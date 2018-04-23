York Prep hires new basketball coach

York Prep announced the hiring of Larry Davis as the school's new basketball coach Monday morning.

Davis, the former coach at Lewisville and Northwestern, recently spent seasons on the college coaching staffs at Newberry and James Madison. Davis led Lewisville to the 2013 1A state championship. He went 31-19 during two years at Northwestern.

Davis will guide York Prep's basketball program into the South Carolina High School League, provided the public charter school is allowed to join. The Patriots have been an unaffiliated athletic program since the school's opening in 2010, but recently decided to attempt to join the SCHSL.

Davis replaces Frank Hamrick, who was fired by York Prep earlier this month. Davis played college basketball at North Carolina, winning a national championship in 1993, before transferring to South Carolina to conclude his career. He averaged 17 points per game in two seasons playing under Gamecocks coach Eddie Fogler.