gavin McFadden (N) 22.78; 400M - 1. Austin Simpkins (N) 50.16, 2. Jordan Morris (RH) 50.60, 3. Nigel Davis (FM) 50.67; 800M - 1. Jonathan White (RH) 1:58.05, 2. Patrick Lyle (RH) 2:00.02, 3. Isaiah Barnes (RH) 2:00.17, 1600M - 1. Isaiah Barnes (RH) 4:43.05, 2. Dalton Jones (FM) 4:43.43, 3. Ben Allen (FM) 4:53.25; 3200M - 1. Mason Thomas (N) 10:14.08, 2. Ethan Smith (FM) 10.:15.72, 3. Jacob Dawson (FM)10:21.04; 110M Hurdles - 1. Tay'Anthony Pittman (N) 15.19, 2. Dion Livingstone (RH) 15.40, 3. Narii Gaither (RH)15.88; 400M Hurdles - 1. Tay'Anthony Pittman (N) 56.31, 2. Chris Wallace (N) 58.02, 3. Dion Livingstone (RH) 58.52; 4x100 Relay - 1. Northwestern 42.23, 2. Rock Hill 42.87, 3. Fort Mill 43.99; 4x400 Relay - 1. Northwestern 3:24.17, 2. Rock Hill 3:25.32, 3. Fort Mill 3:26.84; 4x800 Relay - 1. Rock Hill 8:10.38, 2. Northwestern 8:19.93, 3. Fort Mill 8:39.88; High Jump - 1. Jawan Strong (N) 6-06, 2. Justyce Haynes (RH) 6-02, 3. Whitney Cain (N) 6-02; Pole Vault - 1. Ethan Vess (RH) 13-06, 2. Sam Cecil (RH) 13-00, 3. Dan Novak (N) 12-06; Long Jump -1. Fentrell Cypress (N) 21-03, 2. Michael White (N) 20-06, 3. Zy'Quon Edwards (RH) 20-02; Triple Jump - 1. Deven Perry (N) 43-04, 2. Nigel Davis (FM) 42-08, 3. Chris Singleton (NF) 42-08; Shot Put - 1. Chance Miller (N) 51-04.75, 2. Reese Key (FM) 47-06.75, 3. Isiah Farmer (C) 44-00.75; Discus - 1. Chance Miller (N) 146-05, 2. Isiah Farmer (C) 124-10, 3. Cole Loayza (FM) 188-06.

Chester wins Region Meet

Chester won the Region 4-3A Meet at Camden Wednesday afternoon. Chester racked up 87 points to finish 18 points ahead of Indian Land. Columbia, Camden, and Fairfield Central completed the field.

Individual Results

High Jump - 1. Ti Holis (CH) 6-02, 2. Jordan Coleman (CH) 5-08, 3. Daquavious Hardin (CH) 5-08; Triple Jump - 1. Ty Holis (CH) 42-09, 2. Jordan Coleman (CH) 42-06.50; 4x800 Relay - 3. Chester (Jeremy Bostic, Miles Erwin, Emmanual Wright, Jordan Coleman) 9:14.06; 4x100 Relay - 3. Indian Land (Zade Cobb, Brian Adams, Zynathan White, Deshon Harris) 46.00; 110M Hurdles - 2. Grant Witherspoon (IL) 17.84; 3. TaraJay Bowie (CH) 17.99; 100M - 1. Marlin Davis (IL) 10.982, Jacobe Reid (CH)11.33; 1600M - 3. Ben Elson (IL) 5:04.51; 400M - 1. Marlin Davis (IL) 49.81, 3. Coby Hall (IL) 51.46; 400M Hurdles - 1. Daquavious (CH) 1:01.03, 3. Grant Witherspoon (IL) 1:02.60; 800M - 1. Emmanual Wright (CH) 2:14.51, 3. Jeremy Bostic (CH) 2:16.80; 200M - 1. Marlin Davis (IL) 22.15, 3. Jacobe Reid (CH) 23.08; 3200M - 3. Jaxon Barringer ((IL) 11:26.59; 4x400 Relay - 1. Indian Land (Deshon Adams, Brian Adams, Devonte Harris, Coby Hall) 3:30.96, 3. Chester (Miles Erwin, Jeremy Bostic, Jacobe Reid, Emmanual Wright) 3:37.01.